Cartier Iron Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

Cartier Iron Corporation
·1 min read
Cartier Iron Corporation
Cartier Iron Corporation

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Iron Corporation (CSE:CFE) (“Cartier Iron” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company determined a date for the previously announced change of name to Cartier Silver Corporation (the “Name Change”) and consolidation of its common shares on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation common shares of the Company being consolidated into one (1) post-consolidation common share of the Company (the “Share Consolidation”) (for further details with respect to the Share Consolidation, see news release dated October 26, 2022). The Share Consolidation is scheduled to become effective at the opening of markets on Friday, November 18, 2022.

About Cartier Iron Corporation

Cartier Iron is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing significant iron ore resources in Quebec, a gold property in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador and a silver property in Bolivia. The Company's iron ore projects include the Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec. The Big Easy gold property is located in the Burin Peninsula epithermal gold belt in the Avalon Zone of eastern Newfoundland. In addition, the Company recently announced that it is proceeding with the acquisition of a silver property, the Chorrillos Project, located in southern Bolivia.

Please visit Cartier Iron's website at www.cartieriron.com.

For further information please contact:

Thomas G. Larsen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jorge Estepa

 

Chief Executive Officer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vice-President

 

(416) 360-8006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(416) 360-8006

 

The CSE has not reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these “forward-looking statements”.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dc8fe0f5-6d7d-4bce-9e32-0f0d4a6d8654

 


