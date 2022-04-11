U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.20
    -57.08 (-1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,495.56
    -225.56 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,460.23
    -250.77 (-1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.13
    -4.43 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.64
    -2.62 (-2.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.40
    +10.80 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.33 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7550
    +0.0420 (+1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4730
    +1.1530 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,938.14
    -1,748.25 (-4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.02
    -34.15 (-3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.84
    -46.72 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

CarthroniX Completes Convertible Note Financing

·4 min read

Proceeds Will Support Pre-clinical Development and Clinical Advancement of its Lead Candidate, CX-011, for the Treatment of Mild to Moderate Knee Osteoarthritis

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarthroniX, Inc., a California-based startup developing novel small molecule modulators of the cell surface receptor gp130, today announced the completion of a $2.25 million convertible note offering. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. led the financing and was joined by existing investors. The company intends to use the financing to support the final stages of pre-clinical development of CX-011, a first-in-class small molecule injectable therapeutic designed to halt or reverse the progression of mild-to-moderate knee osteoarthritis (OA). The investor consortium has the option to make an equal investment based on the achievement of regulatory milestones.

"We are excited to work with CarthroniX as they share our commitment to offering non-opioid pain relief and improving the continuum of care for patients affected by osteoarthritis," said Ron Ellis, DO, senior vice president of corporate strategy and business development at Pacira BioSciences. "More importantly, this investment advances our mission to provide innovative non-opioid solutions to manage joint pain and potentially address the root cause."

CX-011 is a small molecule modulator of gp130, the cell surface receptor responsible for mediating signaling by all members of the interleukin-6 (IL-6) cytokine family. These cytokines drive both regeneration and chronic inflammation in a highly context specific manner. Signal modulation, allowing for regenerative outputs, while dampening chronic inflammation, is a concept pioneered by CarthroniX. CX-011 is formulated as an intra-articular injection that is anticipated to slow, or even reverse, knee joint degeneration. "Modulation of gp130 via small molecules like CX-011 allows CarthroniX to uniquely harness the regenerative power of inflammation," said Dr. Hassan Serhan, CEO. "Our data demonstrate this approach has major promise for not only joint degeneration, but also fibrotic indications such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis."

Intra-articular injection of CX-011 in patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA) is being developed as a first-in-class pharmacological approach to treat chronic knee pain, while potentially preventing progression of osteoarthritis through IL-6 modulation. CarthroniX expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US Food and Drug Administration seeking approval of a Phase 1/2a randomized controlled study of CX-011 later this year and advance into the clinic in early 2023.

Picket Fence Fence IP, LLP is acting as legal advisor to CarthroniX in connection with the transaction.

About Osteoarthritis (OA)

About 32.5 million individuals in the United States have osteoarthritis, or OA. OA is a significant cause of disability in the world and a tremendous expense to the healthcare system. It is associated with a variety of clinical symptoms, including pain, swelling, reduced range of motion and disability of varying levels of severity. There is currently no treatment for the underlying cause of OA and current approaches are aimed at managing pain through a variety of approaches that include physical therapy, over the counter medications like non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) or prescription opioids. For patients with moderate to severe pain that persists chronically, treatment plans include intra-articular steroid injections, viscosupplementation or surgical intervention. Given the substantial costs, pain, and disability associated with OA, coupled with the lack of an approved disease-modifying agent, a therapy that could relieve pain and increase function with the potential to mediate the progression of OA or achieve a regenerative effect could revolutionize the standard of care.

About CarthroniX

CarthroniX is harnessing the regenerative power of a pathway classically associated with inflammation and pathology: gp130 and the IL-6 family of cytokines. By selectively biasing signaling outcomes from gp130, CarthroniX's small molecules empower unique results in pathological situations. CX-011, CarthroniX's first gp130 modulator, will begin human testing in a Phase 1/2a trial in 2023. Evaluation of other gp130 modulators in veterinary medicine as well as other human indications is actively ongoing.

Contact:
Hassan Serhan
CarthroniX, Inc
43364 10th St. West
Lancaster, CA 93534
hassan@carthronix.com
www.carthronix.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carthronix-completes-convertible-note-financing-301521260.html

SOURCE CarthroniX, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Data From mRNA Cancer Treatment Look Positive, but Very Early

    BioNTech on Monday touted what it called positive early data from a trial of a combination cancer therapy that involves a messenger RNA cancer vaccine in an early test of mRNA applicability in cancer. Shares of BioNTech (ticker: BNTX) were down 1.7% in premarket trading. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the focus of biotechnology companies working on mRNA technology—including BioNTech, Moderna (MRNA), and CureVac (CVAC)—was on applications in cancer.

  • Bicycle Therapeutics shares fall 23% after the company shares interim Phase 1 data

    Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 23.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the company shared interim data from a Phase 1 clinical trial for its urothelial-cancer treatment. Bicycle said its experimental therapy, BT8009, had a 50% overall response rate, and one of the eight patients enrolled in the study who received the smallest dose of the therapy reported a complete response. The findings were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research's annual meeting. Bicycle's st

  • You Might Kick Yourself Later for Not Buying This Growth Stock Right Now

    You just might kick yourself later for not buying this growth stock right now. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is aptly named because the biotech is definitely at the top of its game. Vertex developed all of them.

  • Fauci says people should decide 'individual risk' for COVID, reverting back to masks possible

    The CDC has designated most of the country as a "green zone," which indicates a low-level risk for COVID-19 infection.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • Health Canada Approves GARDASIL®9 (Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant) for the Prevention of Oropharyngeal and Other Head and Neck Cancers

    Merck, (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside Canada and the United States, announced today that Health Canada has approved an expanded indication of GARDASIL®9 in individuals 9 through 45 years of age for the prevention of infection caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) types 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52 and 58 and the following diseases associated with the HPV types included in the vaccine: Oropharyngeal and other head and neck cancers caused by HPV types 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58.1 This m

  • Zentalis Pharma Posts Initial Clinical Data On Its Wee1 Inhibitor In Ovarian Cancer

    Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) announced initial efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial of ZN-c3 combined with chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant or -refractory ovarian cancer. Data were reviewed at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The study consists of four cohorts: ZN-c3 + PLD, ZN-c3 + carboplatin, ZN-c3 + paclitaxel, and ZN-c3 + gemcitabine. ZN-c3, in combination with chemotherapy, demonstrated anti-tumor activity

  • BioXcel Therapeutics: Here's Why I'm Buying and How You Can Trade It

    After receiving an FDA approval, the small-cap biotech looks well positioned as a covered call candidate.

  • A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

    As bosses begin ordering workers back to the office and masks come off, a new study warns COVID could become the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S., and Fauci says a wave is likely in the fall.

  • People Are Calling Out "Positive" Stereotypes That Are Actually Harmful, And It's An Important Conversation

    "That those who struggle with mental illness are inherently 'deep' and 'creative' because of their pain. I'm tired of how romanticized these issues are."View Entire Post ›

  • Health experts recommend masks be worn indoors again as cases of COVID-19 BA2 variant increase

    Health experts are recommending that maks be worn indoors again as COVID-19 cases begin to rise again. Dr. Mike joins Good Day to explain.

  • 3 deaths, almost 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Cloud area this week

    Between Monday and Friday, MDH reported 3,170 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state and 31 deaths related to COVID-19.

  • Looking Back, Moving Forward: Defending Global Health

    How viral surveillance insights are helping scientists from Abbott’s Pandemic Defense Coalition stay a step ahead.

  • Can cancer blood tests live up to promise of saving lives?

    Joyce Ares had just turned 74 and was feeling fine when she agreed to give a blood sample for research. After a repeat blood test, a PET scan and a needle biopsy, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. The Canby, Oregon, resident had volunteered to take a blood test that is being billed as a new frontier in cancer screening for healthy people.

  • The #1 Easiest Drinking Habit for Your Heart, New Study Says

    Drinking your way to better heart health doesn't necessarily require any fancy ingredients you've never heard of before. Sometimes, it can be as simple as adding a couple more glasses of water to your routine every day—just enough to make sure that you're staying hydrated.In fact, a new study finds that staying hydrated could help protect you from heart failure.In the study, published in the European Heart Journal in late March, researchers from the National Institutes of Health's (NIH's) Nation

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • What To Eat To Avoid Traveler's Constipation And Other Digestive Issues

    If you want to avoid being constipated on your next trip — or the total opposite problem — experts share what to eat before and during your travels.

  • Virus Expert Just Gave This "Important" Omicron Update

    COVID cases are declining in the United States, but overseas there's a major uptick and experts reveal there's a new dominant variant that could cause another surge here. It's unclear if the wave will be as severe as the last one we recently experienced, but there are ways to help avoid getting sick according to doctors we spoke with. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who explain what to know about Omicron right now and how to help stay healthy. Read on—and to ensure your health and t

  • Why This Coastal County in New Jersey Has the State's Highest COVID-19 Death Rate

    Ocean County, a coastal region in central New Jersey, is home to some of the state’s most exclusive waterfront communities and its fastest-growing town, Lakewood. A Republican bastion in a state controlled by Democrats, the county is largely suburban, encompassing more land than all but one other county in New Jersey. Now, as the United States begins to chart a path through a third year of the pandemic, Ocean County also illustrates a stubborn public health challenge: A large share of its reside

  • Fitbit gets FDA approval for AFib detecting algorithm

    Two weeks back, Google announced that it was seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a new atrial fibrillation (AFib) detecting technology it planned to roll out to Fibit wearables. Today, the company confirmed that the FDA has approved the PPG (photoplethysmography) algorithm tech. AFib detection has become an increasingly essential feature in health-focused wearables.