Carson Group Hires Burt White as Managing Partner, Chief Strategy Officer

·3 min read

White will join Carson's executive leadership team and fill a seat on Carson's Board

OMAHA, Neb., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest-growing financial services firms in the country, has hired Burt White as Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer. White will join Carson's Executive Board, helping steer the company's strategic focus alongside CEO Ron Carson, Co-Presidents Teri Shepherd and Aaron Schaben, Managing Partner Jamie Hopkins and CFO Nick Engelbart.

(PRNewsfoto/Carson Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Carson Group)

A prominent voice and advocate for the independent advisor, White joins Carson Group after serving as Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at LPL Financial for the past 14 years. His primary focus as Carson's Chief Strategy Officer will be to augment and elevate the firm's strategic opportunities for growth across the entire spectrum of corporate and investment strategy. Harnessing the power of Carson's experienced investment team, White will advance the firm's ability to deliver an unparalleled wealth management experience for partner firms, transform Carson's investment platform for scale, and advance the company's digital client experience to redefine how the industry shows and talks about wealth.

"What excites me the most about Carson is the opportunity we can seize and the impact we can have," said White. "I have said many times that the world's greatest new superpower is its adaptability, and I haven't seen a company rivaling Carson as more equipped to innovate, pioneer and deliver forward-thinking industry thought-leadership at such a rapid pace. We have an immense opportunity to elevate our industry-leading wealth management offering and heighten the Carson brand and platform into a place where top advisors come to listen, learn and partner."

White's passion for making a meaningful impact in the lives of clients and advisors, combined with his unique talent for client storytelling, will add a valuable component to helping Carson's advisors best serve their clients and generate new business. His role will also include working with Carson's investment team to build and deliver an entire investment ecosystem that drives growth for the firm's 120 partners who collectively manage $20 billion in assets.

"I've known Burt for 14 years; he not only understands where the profession is but where it needs to go," said founder and CEO Ron Carson. "We're extremely intentional about the people we add to our leadership team, and I am incredibly excited about what Burt brings to the table as a human, friend and visionary of our profession."

Carson added, "When we look at how to lead the way in our profession in helping people find their freedom, we know we need to add leaders who share our excitement. Anyone who has spent time with Burt knows the most important thing to him is the relationships he has with advisors and their clients. That mentality and belief system couldn't be more aligned with where we are headed, and we feel very fortunate to have him a part of this growing movement."

White continues to reside in the Charlotte, North Carolina, metro area with his family.

About Carson Group
Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages $20 billion in assets and serves more than 40,000 families among its advisor network of 120 partner offices, including 35 Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Press Contacts:
Carson Group
Megan Belt
531.213.2539
meganbelt@carsongroup.com

JConnelly
Lisa Aldape
973.525.6550
laldape@jconnelly.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carson-group-hires-burt-white-as-managing-partner-chief-strategy-officer-301518015.html

SOURCE Carson Group

