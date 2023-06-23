Cartwright Food Hall brings community of restaurants to downtown Greer

Who knows what people thought as they passed the old, empty building at 215 Trade Street in Greer? Likely, they thought nothing at all.

Val and Elaine Kang opened their business in an empty, old building at 215 Trade Street in Greer.

Val Kang was the exception.

“When I saw the building … This is how we know it’s from God … When I saw the building, I didn’t have a second thought. Immediately, I thought 'food hall,’” Kang says.

Nothing in the building’s history suggested “food hall” or even “food.”

The two-story 7,000-square-foot structure was built in 1865 as a hardware store and showroom for horse carriages. Carriages were repaired in a second building, constructed in 1904 behind the larger one.

Kang – a teen when his family immigrated to the United States from Cameroon – and his wife, Elaine, saw their vision become reality one year ago with the opening of Cartwright Food Hall.

“We took a lot of time to pray and think about it. Many people supported us in the background. We are only here because we stand on the shoulders of giants,” Val says.

Named for “cartwrights,” people who make and repair carts, the dining space is decorated with a large mural of a horse and carriage created by Adam Schrimmer of Blank Canvas Mural Co.

The flooring on the second level is original, as is the intricate ceiling on the first floor. But décor was far from the most challenging aspect of the project.

"We were going to have four restaurants in here, turning on flames, cooking up a storm, using electrical equipment. The mechanical work was massive,” Val says.

Plumbing was replaced; grease traps, hoods and fire suppression systems were installed.

“It was a $3 million build-out,” says Elaine, who grew up in the Greer area.

The first level of the main building is home to Flying Fox Coffee; Mi Irie On Trade, authentic Jamaican cuisine; Mo Mo’s Sushi and More; the soon-to-open Anonymous Burgers; and a pop-up space currently occupied by Whistle Pig Art. The building in the back, named the Carriage House, holds Trade Street Taproom, craft beers and wine; and White Wine & Butter, house-made pasta with a Cajun and Creole flare.

The Cartwright Food Hall building was constructed in 1865 as a showroom for horse carriages. Today, it is home to Flying Fox Coffee, Mi Irie On Trade, Mo Mo’s Sushi and More, (soon-to-open) Anonymous Burgers, Whistle Pig Art, Trade Street Taproom, and White Wine & Butter.

Table seating is inside, outside and upstairs so that groups and families can collect food and drinks from different vendors, then sit together. The Kangs even added an elevator for easy access to second-floor seating and events.

Business is spinning, with trivia on Wednesdays and live music on Fridays. Customers might paint coffee mugs while sipping mimosas or gather for business meetings, friendly chitchat or even a wedding reception – all while enjoying coffee, beverages and food. A special wine and dinner pairing, curated by White Wine & Butter and Trade Street Taproom, will be held on June 22.

The six vendors and rotating entrepreneurs in the pop-up are more than tenants, Val says. They are a community, figuratively and financially.

“We're all working toward the same goals,” he says. Vendors can split the cost of marketing, for example, or the price of bands to entertain customers.

The real benefit is the startup cost, which is much lower than going solo.

“In the food hall, you can open your doors and start serving for $100,000 or less. From the numbers we see, our vendors are profitable within six to 12 months. If you want your own brick-and-mortar location, that’s half a million dollars,” Val says.

The vendors have employees. But the Kangs hire folks to help bus tables and keep things clean. Their children (ages 9, 7 and 3) help out while Elaine keeps the books, pays bills and handles any problems that arise. She’s at Cartwright most weekdays.

Val is the Director of Sales for North America at Charge Point, which manufactures chargers for electric vehicles. But he still makes time to help with cleaning and trash.

Though it isn’t apparent now, the timing of the Kangs’ enterprise wasn’t ideal. COVID-19 was raging when work on the building started; their third child was only 6 months old.

“It was hard,” Elaine says. “But when this opportunity came, we could see where Greer was going with development. We felt like if we didn't get in, we would miss something big.”

COVID actually provided inspiration, Val says.

“As the world was stopping, we were praying and asking questions: ‘How do we contribute to society? What kind of community do we want our kids to grow up in?' We didn't want to sit by. We wanted to be proactive. We wanted to build the community that we see our kids growing up in, to be the change,” he says.

Val fell for the City of Greer the first time he saw it – while visiting Elaine’s family.

It wasn’t the first time he’d worn his heart on his sleeve. He and Elaine met at church about 11 years ago in Daytona, Florida, where he was attending college and Elaine was visiting her grandparents. On their second date, Val told Elaine that he had his eye on marriage and family.

“We were both in the same place,” Elaine says. “We were done with dating for fun. I always wanted to have a family and settle down.”

They married eight months later.

A few years after, they made their way to Greer.

“We prayed, and God created a path for us to be here,” Val says. “Greer is a great environment for aspiring entrepreneurs. Honestly, you couldn't find a better place.”

Val and Elaine believe the same community will continue to support their vision.

“We want families and groups to know that they can come and be comfortable in a fun, enjoyable atmosphere,” Elaine says.

“When people make the decision to come to Cartwright, that's the reason we're open,” Val says. “We rely on our community, and they haven't failed us.”

