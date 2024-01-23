Carter's coming to Yuba City mall this spring

Jan. 22—Carter's, a prominent children's clothing retailer, will be joining the Yuba Sutter Marketplace in Yuba City with construction set to begin this spring, according to officials.

The store's 4,687-square-foot space will be located inside the mall next to Aeropostale.

Currently, Carter's is considered to be one of the leading brands of children's clothing in the United States. The company carries a variety of their own brands in addition to other lines such as OshKosh B'gosh and Skip Hop.

According to officials, In the last two years, the Yuba Sutter Marketplace has brought in a string of new stores, including Tillys, Hobby Lobby, Five Below, Burlington, Turner's Outdoorsman and Boot Barn.

Yuba Sutter Marketplace is located at 1215 Colusa Ave. in Yuba City. Shopping hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit ShopYubaSutterMarketplace.com.