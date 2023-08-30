carsales.com (ASX:CAR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.325

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 16th of October to A$0.325. This makes the dividend yield 2.2%, which is above the industry average.

carsales.com's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, carsales.com's dividend was only 34% of earnings, however it was paying out 108% of free cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

EPS is set to fall by 41.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 65%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

carsales.com Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$0.259, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.61. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.9% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that carsales.com has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think carsales.com's payments are rock solid. While carsales.com is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for carsales.com you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

