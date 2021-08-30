Cary Oil Promotes Industry Veteran R. Mark Maddox Chief Operating Officer

CARY, N.C., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cary Oil, an industry-leading fuel marketer, announces that R. Mark Maddox has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Maddox will support strategic objectives and drive long-term profitable growth for the company. He will oversee the company's operational performance and champion Cary Oil's best-in-class commitment to excellence.

R. Mark Maddox promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Cary Oil Company

A talented executive, Maddox will focus on sales and operations while delivering on Cary Oil's mission: Connecting customers with everything they need to thrive in the fuel and convenience retail business—enabling them to profitably grow, reach their potential, and strengthen the communities they serve.

In his previous position as Senior Vice President of Branded Marketing, Maddox was instrumental in positioning Cary Oil as a premier provider of branded fuel products across the country. Under his sales leadership, Cary Oil's branded business increased 250% in the past 10 years. "As the company has grown, Mark has continued to set new standards for service excellence," says Craig Stephenson, President, CEO, and second-generation owner. "Operational efficiency has remained at the core of retailer support at Cary Oil, and we will continue to build value for our customers with Mark in this pivotal new role."

As COO, and with a strong bench of supporting talent, Maddox will be responsible for all sales channels, transportation and logistics, strategy and innovation, and convenience store support through the Retail Advantage™ program.

Maddox has over thirty years of industry experience, including COO at Lee Moore Oil Company and Vice President of SEI Environmental. He holds a B.A. in Political Science and Economics from North Carolina State University and a Certificate of Completion in Advanced Management from UNC Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler Business School.

About Cary Oil:

Cary Oil is a privately-owned and operated national fuel wholesaler built on a legacy of success. Since 1959, Cary Oil has earned the trust of its customers by providing outstanding professional service, premium products, and innovative solutions. Serving 900 independent convenience retailers with operations in nineteen states, Cary Oil distributes 850 million gallons annually and is a national leader in refined fuel marketing.







