Cars For The Metaverse: Overleague's Global Online Streaming Event Commences on 15th May

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2022 /In the fictional year 2140, the exotic world of car enthusiasts doesn't just stop at high-end engines and high-adrenaline races. They can also collect car parts wrapped in Kubik, encrypted in NFT format for exchange and trading. Overleague is all set to launch a big event Cars For The Metaverse, on the 15th of May, on their website which the car enthusiasts cannot miss!

The world starts a new when the organization named The Pacifist forges a new way to settle down all conflicts without commencing a neck-to-neck war: Race and win the Overleague rally. Life is now more than high-end engines and fiery races for car enthusiasts. Now, they can also collect car parts wrapped in Kubik, encrypted in NFT format for exchange and trading.

Overleague, Sunday, May 15, 2022, Press release picture

This exotic world of car enthusiasts doesn't just stop at deluxe engines, and high-adrenaline car races, but now they can also collect car parts wrapped in Kubik, encrypted in NFT format for exchange and trading.

Welcome to Overleague, a unique freemium GameFi that provides the players with a futuristic racing experience. Overleague rightly boasts of a racer ecosystem that fits both hardcore gamers and NFT car collectors to let their hair down and earn diversely. It enables both the hardcore gamers and NFT car collectors to enjoy an AAA gaming experience and explore benefits from both online and offline activities.

At Overleague, designers are also free to express their creative talents by designing and dressing the speed machines in cool outfits. Let's explore the mechanics of this game more closely, hold on to the steering wheel, and glide on the deadly tracks.

Overleague is all set to launch a big event, Cars For The Metaverse on the 15th of May, which the car enthusiasts cannot miss!

What Does the event of 15th May Include?

The space will be transformed into a showroom with Overleague supercars owned by collectors. The space will showcase upcoming features of the car, and will feature special effects on the race track, tournament, car accessories market, and introduction of racers: all on the metaverse.

Story continues

The audience can also enjoy the metaverse, thus enhancing their feeling and visualizing racing within the open metaverse.

This event will be a mixture of virtual and reality performance sections and presentations that will reveal the open metaverse to both the participants and audience: online and offline.

The timeline for the Genesis Kubik Sale is 1 hour after the stream (8 PM UTC+7). There will be a 7-day sale from 15th-22nd May. The players can get whitelisted through the Gleam form to guarantee your precious Genesis Kubik purchase.

The marketplace, Agoran.io . is a decentralized trading platform that allows players to exchange important NFT items such as Genesis Kublik and Car parts, to complete their own unique car. Players, who are known as Rovers, will also be able to purchase and claim the Kubik on their website during the Genesis Kubik Sale.

10,000 Kubik will be sold for $100 USDT/Kubik on the BSC network on the event day. It is estimated that players will be able to assemble more than 5300 different car models. The total value of Kubik sold is equivalent to $1M USDT. All of this money will be used as prizes for players. For each individual car model that is successfully assembled FIRST (among the 5300++ model), players will receive:

1. Different cash prizes total 1 million USDT based on the rarity and uniqueness of that model.

2. An exclusive NFT car on Etherium Network as collections only. These are not related to in-game assets.

What does the in-game core activity for every player to join an entire economy for cars on metaverse include?

The in-game core activities for every player to join an entire economy for cars on metaverse are as follows:

- Own and rent the Metaverse tracks: On race day, racers will get on their vehicles and show off their driving skills. They are free to utilize special powers, compete against other racers for prizes, and earn rewards from races and special events. Car renting for others to race is also another method of enriching yourself in Overleague.

- Tune up and improvise your ride: These are not just NFT cars; they are cherished possessions. Now you can express your personality and power by designing your car's look and gear parts. Racers should collect four unique elements. This includes Body, Rear, Wheel, and Engine to craft the complete vehicle before they can participate in the race.

- Show off your collection proudly: The collection is incomplete if one cannot showcase it proudly. Overleague comes with a showroom where you can show off every part and car you have collected in a Showroom, which is the database of your NFT car legacy and history of collecting. The Showroom also helps you identify which parts look best for your ride, and the applause from the audience will help you gain more lucrative prizes than you can imagine.

Why Choose Overleague?

From stepping into the vast and wild open-metaverse world, Whydah has gained a lot of valuable experiences, from which it has evolved and moulted, becoming a better version. In this launch, the Whydah introduces you to a masterpiece in GameFi Worlds, which allows you to engage in exciting adventures far beyond what you would expect from blockchain games.

After the Land of My DeFi Pet, the Realm of the God with Mytheria, and the Warzone of the Arks with Ark Rivals, the ship is now heading for a new destination for those that feel the need for speed, intense rivalry, the power drift on the racing track worthy of the opened- metaverse.

The upcoming event CARS FOR THE METAVERSE is just the beginning!

Media Details-

Company Name: Overleague

Contact Number: +84 359 399881

Contact Email: support@overleague.io

SOURCE: Overleague





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/701416/Cars-For-The-Metaverse-Overleagues-Global-Online-Streaming-Event-Commences-on-15th-May



