CarVeto UK Vehicle History Check Service Reports Significant Rise in Requests for Previous Car Ownership Information

LONDON - (NewMediaWire) - April 18, 2023 - CarVeto, one of the UK's preferred vehicle history check providers, has reported a steep rise in customer requests for previous car owners' contact details. Demand has risen since DVLA changed all newly published V5C registration documents (logbooks).

Marcus Rockey, the head of business development at CarVeto, reported: "There are good reasons motorists may want to contact a previous owner, most commonly due to incomplete or intermittent service history records. Often a new owner wants to learn if and when a workshop replaced a costly cam belt or when they last serviced a car. These repairs are not always included in car history reports. Classic car enthusiasts are another group who often rely on past owner information to trace the valuable history that may increase the worth of classic vehicles. We also receive queries about road traffic accidents where a third party leaves the scene of an accident.." DVLA make changes to the V5C logbook. Until May 2018, the previous owner's (the last owner) name and address were included in Section 2 of the V5C. But these vital details were removed by DVLA from all newly published logbooks in or around May 2018. Many believe the change was in response to updated General Data Protection Laws. A spokesperson denied this, "It's nothing to do with GDPR," the spokesperson confirmed. "We keep personal details under regular review as part of the normal procedure and it was during one of these reviews that DVLA decided to change how this data was released. We did this by removing previous keep details from V5C documents," they continued. Since this fundamental change to vehicle registration documents, CarVeto reports an almost 500% increase in requests for ownership details. Google trend statistics demonstrate a significant spike in keyword search requests since motorists made changes in 2018. Motoring enthusiasts remain concerned with the increased challenge of uncovering the contact details of previous car owners who may hold valuable information about a vehicle they once owned.

However, DVLA data is sold off to third-party private parking companies (PPCs). A Swansea spokesperson said: The fee charged for releasing keeper details is set to recover the cost of providing the data rather than generate profit. An additional spokesperson said: The "V888 request by an individual for information about a vehicle" is a paid application allowing motorists to seek personal details about a previous car owner, provided 'reasonable cause' exists. DVLA highlights a strict process for obtaining the last owner's details. Car owners can use the form to find out details about: To obtain information about a third-party registered vehicle keeper, you must show 'reasonable cause' for wanting it and how the information will be used. Broader uses of a vehicle history check Finance Car crime is prevalent, and vehicle history check services have proven valuable assets to drivers buying or selling a car. A potential buyer can look at the factors that impact road safety and car value via a registration number. Pertinent information includes checks for outstanding loans that are secured against the vehicle. The registered keeper or owner must pay off any finance in full before they can legally sell. A few vehicle check providers like CarVeto offer up to 30,000 data guarantee for outstanding finance. Write-offs, theft and mileage anomalies Up-to-date reports investigate previous accident damage and repairs, theft checks and mileage anomalies that severely reduce car value. CarVeto reports that around one in three vehicles checked through their Platinum car check service highlight at least one issue that impacts car safety and value. Those selling their cars can use vehicle reports to demonstrate that a car is legitimate, safe and legal, often improving the likelihood of selling quickly and for a fair price. What else is covered in a history check? A good provider will include a list of previous number plate changes and dates of transfers, ownership history since first registration, any VIC inspections, scrapped or unscrapped markers, import or export history, road tax and MOT status, SORN status, the last V5C issue date and a complete MOT history. Checks typically cost between 10 and 15 and are instantly available using a vehicle registration number. For more information about this article, please contact: Marcus Rockey

Email: marcus@carveto.co.uk

a vehicle they own

a vehicle previously registered by them

the registered keeper of a car registered to someone else.