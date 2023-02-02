U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,176.19
    +56.98 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,947.78
    -145.18 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,162.95
    +346.63 (+2.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.28
    +36.47 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.62
    +0.21 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.70
    -10.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0923
    -0.0071 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3650
    -0.0320 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    -0.0115 (-0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3730
    -0.5520 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,827.52
    +835.50 (+3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.26
    -1.06 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Carvana shares spike again, up 282% year-to-date

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·1 min read

Carvana (CVNA) is up again as much as 33% on Thursday after gaining 111% over the previous five sessions. The used car platform's shares are up 282% year-to-date.

As the markets rallied in January, speculative growth shares have also taken off, with short sellers covering their positions in heavily shorted stocks like Carvana. CVNA's short interest comprises around 65% of the float.

The company, once a pandemic darling, laid off workers last year in an effort to cut costs and preserve cash. The used car industry, which experienced record high inflation in 2022, has seen a slowdown in demand amid higher interest rates.

"Based on my fourth quarter expectations, I expect them [Carvana] to lose $2 billion in 2022 on the bottom line," said Douglas Arthur, managing director at Huber Research Partners, recently told Yahoo Finance.

"The equity market is largely shut off, and the bond market is largely shut off, so where is the money going to come from if they run out of money?," said the analyst, who has a Sell rating on the stock.

Despite this year's gains, Carvana is still trading about 95% lower than its closing high of $370.10 in August 2021.

"This economic environment remains uncertain, but we are focused squarely on the goal of driving the business to profitability," said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO in the company's latest quarterly release last year.

Ines is a senior business reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Okta Stock Surges on Plan to Cut Jobs, Plus a New Buy Recommendation

    Needham analyst Alex Henderson raised his rating on the software company and said management's financial forecasts are "easily beatable."

  • Apple earnings: Slowing smartphone demand expected to weigh on results

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for Apple earnings.

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • Can SoFi Stock Soar Even Higher in 2023?

    Despite a dismal performance in 2022, shares of all-digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed 50.3% in January. There are lots of reasons for the run-up, not least of which were a better-than-expected performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 and an improved outlook. Will the big gains SoFi made in January fizzle out in February, or is the stock at the beginning of a much longer bull run?

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Factors to Pay Attention to Ahead of BP's Q4 Earnings Release

    Higher oil price is likely to have aided BP's Q4 earnings.

  • Exxon Mobil Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

    Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$402.2b (up 44% from FY 2021). Net...

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.3% to 15.4%, have been bought hand over fist by billionaire investors.

  • 2 Dividend Growth Beasts That Have Tripled Their Payouts Within 7 Years

    Did you know that if a company were to increase its dividends by 5% per year, it would take 14 years for its payouts to double? A couple of stocks with the most aggressive dividend growth records you can invest in today are UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group may not strike income investors as an ideal dividend stock to buy, as it yields just under 1.4%, which is below the S&P 500's current average yield of 1.7%.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Apple, Amazon, Alphabet earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the expectations for Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet earnings.

  • Waste Management Stock Drops After Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

    Shares of Waste Management (NYSE: WM) slumped after it reported its fiscal year and fourth-quarter earnings. The company fell short of analyst expectations, but Jamie Louko explains why he's still holding on to shares of this stalwart in this episode.

  • Down 89%, This Growth Stock Could Set You Up to Benefit From a Massive Trend

    Pandemic-driven demand has generally receded, and the combination of inflation and rising interest rates has crushed the market's appetite for growth stocks. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) operates a leading freelance labor marketplace, and the company is in a great position to benefit from the long-term growth of the gig economy. After growing sales 88% in 2020's third quarter and 43% in Q3 2021, Fiverr's Q3 revenue increased just 11% year over year in its latest third quarter.

  • 2 Cheap Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market in 2023 That Could Be Magnificent Buys Right Now

    These tech stocks have gotten off to a flying start this year, and may spring a positive surprise following a woeful 2022.

  • Analysts Estimate Affirm Holdings (AFRM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Affirm Holdings (AFRM) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Analyst urges patience with Intel CEO Gelsinger's turnaround effort

    Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) has been battered in recent months, but do its recent losses mean the end of the company? One analyst, writing in Forbes on Thursday, says CEO Pat Gelsinger is taking Intel through a major turnaround effort that was necessary for the troubled company. "Truly, these are dark financial times for Intel," Steven Leibson of Tirias Research writes.

  • Hanesbrands Shares Plunge After Dividend Cut, Gloomy Earnings and Forecast

    Hanesbrands shares lost nearly a quarter of their value after the apparel maker eliminated its dividend to shore up its balance sheet as sales continue to slump. The company, reporting earnings on Thursday, said it swung to a fourth-quarter loss on a 16% decline in sales during the period, as consumers pulled back in the U.S. and international markets, and retailers cut orders to reduce their inventory positions. Total sales were down 8% in 2022 and are expected to fall again this year, prompting Hanesbrands to push an $8 billion annual sales target back by two years to 2026.

  • General Mills (GIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    General Mills (GIS) closed at $77.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day.