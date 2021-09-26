Cascades Announces That the Sale of its Equity Interest in RdM Group Will Be Completed in Q4 2021

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) announces that the sale of its equity interest in Reno de Medici S.p.A. (BIT: RM) is now expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus previous expectations that it would close in the third quarter. The transaction is subject to the customary closing conditions, including the required merger control approvals.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,700 women and men in 85 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

