CAS Group LLC Secures Federal Certification as Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS Group (City & Sea Group LLC), a trusted engineering, urban planning, and construction management/program management firm, is pleased to announce that it has received Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) federal contract program certification from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

"At CAS Group, we work hard to distinguish ourselves as sharp, agile, diligent, collaborative consultants. For more than 11 years, we have been committed to deliver sound solutions for complex planning, design, and construction projects. The WOSB Certification will strengthen CAS Group's ability to market our services – and our passion for excellence – to projects funded by the Federal government and may even bring tax breaks to our partners in the private sector," says Jennifer Lindbom, President and Founder. "We seek to be the consultant of choice based on the quality of our services. At the same time, we recognize that the WOSB certification can raise our profile and help level the playing field in a marketplace of large AEC firms."

The SBA offers women-owned businesses valuable resources, including helping small business owners and disadvantaged groups navigate the complex federal contracting programs. "The certification is one more way that CAS Group is able to prove the integrity and credibility of the firm that stems from the robust and thorough application process," says Ms. Lindbom.

Each year the U.S. government aims to award at least five percent of its contract funds to women-owned small businesses. The certification by the WOSB allows CAS Group to stand out among the pool of applicants and also qualifies the firm for government set-asides.

"CAS Group's project portfolio already includes both domestic and international federal projects. We performed coastal flood modeling for the US Embassy in East Timor and conducted value engineering for navigational improvements on the lower Columbia River on the border of Oregon and Washington for the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). In addition – and many moons ago – I launched my career in planning as a US Peace Corps Volunteer in the Philippines. CAS Group may be a small organization in a sea of large multinational AEC companies, but we have proven that no project is too big or too small for CAS Group and there is great value we can bring to the mission of our national agencies."

Story continues

In 2010, Jennifer Lindbom founded CAS Group with a vision to provide excellence in urban planning, coastal & marine engineering projects, and infrastructure delivery ranging from ports to LNG marine terminals, transportation to waterfront development, power plants to industrial facilities, disaster recovery to coastal protection systems. Over the last 11 years, the firm has been an integral part of the delivery of over $2 billion worth of projects and involved in the development of an additional $4 billion.

ABOUT CAS GROUP

CAS Group is a trusted engineering, urban planning, and construction management / program management firm providing responsive solutions, strategic guidance, and proven tactics to successfully move projects from concept to completion across the US and worldwide. CAS Group is a registered engineering company in TX and FL. The firm is a woman-owned small business certified with the cities of Houston and New York; port authorities of Houston and NY/NJ; states of TX, NY, CA, FL, LA, and MD; and is a WOSB with the federal government. The firm recently received confirmation of its service mark for CAS Group. President and Founder Jennifer Lindbom, AICP, was serves on the Board of the American Planning Association's Houston Section. Learn more at https://casgroupllc.com

Contact:

Nataly Blumberg

516-859-6665

318985@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cas-group-llc-secures-federal-certification-as-woman-owned-small-business-wosb-through-the-us-small-business-administration-sba-301377101.html

SOURCE CAS Group LLC