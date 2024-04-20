Carter Bankshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CARE) top owners are individual investors with 54% stake, while 42% is held by institutions

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Carter Bankshares indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 25 shareholders own 40% of the company

Institutional ownership in Carter Bankshares is 42%

If you want to know who really controls Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 54% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 42% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Carter Bankshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Carter Bankshares?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Carter Bankshares. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Carter Bankshares' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Carter Bankshares. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 7.5%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.9% and 5.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Carter Bankshares

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Carter Bankshares, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$263m, and insiders have US$10m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 54% stake in Carter Bankshares, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Carter Bankshares better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Carter Bankshares you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

