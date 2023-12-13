Carvana launches same-day delivery in Columbus but retreats from dealership plans

Carvana is pulling back on plans to build a car dealership on the former site of Magic Mountain Fun Center. The fun center, pictured here in 2021, has since been demolished.

The used-car company Carvana will start same-day delivery in Columbus as it retreats from plans to build one of its car "vending machines" in the Polaris area.

The Arizona-based retailer announced Tuesday that it is expanding same-day delivery to Columbus and Cincinnati, relying on its Inspection and Reconditioning Centers in Heath and Trenton.

“We couldn’t be happier to make car buying faster and easier than ever before for Columbus- and Cincinnati-area residents with our new same-day delivery offering,” Jacqueline Hearns, Carvana's senior director of market operations and expansion, said in a news release.

The company meanwhile has backed away from plans to build one of its car glass sales towers on the former site of Magic Mountain Fun Center on Lyra Drive immediately west of Interstate 71. Carvana bought the property for $6.25 million in March 2022 and soon after demolished the Magic Mountain buildings to prepare for its dealership.

Carvana is known for its glass car "vending machines."

In plans presented to the city in 2021, Carvana proposed a 7,960-square-foot, seven-story vending machine-style building on the site, flanked by a parking lot to the south and a site to be further developed on the north.

The dealership would have been Carvana's first Columbus facility and second in Ohio, following one in Warrensville Heights outside Cleveland.

The company did not say why it reconsidered a location at the site, which it listed for sale in May.

"While we are always evaluating our physical presence in all markets to best serve our customers, our current focus is on enhancing our online platform and delivery operations to provide our customers with the best possible experience," said spokesperson Hayley Pollack.

"Any potential changes to our physical locations are always carefully evaluated to ensure they will benefit our customers and improve our service," Pollack added. "While we cannot provide specific details about the Columbus location at this time, I can assure you that our commitment to serving the Columbus area remains as strong as ever."

The 7.8-acre site, listed for $8.5 million, is in contract. The listing agent, Anthony Maronitis, with Coldwell Banker Commercial real-estate services, said he was not at liberty to identify the prospective buyer.

