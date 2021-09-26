U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3661
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6630
    +0.3620 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,300.69
    +560.56 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Cascades Announces That the Sale of its Equity Interest in RdM Group Will Be Completed in Q4 2021

·1 min read
In this article:
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) announces that the sale of its equity interest in Reno de Medici S.p.A. (BIT: RM) is now expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus previous expectations that it would close in the third quarter. The transaction is subject to the customary closing conditions, including the required merger control approvals.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,700 women and men in 85 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-announces-that-the-sale-of-its-equity-interest-in-rdm-group-will-be-completed-in-q4-2021-301385167.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

