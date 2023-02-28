U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Casa Systems Achieves Breakthrough 1TBps on its Cloud-Native Virtual Broadband Network Gateway

Casa Systems, Inc.
·3 min read
Casa Systems, Inc.
Casa Systems, Inc.

Demonstrates blazing vBNG/AGF throughput and performance with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), today announced it achieved a significant milestone demonstrating 1+ TBps of throughput on its cloud-native Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) / 5G Access Gateway Function (AGF) on a single server, powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Casa Systems’ Axyom™ vBNG Router/AGF delivers the performance, scaling, and flexibility needed to address the greater diversity of broadband demands, enabling service providers to offer services at the edge that meet their performance standards and to expand into markets with new services cost-effectively.

As demand for wireline and wireless broadband continues to accelerate, service providers need high-performance solutions that can deliver services and a quality experience at the network edge. Traditional chassis based BNG solutions are monolithic and lack the scalability, agility, resiliency, and flexibility to deliver services at the network edge. Working together, Casa Systems and Intel have demonstrated how Axyom Cloud Native vBNG/AGF technology can deliver a power-efficient, agile, scalable, and flexible solution that outperforms legacy chassis-based BNGs with the high performance and reliability service providers need to meet accelerating broadband demands. Casa Systems’ vBNG/AGF achieved a blazing 1+TBps of throughput with ultra-low latency at 100 microseconds at 120,000 sessions and zero packet loss running on a standard 2U single server and powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapters.

“If there were any concerns in the industry about the performance capabilities of a virtualized BNG for high bandwidth services, then today we put those concerns to rest,” said Sudhir Krishnan, Head of Wireline NFV Solutions at Casa Systems. “Casa Systems is committed to bringing the best technology solutions to market that allow our customers to unlock new revenue-generating opportunities with distributed converged edge cloud. Intel’s high-performance processors allowed us to take it to a whole new level. We are excited to continue pushing the envelope of what is possible with our virtual BNG and our 5G AGF.”

“Combining the performance of the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and network adapters with Casa Systems’ vBNG/AGF software on a cloud native architecture showcases to the industry that high throughput and agility can simultaneously be achieved,” said Alex Quach, Intel VP and GM Wireline and Core Network Division. “This solution provides the performance needed for service providers to innovate with new experiences and scale into the future.”

Deliver Faster Time to Value
Built to perform, Casa Systems’ Axyom™ cloud native distributed BNG and AGF keep costs down as bandwidth increases without compromising on service availability. This solution simplifies the convergence of wireline and wireless access on distributed edge cloud architectures and delivers high-performance, differentiated services with ultra-low latency closer to subscribers. Service providers can disaggregate and scale hardware and software independently to deploy where they want.

Casa Systems was the first to deploy a disaggregated and distributed BNG and Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) in production. With control and user plane functions compliant with Broadband Forum’s TR-459 standards, Casa Systems gives service providers the ability to transform their networks with open architecture and hardware freedom.

About Casa Systems, Inc.
Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com/.

PR CONTACT INFORMATION:

Alicia Thomas
Casa Systems, Inc.
+1.817.909.8921
alicia.thomas@casa-systems.com

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.


    "We're starting by pulling together a lot of the teams working on generative AI across the company into one group focused on building delightful experiences around this technology," Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post. "Over the longer term, we'll focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways," Zuckerberg said, but for now "we're exploring experiences with text (chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences." The new product team will report to Chris Cox, Meta's chief product officer, a company spokesperson confirmed.