Cascades Changes 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to a Virtual-Only Format

·2 min read
In this article:
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, April 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the "Company" or "Cascades") today announced that, due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to mitigate the health and safety risks to the Company's shareholders, the location of the Company's 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (including any adjournments or postponements, the "Meeting") has been changed to a virtual-only meeting format.

The Meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on May 12, 2022. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person, but instead will be able to attend virtually as noted below.

As described in the proxy materials for the Meeting, shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2022 are entitled to participate in the Meeting online, regardless of geographic location, and will have the opportunity to ask questions and vote, all in real time, provided they are connected to the internet and comply with all of the requirements set out in the proxy materials.

Shareholders may register and log into the live audio webcast platform at https://web.lumiagm.com/426146714 from 10:00 a.m. on May 12, 2022. The Company asks that any attendees register early so that the Meeting may start promptly at 11:00 a.m.

Whether or not a shareholder plans to attend the Meeting, the Company urges all shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials provided to shareholders for the Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shareholder shares in connection with the Meeting.

A notice regarding this change to a virtual meeting format is being filed as additional proxy materials with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-changes-2022-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-to-a-virtual-only-format-301524219.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c3583.html

