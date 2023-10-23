How to carve a pumpkin easily: become a Halloween pro with these simple tips

Ready to take your pumpkin carving game to the next level this Halloween? Even if you've been carving pumpkins your whole life, it might be time to approach that orange canvas with a fresh perspective.

You don't need to be a carving expert or a seasoned artist to create a Jack o' Lantern masterpiece. With the right tips and tricks, you can easily transform a simple pumpkin into a spooky work of art.

From a unique bottom-up approach that keeps the stem intact to surprisingly handy tools and creative techniques, we're here to spill the secrets that will make pumpkin carving a breeze and leave your friends awestruck at the next pumpkin carving party. Here are the tips you need to make pumpkin carving easy and awesome this Halloween.

Watch the video above to learn all of our easy Halloween pumpkin carving tips.

Easy Halloween pumpkin carving tips

Begin by carving the pumpkin from the bottom rather than the top. This way, you can keep the stem intact for a better look and conveniently place your Jack o' Lantern over your light source.

To protect the stem, invert the pumpkin over a large bowl.

Ensure the pumpkin and the bowl are stable before you start carving.

For removing larger sections, opt for a serrated knife or a keyhole saw.

Trace a circle on the bottom of the pumpkin to guide your cutting.

Use your serrated knife or keyhole saw to carefully cut out the circle in the bottom. Be cautious and keep your hands clear of the knife while cutting.

Scoop out the insides (the guts) of the pumpkin using a large metal spoon with a slightly sharper edge for easier scraping.

Tip: To make removing the guts easier, use a hand mixer, but be careful not to damage the pumpkin's walls.

Thin out the interior wall of the pumpkin on the side where you plan to carve, making the carving process easier.

Design your Jack o' Lantern using a dry erase marker. If you make a mistake, it's easy to wipe it away and start over.

Pottery tools can be handy for carving pumpkins, offering more control and helping with detailed cuts.

Story continues

Halloween Pumpkin Carving: Choosing a Pumpkin

More pumpkin carving tips

Consider carving an heirloom pumpkin for a unique and distinctive appearance.

Don't waste the pumpkin seeds; roast them for a tasty snack.

Make use of the remaining pumpkin insides by pureeing them to create delicious pumpkin bread.

Halloween Pumpkin Carving: Preserving

Reviewed-approved kitchen and cooking recommendations

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Reviewed helps you find the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of kitchen and cooking experts are always testing new kitchen tools, appliances and more so you can shop for the best of the best.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to carve a pumpkin: Easy pumpkin carving tips