U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,871.74
    +41.57 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,055.86
    +332.26 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,777.74
    +167.20 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,202.42
    +42.72 (+1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    56.46
    +0.77 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    -41.50 (-2.26%)
     

  • Silver

    26.37
    -0.52 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1972
    -0.0071 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1390
    +0.0080 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3662
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.5190
    +0.5030 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,564.12
    +558.17 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    768.47
    +0.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,503.72
    -4.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,341.95
    -304.55 (-1.06%)
     

Carta’s startup liquidity service CartaX conducts first transactions on its own cap table

Danny Crichton
·2 min read

As startups have stayed private longer and liquidity has become harder to secure for early employees and investors, more and more shareholders have looked for ways to unload their shares to others. All the way back in 2011, companies like SecondMarket were seeing nine-figures' worth of shares being traded on their secondary share platforms.

That wave of liquidity startups ran into two problems: One was regulatory, and the other was a lack of company information about cap tables and that company’s current financial picture. Stock buyers were essentially flying blind while buying into companies, which some investors were more than willing to do, but that blindness limited the market demand for secondary shares significantly.

Carta is hoping that its base as the cap table management solution of choice for many startups will allow it to parlay that position into a new service it has called CartaX. We’ve heard rumblings about the service for more than a year now, but according to a new blog post by founder Henry Ward, it looks like the product is exiting beta and starting to operate in the real world with real money.

Yesterday, Carta sold just shy of $100 million of its shares across 1,484 market orders to 414 participants through its own CartaX product at a price of $6.9 billion. Ward says that is up from the $3.1 billion valuation of the company’s Series F round from last year.

As a comparison, secondary transactions typically involve secondary buyers who negotiate these deals manually one-on-one with individual sellers. What makes CartaX interesting is that it could allow for much faster and more frequent secondary sales at companies based on the same sort of computerized trading models that currently power the stock market.

Liquidity is a huge issue for startups, and while CartaX is just getting going, it fulfills a key need for many participants in the startup ecosystem, and it’s a key financial product to watch as it expands in 2021.

Meanwhile, revenues are looking good at Carta these days. According to an article earlier today by Zoë Bernard and Cory Weinberg at The Information, Carta has an ARR of $150 million. That’s a 46x revenue multiple if all the numbers are correct, which these days is good if not great for SaaS companies approaching the public markets.

Carta was just valued at $1.7 billion by Andreessen Horowitz, in a deal some see as rich

Latest Stories

  • Gilead Stock Pops On Strong Fourth-Quarter, Upbeat 2021 Outlook

    Gilead Sciences on Thursday reported adjusted earnings of $2.19 per share on $7.42 billion in sales. In response, Gilead stock popped.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    Are you putting away enough for retirement? See how your 401(k) savings stacks up against your peers.

  • Ford More Than Doubles EV, Self-Driving Investment As Earnings Crush; Chip Shortage To Bite

    Ford reported a surprise earnings jump and announced plans to boost spending in electric and autonomous driving to $29 billion through 2025.

  • Lawmakers Call On Biden To Cancel $50,000 Of Student Debt Immediately

    This morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) held a press conference reintroducing a resolution that calls on President Biden to cancel up to $50,000 of federal student loan debt. “Canceling student loan debt is the single most effective executive action that President Biden can take to kick start this economy,” said Sen. Warren. The Higher Education Act of 1965 gives the president the authority to forgive student loan debt by issuing an executive order, and the Biden administration has signaled that they are open to the idea. “Canceling student loan debt is good for you whether you have student loan debt or not because it is good for our economy,” Warren continued. Roughly 45 million Americans currently carry about $1.7 trillion in student debt. The lawmakers emphasized that student debt cancellation wasn’t merely an economic stimulus, however, but a racial justice issue that would significantly close the racial wealth gap. “A disproportionate burden of student debt falls on people of color,” said Schumer. He called out predatory for-profit colleges that have been accused of targeting Black students in their marketing. Unsurprisingly, the loan default rate for for-profit college debt is higher than it is for public or private non-profit colleges. Rep. Pressley called the resolution a chance for Biden to “be bold and responsive to the movement that elected him.” “Let me be clear — the student debt crisis has always been a racial and economic justice issue,” she said. “But for too long, the narrative has excluded Black and Latinx communities and the ways in which this debt has exacerbated deeply entrenched racial and economic inequities in our nation. These disparities didn’t just magically occur. They are the consequences of generations of systemic racism, discrimination, and what I call policy violence that has systemically denied Black and Latinx families the opportunity to build wealth, forcing our families to take on greater rates of student debt for the chance at the same degree as our white counterparts.” “Take the 2008 financial crisis for example, when lawmakers bailed out Wall Street and abandoned Black and brown communities who lost everything,” she continued. “Many have yet to recover. So as we work to ensure an equitable recovery to the current crisis, we cannot afford to simply tinker around the edges.” Warren noted that, after 20 years of repayment, white students on average had just 5% of their student debt remaining. Black students, on the other hand, had around 95% still left unpaid. “Canceling student loan debt would help close the Black-white wealth gap by 28 points,” she continued, saying that the wealth gap between whites and Latinx people would narrow by a similar amount. Over 50 House members are currently cosponsoring this resolution, showing the growing momentum behind student debt cancellation. “This is the moment of reckoning, and the president must heed our calls,” said Pressley. Rep. Adams called the issue one of economic relief and financial freedom for Black and brown communities. “I’m a former college professor of 40 years,” she said. “And I know how young people struggle to pay this debt. President Biden now has the opportunity to build a stronger foundation of social and economic mobility for all, so we can live the true words of the late W.E.B. Du Bois, who said that of all of the civil rights, which the world has struggled and fought for 500 years, the right to learn is undoubtedly the most fundamental.” Rep. Omar spoke of the millions who can’t afford the essentials right now during the pandemic. “The last thing people should be worried about is student debt,” she said. “We know that student debt is not the result of bad decisions or behavior. It is the result of a broken system that tells the students to get an education or go to college in order to have a stable life, but then does not provide the resources to afford that education.” “I always say that America does not suffer from scarcity — we suffer from greed,” she said. Rep. Jones noted, crucially, that the enormous student debt burden Americans suffer from is “due in part to the fact that wages have remained stagnant for decades, even as the cost of a college education has skyrocketed.” In recent months, calls to raise the federal minimum wage to at least $15 per hour have gained momentum, and Biden has taken steps toward raising it to $15 per hour for federal employees. Currently, the federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour, established back in 2009. Though lawmakers say they have spoken with Biden at length on the matter, there isn’t yet a firm timeline on when debt cancellation could happen — whether in a few weeks or a few months. Currently, federal student loan payments are paused and interest rates are at 0% until September 2021. “The American people are strongly behind us on this issue — overwhelmingly,” said Schumer. He expressed confidence that continued pressure from both constituents and politicians would result in an executive order to cancel student debt. The resolution would cost around $650 billion, according to Warren. Though it would cancel $50,000 of federal student debt for most people, it doesn’t apply to everyone, only those who make under $125,000 a year. Some believe that the measure should go even further, canceling all student debt regardless of income. In 2019, Omar introduced a bill calling for the full forgiveness of both federal and private student loans. Biden has previously floated the idea of canceling $10,000 of student debt as soon as he took office. That has not happened yet. Omar, who has student loan debt herself, mentioned that the problem doesn’t just affect young Americans. “The fastest-growing number of people who are currently carrying student debt are over 50 — and that is also hindering their ability to plan for retirement,” she said. Warren agreed, saying, “Social security checks are supposed to be the bare minimum that people have to live on in their retirement years. And there’s very little that you can garnish a social security check for, but right now there are over 100,000 Americans whose social security checks are garnished to pay student loan debt.” Student debt is also notoriously difficult to discharge even in bankruptcy, due to an exemption in personal bankruptcy law passed in the 1970s. “We are not going to let up until we accomplish it,” Schumer vowed. “The people deserve nothing less,” said Pressley. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why Are People Upset About Canceling Student Debt?Real People On Having Student Debt During COVID-19Biden Is Making Sweeping Changes To Minimum Wage

  • The worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, according to Suze Orman

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment that may be coming.

  • Keystone XL’s Collapse Leaves Canada’s Oil Heartland Seeking Payback

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil-rich Canadian province that was hit hard by Joe Biden’s move to kill the Keystone XL pipeline is considering seeking compensation from the U.S. through an old free-trade rule that’s still in place.Alberta, which spent C$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) to help jump start construction of the project, may resort to a North American Free Trade Agreement provision allowing compensation claims for lost investments, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said. While Nafta was replaced by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement during the Trump administration, the rule remains in place during a phase-out period.To “retroactively remove regulatory approval on the basis of which an investment was made is, in my view, a slam dunk case of a claim for damages through Nafta under the investor protection provisions,” Kenney said on a Facebook live Tuesday. “We believe we have a very strong case for damages, and we’ll be continuing to work with TC Energy on that.”The pipeline cancellation dealt another blow to an oil-dependent province that was already reeling from two crude-market crashes since 2014. TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL would ship more than 800,000 barrels a day of crude from Alberta’s oil sands to U.S. refineries.The project’s demise prompted TC Energy to let go of about 1,000 union workers on both sides of the border.Biden’s Keystone XL Cutoff Shocks Town Where Population DoubledAfter the U.S. president’s decision on his first day in office, Kenney said that Alberta would consider legal action and urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to impose trade sanctions if the Biden administration didn’t negotiate.In 2016, TC Energy sought $15 billion in compensation under Nafta after President Barack Obama rejected the project the previous year on environmental grounds, but the case was dropped after President Donald Trump approved the project early in his term.(Adds premier Kenney’s comments in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Bubble Deflates Again, Pushing Weekly Collapse Past 80%

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. capped another day of heavy losses, pushing its collapse past 80% this week as retail traders flocked to other corners of the stock market such as small drug developers.The video-game retailer tumbled 42% on Thursday to $53.50, erasing nearly $30 billion in market value. Trading volume picked up after a slow start, with 60 million shares exchanged after selling accelerated throughout the session.Meanwhile, demand shrunk for companies such as headphone maker Koss Corp. and apparel retailer Express Inc., which had also skyrocketed over recent weeks. Both stocks have shed more than three-quarters of their value from last week’s peaks.Still, retail traders using Twitter to communicate about their bullish bets and outlooks helped fuel rallies in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Cassava Sciences, Inc., a stock whose gyrations were another reminder of how fickle these more speculative trades can be, erased gains of 34% to close lower.The gains show that Reddit and Twitter are continuing to “play a major role in trading action” for single stocks, wrote Jared Holz, a Jefferies health-care equity strategist.A trio of biotechs chasing after Alzheimer’s cures at one point added more than $1 billion to their market value on Thursday after Cassava reported results from a small study in 100 patients earlier this week.Reddit and Twitter users extolled upon the virtues of biotechs chasing after new medicines for Alzheimer’s as well as Covid-19 and cancer, though new drugs in development face long odds on making it to the market.Other companies favored by retail investors, including Naked Brand Group Limited and Sundial Growers Inc. erased gains. The retailer and cannabis firm Sundial reversed rallies to drop about 2% each.Dwindling interest from retail traders has been apparent for stocks across the market this week, according to Eric Liu, co-founder and head of research at Vanda Securities.“GameStop net purchases by retail are back to mid-January levels, and retail has actually been net selling everything from silver ETFs to Express,” he said in an email.Short interest as a percentage of GameStop’s free float slipped again to 51% from a peak last month above 140%, according to data from S3 Partners. That plunge in short interest could signal the squeeze has played out, according Amy Kong, chief investment officer of Barrett Asset Management.“It is also important to consider market psychology,” she said. “If one sees the stock plunge the way it did over the past two days, it may prompt investors to sell ‘before it’s too late.”’GameStop have lost momentum even after news of a trio of executive hires, including the appointment of a chief technology officer.While the executive additions are “all great hires on paper” it’s hard to attribute recent share movement to anything in particular, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said in an email. The analyst, who rates the shares at neutral, said he looks forward to hearing details about the company’s strategy.(Updates with share movements throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Peloton beats earnings estimates, but cites 'inventory constrained'

    Peloton (PTON) shares tumbled about 5% in after-hours following a better than expected quarter as the company cited ‘longer than acceptable wait times’ for its products that would affect near term profitability.

  • These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

    China is attempting to dominate the projected $802 billion electric vehicle market, but America could pull ahead with the help of innovative companies.

  • Short-seller Carson Block: 'Markets are broken. They were broken before GameStop'

    Activist short-seller Carson Block, the founder of Muddy Waters Research, says the "markets are broken," and it's causing investors who traditionally focus on the fundamentals to have to trade on the technicals. 

  • Snap Q4 earnings, sales top estimates as user growth soars, but guidance misses expectations

    Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, reported fourth-quarter results after market close on Thursday.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s talk about risk and the big picture. It’s an appropriate time, as the big risk – presented by the COVID-19 pandemic – is finally receding thanks to the ongoing vaccination program. COVID is leaving behind an economy that was forced into shutdown one year ago while in the midst of a great expansion, boosted by the deregulation policies. While the new Biden Administration is busy reversing many Trump policies, at least for now the economy is rebounding. And this brings us to risk. A time of economic growth and rebound is a forgiving time to move toward risk investments, as general economic growth tends to lift everything. Two strategists from JPMorgan have recently chimed in, promoting the view that the market’s fundamentals are still sound, and that small- to mid-cap sector is going to keep rising. First, on the general conditions, quant strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote, “Although the recent technical selloff and short squeeze is receiving a lot of attention, we believe the positive macro setup, improving fundamentals and COVID-19 outlook, strength of the US consumer, as well as the reflation theme remain the bigger forces at play. Not only should this drive further equity upside, but it remains favorable for continued rotation into economic reopening…” Building on this, Eduardo Lecubarr, chief of the Small/Mid-Cap Strategy team, sees opportunity for investors now, especially in the smaller value stocks. “We stick to our view that 2021 will be a stockpicker’s paradise with big money-making opportunities if you are willing to go against the grain… Many macro indicators did fall in January but SMid-Caps and equities in general continued to edge higher,” Lecubarr noted. And if you are prone to look at high-risk, small- to mid-cap stocks, you’ll find yourself drawn to penny stocks. The risk involved with these plays scares off the faint hearted as very real problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwinds could be masked by the low share prices. So, how should investors approach a potential penny stock investment? By taking a cue from the analyst community. These experts bring in-depth knowledge of the industries they cover and substantial experience to the table. Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, according to Wall Street analysts. Both tickers boast a Strong Buy consensus rating and could climb over 200% higher in the year ahead. CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) We will start with CNS Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of glioblastomas, a class of aggressive tumors that attack the braid and spinal cord. These cancers, while rare, are almost always terminal, and CNS is working a new therapy designed to more effectively cross the blood-brain barrier to attack glioblastoma. Berubicin, CNS’s flagship drug candidate, is an anthracycline, a potent class of chemotherapy drugs derived from the Streptomyces bacteria strains, and used in the treatment of a wide variety of cancers. Berubicin is the first drug in this class to show promise against glioblastoma cancers. The drug candidate has completed its Phase 1 clinical trial, in which 44% of patients showed a clinical response. This number included one patient who showed a ‘Durable Complete Response,’ defined as a demonstrated lack of detectable cancer. Following the success of the Phase 1 study, CNS applied for, and received, FDA approval of its Investigational New Drug application. This gives the company the go-ahead to conduct a Phase 2 study on adult patients, an important next step in the development of the drug. CNS plans to start the mid-stage trial in 1Q21. Based on the potential of the company’s asset in glioblastoma, and with its share price at $2.22, several analysts believe that now is the time to buy. Among the bulls is Brookline’s 5-star analyst Kumaraguru Raja who takes a bullish stance on CNSP shares. “Until now, the inability of anthracyclines to cross the blood brain barrier prevented its use for treatment of brain cancers. Berubicin is the first anthracycline to cross the blood-brain barrier in adults and access brain tumors… Berubicin has promising clinical data in a Phase 1 trial in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) and has Orphan drug designation for treatment of malignant gliomas from the FDA. We model approval of Berubicin for treatment of recurrent glioblastoma in 2025 based on the Phase 2 data with 55% probability of success for approval. We model peak sales of $533 million in 2032,” Raja opined. “CNS pipeline also includes WP1244 (novel DNA binding agent) that is 500x more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation is expected to enter the clinic in 2021… In vivo testing in orthotopic models of brain cancer showed high uptake of WP1244 by brain and subsequent antitumor activity,” the analyst added. To this end, Raja rates CNSP a Buy, and his $10 price target implies room for a stunning 350% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Raja’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and 1 Hold add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $8.33 average price target, shares could climb ~275% in the year ahead. (See CNSP stock analysis on TipRanks) aTyr Pharma (LIFE) The next stock we’re looking at, aTyr Pharma, has a focus on inflammatory disease. Its leading drug candidate, ATYR1923, is a Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) agonist, working through the receptor proteins expressed by the NRP2 gene. These pathways are important for cardiovascular development and disease, and play a role in the inflammatory lung disease pulmonary sarcoidosis. In December, the company reported that the drug candidate had completed enrollment of 36 patients in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, testing the drug in the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis. Results of the current study are expected in 3Q21, and will inform further trials of ATYR1923, including against other forms of inflammatory lung disease. On a more immediate note, in early January the company announced top-line results of another Phase 2 clinical involving ATRY1923 – this time in the treatment of patients hospitalized with severe respiratory complications from COVID-19. The results were positive, showing that a single dose of ATYR1923 (at 3 mg/kg) resulted in a 5.5-day median recovery time. Overall, of the patients dosed in this manner, 83% saw recovery in less than one week. Covering LIFE for Roth Capital, 5-star analyst Zegbeh Jallah noted, “We like the risk profile here, with two shots on goal, and updated data details from the COVID study is expected in the coming months. Also announced recently, is that data from aTyr's Pulmonary Sarcoidosis program, will be reported in 3Q21… the success of either of these studies could result in a doubling or more of the market cap as these opportunities appear to barely be accounted for by investors.” In line with his optimistic approach, Jallah gives LIFE shares a Buy rating and his $15 price target suggests an impressive 277% potential upside for the coming year. (To watch Jallah’s track record, click here) Other analysts are on the same page. With 2 additional Buy ratings, the word on the Street is that LIFE is a Strong Buy. On top of this, the average price target is $13.33, suggesting robust growth of ~236% from the current price of $3.97. (See LIFE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Clover shares tumble after Hindenburg's attack on tech healthcare company

    Clover Health Investments (CLOV) and the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Chamath Palihapitiya that took the tech-focused healthcare company public in January came under attack on Thursday based on claims by Hindenburg Research.

  • Dave Portnoy Stakes $700K On AMC Again After Exiting All 'Meme Stocks'

    Dave Portnoy said he purchased $700,000 worth of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares Wednesday. What Happened: The Barstool Sports owner told Fox Business host Stuart Varney that he bought back into the theater chain after exiting positions in the Reddit hot stocks earlier on Tuesday. “I put in $700,000 into AMC this morning,” Portnoy told Varney, adding that he was “up” $60,000 on his investment. See also: How to Buy AMC Stock Portnoy also revealed that he had invested a “little bit” in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) and Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD). When he was asked as to when he would exit the stocks, Portnoy said, “That’s all feel... I think it could have another run.” Portnoy said his investment was not based on “fundamentals,” but rather it was akin to “watching the ball bounce... black, red or green in a roulette wheel.” Why It Matters: The celebrity blogger had earlier tweeted that he had sold all his meme stocks and blamed Robinhood for the loss. I have officially sold all my meme stocks. I lost 700k ish. Vlad and company stole it from me and should be in jail. pic.twitter.com/qXP1N1UFil — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 2, 2021 Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev was grilled by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday after the brokerage imposed restrictions on the short squeeze frenzy stocks. Portnoy joined Benzinga’s “Power Hour” last week and expressed his displeasure at brokers. “People need to go to jail,” said Portnoy — adding, “Robinhood needs to know this is the end of their company.” Price Action: AMC shares closed almost 14.7% higher at $8.97 on Wednesday and fell 4.12% to $8.60 in the after-hours session. Related Link: WallStreetBets Gets Shoutouts From Cuban, Portnoy, Musk, AOC: Who's Saying What See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaA Hedge Fund Bet In Favor Of GameStop And Made Away With 0M In Reddit-Fueled RallyCan Bitcoin Be The Next GameStop? The Word On The Street© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These 4 Small-Cap EV Stocks Are Soaring. Why Now?

    There are some relatively new reasons for investors to be more bullish on most of these EV stocks. We lay them out.

  • Pinterest adds 100 million users in 2020, Q4 revenue grows 76%

    Pinterest Inc. capped off a roaring 2020 by adding more than 100 million users for the year and posting 76% year-over-year growth in fourth-quarter revenue, the company said Thursday.

  • Vaxart Stock Takes a Hit, but Is It Warranted? Analyst Weighs In

    Over the past week, investors optimistically pushed Vaxart’s (VXRT) share price up by over 100%. High short-interest and anticipation of positive Phase 1 results from the study of the company’s oral Covid-19 vaccine candidate VXA-CoV-1, appears to be a particularly potent combination. However, speculation on the results of clinical trials is a risky business, and investors were left disappointed when Vaxart’s were made public on Wednesday. Since the news broke, shares crated by ~60%. So, what happened? While the vaccine was well-tolerated and caused multiple immune responses against SARS-CoV-2 antigens, it failed to produce neutralizing antibodies in the study’s participants. It is believed that a lack of neutralizing antibodies lowers the vaccine's potential to fend off COVID-19. While the market’s reaction was unequivocally negative, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani looks on the bright side. “We remain intrigued with the unequivocally robust benefit noted on T cell responses, including relative to its in-class peers in the form of adenoviral vector-based C-19 vaccine candidates, particularly as it relates to the potential role in demonstrating long-lasting cross reactive immunity,” the 5-star analyst said. “In addition, we are also encouraged by safety profiles with no serious AEs noted to date and a very low event rate of solicited GI symptoms with a majority of events noted on high doses and generally reported as mild and transient.” Mamtani also says Merck’s recent discontinuation of its own oral VSV-platform based vaccine candidate was “likely safety-related.” This implies VXRT's data having “favorable readthrough to the broader platform as well as VXRT's dose optimization efforts.” Vaxart’s offering has several advantages. One being its tablet form, which could appeal to needle-shy people. It is also stable at room temperature, compared to the EUA approved vaccines’ cold storage requirements. To this end, Vaxart said it plans to advance its Covid-19 vaccine program into a Phase 2 study. All in all, Mamtani remains behind VXRT, and sticks to his Buy rating. The $16 price target remains, as well, suggesting upside of 78% from current levels. (To watch Mamtani’s track record, click here) Vaxart has only 2 other recent reviews, but both agree with Mamtani’s assessment. The 2 additional Buys add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target is an optimistic one, and at $17.67, implies gains of 96% could be in the cards over the next 12 months. (See VXRT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Four High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these five dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • The S&P 500 is currently mirroring 2009-2010 to a 'creepy' degree: veteran hedge funder

    The recovery from the coronavirus crash in March 2020 looked similar to 2009 at the time. Now, almost a year later it looks even more similar, says DataTrek's Nicholas Colas.

  • Is Qualcomm Stock A Buy Right Now After Mixed Earnings Report?

    This is what fundamentals and technicals say about Qualcomm stock now amid a truce with Apple, 5G leadership, and the coronavirus outbreak.