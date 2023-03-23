U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.50
    +10.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,354.00
    +96.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,732.00
    +25.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.90
    +8.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.08
    -0.82 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.60
    +20.00 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    +0.88 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2288
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8870
    -0.4970 (-0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,205.73
    -933.23 (-3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.30
    -22.65 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,328.36
    -138.25 (-0.50%)
     

Cascade Equipment Leasing Appoints Josh Jensen as Chief Operating Officer

Riverside Payments
·2 min read

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Cascade Equipment Leasing, a leading provider of equipment leasing solutions to businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Jensen as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Jensen brings over 15 years of experience in the financial industry to his new role, having held executive leadership positions at several prominent firms in the sector.

JJ - Headshot
JJ - Headshot

"We are excited to welcome Josh as our new COO," said Brandon Skinner, CEO of Cascade Leasing. "He is a seasoned leader with a track record of success in the financial industry, and we are confident that his expertise will help take our operations to the next level."

In addition to joining Cascade Equipment Leasing, Jensen serves as the Chief Operating Officer for Riverside Payments, where he oversees the company's daily operations, including technical support, customer service, information technologies, and merchant experience. Before that, he held various leadership positions at other financial companies, including Managing Director at TruuPay and Chief Operating Officer at National Merchants Association.

"I have seen the great progress that Cascade Equipment Leasing has made in revolutionizing the equipment leasing space over the past year and could not be happier to join the team," said Jensen. "Having worked with Brandon and several other CEL team members in other capacities, I believe we have the vision and talent that is required to completely transform this industry. Serving small businesses is a passion of mine and I fully believe in eliminating barriers for business owners to access more customizable financing solutions that will increase their productivity and customer satisfaction."

About Cascade Equipment Leasing:

Cascade Equipment Leasing is a leading provider of equipment leasing solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. Founded in 2020, the company has a proven track record of delivering customized financing solutions that help businesses acquire the equipment they need to grow and thrive.

Contact Information

Matthew Hawkins
Director of Marketing
matt@cascadeleasing.com
9512496575

SOURCE: Cascade Equipment Leasing

.
.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745366/Cascade-Equipment-Leasing-Appoints-Josh-Jensen-as-Chief-Operating-Officer

Recommended Stories

  • Temasek's Sheares Healthcare backs Asia-focused mental health startup Thoughtfull

    Last week, Intellect announced a strategic investment from IHH Healthcare, Asia’s largest private healthcare group. Now Thoughtfull, another digital mental health platform focused on Asia, has raised $4 million in a pre-Series A round led by Sheares Healthcare Group.

  • China’s Reopening to Roil Energy Prices If Beijing Over-Delivers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening after three years of Covid Zero is the main source of optimism for commodities markets wracked by a string of bank failures and slowing global growth.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets WrapFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisWood

  • U.S. SEC threatens to sue Coinbase over some crypto products

    Shares of Coinbase dropped nearly 13% to $67.33 in extended trading after the company said on Wednesday that the regulator had issued it a Wells notice - a formal declaration that SEC staff intend to recommend an enforcement action. The potential enforcement actions would be tied to aspects of Coinbase's spot market as well as its Earn, Prime and Wallet products, the company said.

  • China Evergrande's EV unit warns it may halt production amid funds shortage

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd said on Thursday it may have to halt production of electric vehicles (EVs) if it could not obtain fresh funding, after delivering more than 900 units of its flagship Hengchi 5 model. The EV manufacturing unit of the embattled developer China Evergrande Group said it was aiming to cut costs through measures such as reducing staff numbers and improving management efficiency. If, however, it could obtain financing of more than 29 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) "in the future", it aimed to launch a number of flagship models and hoped to achieve mass production, the company said in a statement.

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • Should You Chase the Semiconductor Stocks in 2023?

    The semiconductor stocks are outperforming the S&P 500 this year. Is it too late to get in?

  • Stock market news today: Stocks smoked after Federal Reserve raises rates by 0.25%

    U.S. stocks moved higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by quarter percentage point amid a fast-moving banking crisis.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • DWAC Stock Falls As Digital World Fires CEO; Trump Grand Jury Delayed

    Digital World ousted its chief executive as Trump's legal challenges approach a critical juncture. DWAC stock fell Wednesday.

  • Nvidia Is Less Than $10 Billion Away From Passing Berkshire as Market’s 5th Largest Stock

    Nvidia ‘s latest rally has the stock less than $10 billion away from passing Berkshire Hathaway to become the fifth largest by market capitalization. At that point Nvidia stock had fallen 62% from the start of 2022 through its low on Oct. 14, leaving it with a market cap of just $279.6 billion, as worries about the chip sector and valuation weighed on the shares. Berkshire, on the other hand, dropped 12% through its own low on Oct. 12, when it was valued at $588.5 billion.

  • Ford Inches Toward a Big Reveal of Losses From EV Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s Jim Farley was told recently of a survey that found investors overwhelmingly believe legacy automakers can’t be cost competitive with Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s Hands“I’m with them,” t

  • US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply lower after Powell warns inflation fight continues

    Wall Street gyrated to end sharply lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25 basis point policy hike, while hinting that it was on the verge of pausing future increases in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector. The three major U.S. stock indexes, which were mostly directionless prior to the Fed announcement, jumped higher then deflated as investors digested the accompanying statement and Chair Jerome Powell's subsequent Q&A session. "The market was encouraged when it heard that the Fed had considered pausing completely and then it was disappointed when Powell clarified that their hands weren’t tied and that they can keep raising rates if they need to," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • GE Stock Keeps Rising After Strong Aerospace Outlook — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric will emerge as an aviation and defense pure play in early 2024 after completing its big breakup. Is GE stock a buy after its huge rally? The company remains on track to spin off its energy business, as GE Vernova, in early 2024.

  • U.S. Bancorp Says Business is Growing Despite Banking Industry Concerns

    The regional bank says it's not facing a bank run as investors fear risk of contagion after Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

  • Disney Has More Bad News Investors Will Hate

    Ahead of the company's upcoming earnings call, CEO Bob Iger braced everyone for some unfortunate turns.

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.