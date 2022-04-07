U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.21
    +19.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.57
    +87.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,897.30
    +8.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.80
    -7.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.80
    +0.77 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.70
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3074
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9700
    +0.1700 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,549.27
    -191.07 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.54
    +8.88 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Cartier Signs Share Purchase Agreement With O3 Mining

Ressources Cartier inc.
·5 min read
Ressources Cartier inc.
Ressources Cartier inc.

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (“Cartier”) is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive share purchase agreement with O3 Mining Inc. (“O3 Mining”) for the acquisition by Cartier of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Chalice Gold Mines (Quebec) Inc. (“Chalice Quebec”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of O3 Mining, which owns a 100% interest in the East Cadillac property contiguous with Cartier’s Chimo Mine property in the Val-d’Or Gold Camp, Quebec, Canada, (the “Transaction”).

The purchase price payable by Cartier to O3 Mining for the acquisition of Chalice Quebec is 46,273,265 common shares of Cartier (the “Cartier Shares”), representing approximately 17.5% of the pro forma outstanding common shares of Cartier upon the completion of the Transaction.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to certain closing conditions, including the final approval of the TSXV.

Transaction Highlights: Consolidation of Cartier’s Chimo Mine property with O3 Mining’s East Cadillac property for a total land position of 29,754 hectares of highly prospective ground in the eastern part of the prolific Val-d’Or gold camp (the “Project”), refer to Figure 1 and Figure 2.

Advantages: Eliminates boundaries, increases resource and potential for additional ounces, Increased flexibility to strengthen project economics and favor project development and its construction:

  • Cartier will hold 100% interest in largest land position east of Val-d’Or:

    • Immediate increase of the resource base to 714,400 oz in the indicated category and 1,527,400 oz of gold in the inferred category (refer to note 1);

    • Initial budget designed to increase resources and explore additional potential;

    • Significantly increases exploration territory and potential for new discoveries.

  • Enhanced capital markets profile and exposure;

  • Platform for further district consolidation;

  • New partnership formed with O3 Mining.

note 1: The resources are presented as described in the technical report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Chimo Mine Project, Quebec, Canada, Christine Beausoleil, P. Geo. and Claude Savard, P. Geo., InnovExplo Inc., March 2021” as well as in the Technical Report titled: “2019 Technical Report & Mineral Resources Estimate : East Cadillac Gold Project, Val-d’Or, Québec, John Langton, P. Geo., Vincent Jourdain, P. Eng., MRB & Associates, April 30th 2019”.

On closing of the Transaction, Cartier and O3 Mining will enter into an investor rights agreement (the “Investor Rights Agreement”) pursuant to which O3 Mining will be entitled to designate one director for appointment to the board of directors of Cartier. The Investor Rights Agreement will also include, among other things, pre-emptive and top-up rights in favour of O3 Mining, a standstill provision for a period of 2 years and a share transfer restriction provision effective for a period of 3 years.

A technical committee will be formed and comprised of one (1) nominee of Cartier and one (1) nominee of O3 Mining with a purpose to provide strategic advice and guidance to Cartier on exploration and development activities for the Project, and provide a forum for Cartier and O3 Mining to share their views on the exploration, development and advancement of the Project.

Philippe Cloutier, CEO of Cartier, commented: “The acquisition will provide Cartier with largest land holding along the prolific Larder Lake - Cadillac Fault east of Val-d’Or as well as a solid resource base with significant growth potential. The Simon West, Nordeau West and Nordeau deposits, immediately adjacent to the gold resources of the Chimo Mine property, will provide short term targets to significantly increase our gold resources.

About Cartier

Cartier Resources Inc., which was founded in 2006, is an exploration company based in Val-d’Or. Cartier’s projects are all located in Quebec, which regularly ranks among the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Cartier is advancing the development of its flagship Chimo Mine project and actively exploring its other projects. Cartier has a solid cash position exceeding $ 5.5M and significant corporate and institutional supports, notably with Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and the Quebec investment funds.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D, Cartier’s Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo, M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both “qualified persons” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about Cartier completing the Transaction and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be “forward-looking information”. The forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, which could change materially in the future. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of Cartier at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the restart of operations; further steps that might be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to Cartier’s business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders; uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID-19 and responses to COVID 19. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Cartier cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Cartier nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Cartier does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.
President and CEO, Cartier Resources
Telephone: 819 856-0512
philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were rising 2.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday while the major market indexes were declining. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced plans to buy privately held ReViral for up to $525 million. Investors appeared to view the acquisition of ReViral as a great fit for Pfizer.

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • ‘Time Correction’ Will Maximize Stock Anguish, Top Manager Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the stock market’s rapid-fire reaction to the news. It’s just the beginning of the first real slog in years, one that will hand a comeuppance to passive investors who once thought the only way for prices to go was up.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRus

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are tumbling 8.2% at 12:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon on no news specific to the video game retailer, though the stock has fallen almost 14% since it announced a plan to split its shares a week ago. GameStop is attempting to navigate the video game industry's transition to a greater online and digital format that lessens the relevance of a physical retailer in the space. Chairman Ryan Cohen has espoused a belief the retailer should sell much of its brick-and-mortar presence and become the foremost e-commerce presence for the industry, in effect becoming the "Amazon of gaming."

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • HP stock jumps after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathway buys $4.2 billion stake

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Berkshire Hathaway taking a $4.2 billion stake in HP.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Buying and holding quality growth stocks can set you up for some strong returns over the years. Three healthcare stocks that can help you build a strong, growth-oriented portfolio are Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED), and Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN). Drugmaker Eli Lilly has a little bit of everything for investors.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire David Einhorn just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Einhorn’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Intel Corporation […]

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • Russia's central bank says it will stop buying gold at a fixed price

    On March 25, the bank had said it would buy gold at a fixed price of 5,000 roubles a gram until June 30. Russia is one of the world's biggest gold producers, but the country's refiners were barred from selling bullion into the London market, the world's largest, after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.