CARsgen Appoints Richard John Daly as the President of CARsgen Therapeutics Corporation

3 min read
In this article:
SHANGHAI and DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171.HK), a company mainly focused on innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, announced today the appointment of Richard John Daly ("Mr. Daly") as the President of CARsgen Therapeutics Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company in the United States. Mr. Daly will report to Dr. Zonghai Li, Founder, Chairman of the Board, CEO, CSO of CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited.

Mr. Daly will lead the CARsgen U.S. team for the international business activities of CARsgen outside of China, including clinical development, CMC operation, business development, commercialization, investor relations and public relations. Mr. Daly will also contribute to the overall growth strategies and business planning of CARsgen, helping the Company to develop more innovative cell therapies to cancer patients worldwide and make cancer curable.

Mr. Richard John Daly, President of CARsgen Therapeutics Corporation
Mr. Richard John Daly, President of CARsgen Therapeutics Corporation

Mr. Daly brings approximately 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical industry, including leadership positions in multi-national corporations and biotech companies. Prior to joining CARsgen, Mr. Daly served as Chief Operating Officer of Beyond Spring, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI). From February 2016 to July 2018, Mr. Daly served as Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI). Mr. Daly served in AstraZeneca as the President of the U.S. Diabetes subsidiary (formerly BMS-AZ Diabetes Alliance). From 1998 to 2011, Mr. Daly served at Takeda and TAP Pharmaceuticals, a joint venture established between Takeda and Abbott Laboratories, holding several leadership positions, including the Executive Vice President at Takeda Pharmaceutical North America and the Senior Vice President of marketing at TAP Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Daly currently sits on the boards of directors of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT).

Mr. Daly holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Notre Dame.

Dr. Zonghai Li, Founder, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Scientific Officer of CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited, said, "We warmly welcome Mr. Daly to join CARsgen. Mr. Daly is an industry veteran with approximately 30 years of successful experiences in pharmaceutical companies, including leadership positions in multi-national organizations such as Takeda, BMS, and AstraZeneca. The breadth of Mr. Daly's experiences in sales and marketing, business development, and operation management makes him an ideal fit to lead the team of our U.S. subsidiary. Mr. Daly joins us at an exciting time of the company's accelerating growth and development, and it resonates with our ambition for the global markets. The joining of Mr. Daly will further accelerate our international business activities, including clinical development, CMC operation, business development, etc. Together with Mr. Daly and the team, we are committed to developing more innovative cell therapies to cancer patients worldwide and make cancer curable."

Mr. Daly, President of CARsgen Therapeutics Corporation, said, "The unique CARsgen scientific, clinical and manufacturing platform is incredibly exciting and has the potential to deliver improved therapeutic options for cancer patients. I am honored and thrilled to be joining the CARsgen team at this pivotal time and I look forward to working with our talented team to continue to build the platform that can deliver on the CARsgen promise of providing enhanced care for patients and, more importantly, making cancer curable."

About CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

CARsgen is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in China and the U.S. mainly focused on innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company has built an integrated cell therapy platform with in-house capabilities that span target discovery, antibody development, clinical trials, and commercial-scale manufacturing. CARsgen has internally developed novel technologies and a product pipeline with global rights to address major challenges of CAR T-cell therapies, such as improving the safety profile, enhancing the efficacy in treating solid tumors, and reducing treatment costs. Our vision is to become a global biopharmaceutical leader that brings innovative and differentiated cell therapies to cancer patients worldwide and makes cancer curable.

Contact Us

For more information, see https://www.carsgen.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carsgen-appoints-richard-john-daly-as-the-president-of-carsgen-therapeutics-corporation-301461816.html

SOURCE CARsgen Therapeutics

