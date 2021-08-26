U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,369.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,336.25
    -28.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.00
    -4.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.72
    -0.64 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.44
    +0.22 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0400
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,117.01
    -338.52 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.62
    -28.91 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.48
    -22.64 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hover near pandemic-era low

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Cascades' GHG reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades is pleased to announce that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets. The targets submitted are therefore in line with the methodology developed by the organization, which is a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF). The SBTi drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets. Cascades is therefore joining the global movement of companies committed to climate action.

Cascades&#x002019; GHG reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (CNW Group/Cascades Inc.)
Cascades’ GHG reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (CNW Group/Cascades Inc.)

In its fourth Sustainability Action Plan launched last June, Cascades announced that it is determined to:

  • Reduce its mills' Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 38.7% (kg of CO2 eq. / metric tonne of saleable products);

  • Reduce Scope 1 and 2 absolute greenhouse gas emissions from other emissions sources, including its converting plants, by 27.5% (kg of CO2 eq.);

  • Reduce Scope 3 (supply chain) greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 22% (kg of CO2 eq. / metric tonne of saleable products).

To reach its targets, Cascades will carry out a series of in-plant projects, increase its consumption of renewable energy and engage the players in its supply chain.

"Even though we have already reduced the intensity of our emissions by 50% since 1990, we believe it is our responsibility to do even more. By aligning itself with the SBTi methodology, Cascades is committed to reducing the impact of its activities and offering products and solutions with a low-carbon footprint. The conclusions of the new report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change are clear: each organization must contribute to the global effort and dramatically reduce its GHG emissions," said Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,700 women and men in 85 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-ghg-reduction-targets-have-been-approved-by-the-science-based-targets-initiative-301363122.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/26/c1802.html

Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Solar Energy Stocks Now Have the Wind at Their Backs

    It's no surprise that analysts expect solar energy generating capacity to continue growing. In its renewable energy 2021 market update, the International Energy Agency said it believes solar energy generation growth will continue to break records with the annual additional capacity growing at a rate 50% higher than 2019 levels. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) strategically allocates its capital to renewable energy projects.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Racing Cars Are About to Start Running on Wine Dregs

    (Bloomberg) -- Automakers and energy giants are rethinking the environmental impact of motorsports, so much so that next year’s edition of the world’s oldest endurance race will be won in a car powered by wine dregs.Oil major TotalEnergies SE said Aug. 20 that it’s developing its own 100% renewable fuel for motorsport which will be introduced from next year, including at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France, where the car that covers the greatest distance in a full day wins.The so-called advan

  • Enbridge: Our Approach to Scope 3 Emissions

    Operational emissions from midstream companies like Enbridge account for a small portion of total GHG emissions across the energy value chain. Our immediate focus is on executing on our plan to red...

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has grown its revenue impressively in the last few years. Given the way it is progressing, Plug Power may take quite a few years before it becomes profitable. Let's take a longer view -- a decade and beyond -- and try to find if Plug Power stock can help you retire a millionaire.

  • Old Alabama fossil plant's smokestacks toppled by dynamite

    Six smokestacks at a decommissioned power plant in Alabama crashed to the ground Wednesday in a controlled implosion that began with the boom of dynamite and ended with a huge cloud of dust. Once charges were set, workers toppled the structures in mere seconds at the Colbert Fossil Plant, which operated in northwest Alabama for more than six decades beginning in 1955. TVA said the project was part of its move away from coal toward cleaner fuel options.

  • Shark scares girl in South Carolina

    Video showed an 11-year-old girl playing in the water when a shark’s fin appears.

  • Texas governor issues new order banning local vaccine mandates

    Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Wednesday banning any state or local mandates requiring people to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and he called on Texas legislators to vote it into law during their current special session.

  • Water Is Getting More Expensive. That’s an Opportunity.

    Water futures contracts were launched less than a year ago and are still in the early stages of developments, but investor interest is increasing.

  • Historic Drought: Video Shows Effects Of Drought on Santa Clara County Reservoirs

    Reservoirs managed by Santa Clara Valley Water are currently at 12.5% capacity. Video illustrates the impact the extreme and exceptional drought is having on our local water supplies. (Video from Santa Clara Valley Water)

  • Why Plug Power Stock Rose Again Tuesday

    Investors are likely thinking the bipartisan infrastructure bill will make it to the president's desk.

  • Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future

    Akira Yoshino, a co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work on lithium-ion batteries, can take credit for the upheaval in both the automotive and technology industries. Lithium-ion batteries have provided the first serious competition in a century to fossil fuels and combustion engines for transportation. Now an honorary fellow at Asahi Kasei, the Japanese chemical firm where he has worked for nearly 50 years, Yoshino sees more disruption ahead as transportation and digital technology become one industry, sharing lithium battery technology.

  • Firefighters work to keep California fire from Lake Tahoe

    An army of firefighters is trying to keep a huge wildfire from pushing toward Lake Tahoe, the blue alpine lake surrounded by resort communities straddling the California-Nevada state line

  • China Coal Approvals Seen Adding to Confusion on Climate Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Approvals for major new coal power plants by China’s local authorities show the tension in the nation’s efforts to meet climate goals, even as the overall total of projects given the go-ahead falls, according to campaigners.Local authorities approved 24 plants with a combined capacity of 5.2 gigawatts, a 79% decline from the same period in 2020, Greenpeace said in a report published Wednesday. Even so, the majority of that capacity will come from three large-scale projects earmark

  • Fallen tree during Henri sparks controversy in NJ town

    The homeowner says she has been begging the town to trim the tree for years, but now that it has crashed down, she's on the hook for the bill.

  • Wheat Rebounds From Three-Week Low on Harvest Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat rebounded from a three-week low in Chicago amid scaled back harvest expectations. Soybeans and corn edged lower.Further cuts to production outlooks in Russia and Argentina are likely because both nations have faced water shortages, adviser Agritel said. Winter-wheat output in Germany, one of the European Union’s largest grains producers, will be down this year, the agriculture ministry said Wednesday. U.S. crop export sales data are due later Thursday, as well as a report fr

  • Fire Burning in San Bernardino Threatens Structures and Prompts Evacuations

    Firefighters in San Bernardino County battled a newly sparked wildfire that threatened communities on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 25.This footage uploaded by the San Bernardino County Fire department, shows the blaze – known as the South Fire – raging near a highway as fire crews surround the area.According to officials, the South Fire was sparked on Wednesday and promptly burned through 300 acres.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office issued evacuation orders for residents in surrounding areas. Credit: San Bernardino County Fire via Storyful

  • Waterspout Looms Near Louisiana Coast as Tropical System Develops

    A waterspout sighting was reported in Venice, Louisiana, on Wednesday, August 25, as a tropical disturbance strengthened in the south-central Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.This footage filmed by Jansyn Williams shows the formation moving across the waters off the coast of Venice.Scattered showers and thunderstorms continued over parts of the New Orleans area on Wednesday afternoon, bringing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.A tropical system was forecast to move into the southwestern gulf on August 28 with an 80 percent chance of development over the next five days, according to the NHC. Credit: Jansyn Williams via Storyful

  • Project Clean Lake's third storage tunnel reduces flow of untreated water into Lake Erie

    Project Clean Lake is reducing untreated water into Lake Erie