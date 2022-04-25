U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,230.25
    -37.00 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,454.00
    -274.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,256.75
    -96.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,916.60
    -22.10 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.33
    -4.74 (-4.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.10
    -15.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.46 (-1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0747
    -0.0056 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.40
    +6.72 (+29.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2741
    -0.0094 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0610
    -0.3640 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,505.69
    -1,268.76 (-3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.84
    -54.74 (-5.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.15
    -149.53 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Carsten Lienemann joins DEKRA as New Head in Korea

·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Carsten Lienemann (51) has been appointed Head of Korea on April 1, 2022. He is responsible for all Korean entities of DEKRA Group. Mr Lienemann is an Economist with studies in Germany and Spain. After working at Fraunhofer-Institute for Software and Systems Engineering (ISST) in IT research, workflow management and wearable computing, he moved to Korea in 2005. Afterwards, he joined Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI), last working as Deputy Secretary General. KGCCI is the second biggest foreign chamber in Korea, serving around 500 members in all Korean business-related matters. In 2012, Mr Lienemann joined a multinational German Test, Inspection and Certification company as Korean CEO. Having over 20 years of experience in senior management positions and TIC industry, and being business fluent in Korean language, Mr Lienemann is looking forward to serving DEKRA Korea in its further expansion drive.

DEKRA is involved in product safety testing in Korea at its locations in Seoul, Yongin and Incheon, especially in the area of Automotive EMC, RF and explosion safety testing. As the first laboratory in the world authorized for both device testing and security assessment programs for Alexa Voice Service (AVS), DEKRA is the only service provider in AVS in Korea.

In 2020, DEKRA Korea announced an important strategic step and further expanded its testing and certification services, by acquiring Movon test laboratories, to strengthen its position as global provider in the growth market of automotive electromagnetic compatibility and radio frequency testing.

"We expect strong growth in the coming years in Korea with a comprehensive further investment and expanded laboratory accreditations." stated Mr Carsten Lienemann, "with the strong world-wide networks, competencies and the state of art facilities, we are able to provide testing and certification services not only for industrial products, consumer electronics and IoT devices, but also for automotive electronics, as your global partner for a safe, secure and sustainable world."

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2021, DEKRA generated preliminary sales totaling almost EUR 3.5 billion. The company currently employs around 46,500 people in approximately 60 countries on all continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe, secure, and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

SOURCE DEKRA Korea

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • ‘Companies are beginning to panic’: Experts say China’s lockdowns will make inflation and the supply chain nightmare even worse

    Experts say China's lockdowns will lead to a supply chain crunch on the west coast of the U.S. in the coming weeks, adding to four-decade high inflation.

  • Palm Oil Soars on Indonesia Ban in Risk to Global Food Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil rallied after top producer Indonesia said it will ban all exports of cooking oil, a surprise move that threatens to worsen global food inflation and aggravate volatility in crop markets still reeling from the war. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDis

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • China Looks to Sell Spare LNG as Virus Lockdowns Hit Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of liquefied natural gas, is trying to sell some spare supply due to fears that demand-sapping virus lockdowns could spread from Shanghai to other parts of the country.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Z

  • Oil joins tumbling commodities as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil prices picked up where they left off on Friday, with losses as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on demand prospects.

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Retirement savings reform is a good idea that both parties can get behind

    Americans aren’t saving enough, and Congress is poised to pass a law that would help employers and employees put more aside The Secure Act 2.0 is a no -brainer – a low-cost regulation that strongly encourages people to do what they should be doing and that’s being financial prudent. Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP Congress is divided on just about every issue but a recent bill passed in the House of Representatives showed that there is at least one area that our representatives from both sides of

  • Battery prices are soaring. So why are electric vehicles doing record sales?

    Electric car companies had a record-breaking start to 2022, despite rising prices. Can the industry keep its momentum?

  • Surging Fertilizer Costs Are Pushing Food Prices Higher

    Given the uncertainty of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high fertilizer—and food—prices may be here to stay.

  • Iron Ore’s Crash Tests Faith in China’s Stimulus Response

    (Bloomberg) -- The worsening in Chinese demand conditions over the near term has sent iron ore prices into a tailspin, and the outlook for the rest of the year could be just as bleak.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis

  • One of world's largest tire companies opens new Dayton-area store

    A multi-national tire manufacturing company has opened a new service and retail location in the Dayton region. The project creates jobs and offers another option for local drivers to service their vehicles.

  • Starbucks Sued by U.S. Labor Board Over Retaliation Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. labor officials are asking a federal court to force Starbucks Corp. to reinstate a group of activists, escalating the legal battle over the company’s response to the union campaign sweeping through its stores.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $57

  • GSK and Unilever join ranks facing shareholder backlash over bonus plans

    GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever have joined the ranks of companies facing shareholder backlashes, as advisory groups urge to vote down "excessive" pay packets.

  • 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

    From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...

  • When Standards Are Dropping, It Pays to Be Professional

    ‘F-bombs’ in the office? No chance.

  • Vivendi first-quarter sales up 7.9%, driven by pay-TV and Havas

    PARIS (Reuters) -French media giant Vivendi's first-quarter sales grew by 7.9% at constant exchange rates and excluding acquisitions, driven by its pay-TV and advertising operations, it said on Monday. Pay-TV Canal Plus, now the company's biggest asset after the spin-off of Universal Music Group, increased sales by 6% to 1.45 billion euros. Sales at Vivendi's advertising unit Havas rose by 11.3% to 591 millions euros.

  • The Numbers Behind A EU Ban On Russian Crude

    The political will to fully ban Russian energy imports is gathering momentum in Europe, but the ramifications of a full energy embargo cannot be underestimated

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...