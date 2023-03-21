U.S. markets closed

Cascade Equipment Leasing Appoints Brandon Skinner as Chief Executive Officer

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Cascade Equipment Leasing is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Skinner as its new CEO, effective immediately. Skinner brings over 20 years of experience in the equipment leasing industry to his new role, having held executive leadership positions at several prominent firms in the sector.

"We are thrilled to have Brandon join the Cascade Equipment Leasing team as our new CEO," said Stephanie Reese, Manager of Leasing. "He is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of success in the equipment leasing industry, and we are confident that his experience and vision will help take our company to new heights."

In addition to joining Cascade Equipment Leasing, Skinner serves as the CEO & Owner of Riverside Payments, where he oversees the company's lease origination and servicing operations. Before that, he founded other financial services organizations.

"As a visionary, championing a thriving organization that has been designed to cut red tape for small business owners and provide access to affordable, customizable, and scalable financing solutions is not only exciting, but extremely motivating for me," said Skinner. "I cannot wait to support this exceptional team in accomplishing our mission and propelling the organization forward into our next phase of growth!"

About Cascade Equipment Leasing

Cascade Equipment Leasing is a leading provider of equipment leasing solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. Founded in 2020, the company has a proven track record of delivering customized financing solutions that help businesses acquire the equipment they need to grow and thrive.

Contact Information:

matt@cascadeleasing.com
951-249-6575

SOURCE: Cascade Equipment Leasing

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745093/Cascade-Equipment-Leasing-Appoints-Brandon-Skinner-as-Chief-Executive-Officer

