Cartridge seals market size to grow by USD 253.08 million from 2022 to 2027: Rapid increase in demand for aftermarket cartridge seals to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cartridge seals market size is estimated to increase by USD 253.08 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.32%. The rapid increase in demand for aftermarket cartridge seals is driving market growth. Various industries, such as chemical, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, use cartridges to prevent leakage and contamination. The demand for aftermarket cartridge seals is increasing owing to factors such as the need for cost-effective solutions, rapid replacement, and regular maintenance. Cartridge seals need to be replaced regularly to meet emission regulations, eliminate leaks, and maintain process efficiency. Therefore, replacing or upgrading cartridge seals is contributing to the growth of the global cartridge seal market. Discover some key insights on market size, historic period (2017-2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Cartridge seals market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global cartridge seals market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cartridge seals in the market are A.W. Chesterton Co., AES Engineering Ltd., Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd., Avon Seals Pvt. Ltd., EnPro Industries Inc., Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC, Flowserve Corp., Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A., MICROTEM Srl, PPC Mechanical Seals, Quba Seals India Pvt. Ltd., Saisi Mechanical Seal Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, Tenneco Inc., The Timken Co., Trelleborg AB, TREM Engineering JSC, Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd., and Kaman Corp. and others.

Vendors offer a wide portfolio of cartridge seals for various industries, such as oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, and chemical. The growth of these industries will fuel the demand for cartridge seals during the forecast period. The rising demand is expected to intensity the competition in the market. Moreover, as the market is in the late growth stage of the product lifecycle, the growth of the market is highly dependent on the growth of end-user industries. Hence, the market is expected to witness a moderate level of competition among vendors during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor offerings -

AES Engineering Ltd. - The company offers cartridge seals such as single mechanical cartridges, high performance mechanical seals, and Bi metal FIDC cartridges.

Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd. - The company offers cartridge seals such as double balanced 0 ring pusher mechanical seals and spring pusher seals.

EnPro Industries Inc. - The company offers cartridge seals such as 3D cartridge seals, GMP I single cartridge seals, GMP II double cartridge seals, and Style 85 cartridge seals.

Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC - The company offers cartridge seals such as single cartridge seals, split cartridge seals, and dual cartridge seals.

Cartridge seals market – Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (oil and gas, power, chemical and petrochemical, and water and wastewater), type (single seals and double seals), and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America).

The oil and gas segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Cartridge seals are annular mechanical seals. They form a sealing surface under the pressure of an incompressible liquid. Cartridge seals are used in the oil and gas sector, as they have several advantages over other types of seals, such as no leakage at high temperatures, long service life, among others. They help prevent leaks and reduce maintenance costs. Therefore, the increasing demand for cartridge seals in the oil and gas industry is expected to drive the growth of the global cartridge seals market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cartridge seals market.

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the biggest contributor of revenue of the regional market. The increasing demand for oil has encouraged companies to expand the number of oil and gas rigs in operation. High E&P activity will lead to the production of large amounts of oil and gas from non-traditional sources. In addition, the trade dispute between the US and Iran has increased the need for domestic oil production in North America. Such factors will increase the demand for cartridge seals in the region during the forecast period.

Global, regional, and country-level parameters related insights lead to various growth

Cartridge seals market – Market dynamics

Key trends - The increase in investments in offshore production is a key trend in the market. Offshore exploration includes the extraction of oil and gas below the seabed. Equipment such as pumps, compressors, and mixers use cartridge seals to prevent leaks and ensure safe and efficient operation. Governments and oil and gas companies are investing significantly in offshore production. For instance, in April 2022, ExxonMobil announced an investment of USD 10 billion in offshore oil and gas production in Guyana. Such investments in offshore manufacturing is expected to support the growth of the global cartridge seals market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The emergence of alternative techniques is challenging market growth. Mechanical seals and sealless pumps are some of the various alternatives to cartridge seals. Sealless pumps are designed to eliminate the need for seals and have several advantages. As a result, many industries prefer sealless pumps instead of traditional pumps with cartridge seals. Mechanical seals also offer several advantages, such as better sealing performance and longer lifespan. Such factors are expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this cartridge seals market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cartridge seals market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cartridge seals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cartridge seals market across North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cartridge seals market vendors

Cartridge Seals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 253.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled A.W. Chesterton Co., AES Engineering Ltd., Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd., Avon Seals Pvt. Ltd., EnPro Industries Inc., Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC, Flowserve Corp., Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A., MICROTEM Srl, PPC Mechanical Seals, Quba Seals India Pvt. Ltd., Saisi Mechanical Seal Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, Tenneco Inc., The Timken Co., Trelleborg AB, TREM Engineering JSC, Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd., and Kaman Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

