Carson Wealth Acquires Stake in its First Missouri Location

·3 min read

Minority investment helps firm's vision to expand   

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Wealth is adding its first location in Missouri with the addition of Nevada-based White Ember Financial Planning. Carson is acquiring an equity stake in White Ember Financial Planning, which has $117 million in assets under management and will rebrand as a Carson Wealth office.

Carson Wealth (PRNewsfoto/Carson Wealth)
Carson Wealth (PRNewsfoto/Carson Wealth)

"We're thrilled to become Carson Wealth because we know it's the right decision for our clients and our community," said Ross Lawrence AIF® CEPA, managing director, partner and wealth advisor. "This change enables us to align with a bigger firm – one that will allow us to bring on additional advisors and continue to fuel our firm's organic growth, all while continuing to provide an exceptional client experience."

Becoming a Carson Wealth firm was a natural progression in the firm's strategic growth path. The firm's previous owner and Lawrence's mentor, Greg Hoffman, became affiliated with Carson Coaching in 2006. After Lawrence purchased the firm in 2016, he quickly joined Carson Partners, a network of financial advisors that leverage Carson's operations, investment, marketing, technology and compliance support to run more efficiently and grow faster.

Lawrence, who was already familiar with the Carson culture and way of operating, is confident this will be a positive change for his five-person team and their clients.

"We love partnering with advisors like Ross who want to grow," said Michael Belluomini, Carson's vice president of mergers and acquisitions. "Most advisors think the only way to partner is to sell. But equity partnerships like this one let owners like Ross retain all the control and get the resources they need to increase the firm's growth potential."

Carson Group currently manages more than $20 billion in assets and serves more than 44,700 families through its advisory network, including 136 partner firms and 36 Carson Wealth locations, some wholly owned and some with a minority stake. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

About Carson Group
Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages more than    $20 billion in assets and serves more than 44,700 families among its advisor network of 136 partner offices, including 36 Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services. Securities offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

14600 Branch St. Ste. 113
Omaha, NE 68154

Press Contact:
Megan Belt
531.231.2539
meganbelt@carsongroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carson-wealth-acquires-stake-in-its-first-missouri-location-301728525.html

SOURCE Carson Wealth

