CASCADES ANNOUNCES THE CANDIDACY OF ALEX N. BLANCO TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  • CADNF

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, March 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in sustainable recycling, hygiene and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the candidacy of Mr. Alex N. Blanco as a director of the company. Chosen by the Board of Directors from among several exceptional candidates identified over the past few months, his candidacy will be submitted to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 12.

Alex N. Blanco is an entrepreneurial senior executive and board member with close to 40 years of international experience across multiple industries, countries and companies. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, he received a bachelor's degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University. After receiving his degree, Mr. Blanco worked for Procter & Gamble (P&G) for 30 years, where he served as Vice President of Product Supply for the Global Beauty Sector. Prior to that, he led Supply Chain operations for other key P&G divisions including certain of its global manufacturing facilities and paper mills.

In addition to his P&G work experiences, Mr. Blanco also served as Chief Supply Chain Officer and Executive Vice President of Ecolab, a global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources, from 2013 to 2020, where he oversaw Ecolab's global supply chain operations, including Ecolab's 98 manufacturing plants, more than 200 distribution centers, procurement and engineering. Mr. Blanco has been Director of Patterson Companies, Inc. since April 2017. He also served on the board of directors of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities from June 2015 to May 2020.

"We are delighted with the prospect of being able to count on the experience and expertise of Alex", said Alain Lemaire, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Alex is a strategic business leader with valuable senior management experience that will be of benefit to Cascades, including in supply chain and operations as well as US market experience in which 60% of our sales are generated."

The nomination of Mr. Blanco comes after an extensive, competitive process conducted by a leading international executive search firm and was guided by a comprehensive skills matrix. In line with the Board's responsibility to provide effective oversight on the Company's long-term strategic plan, a particular emphasis was placed on cross-border experience and geographic representation. This appointment is also part of the Board of Directors' succession planning program. The appointment of Mr. Blanco prepares for the departure of a director who will retire in 2023 after 11 years of exceptional service, Ms. Elise Pelletier.

About Cascades
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

