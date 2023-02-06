Cascades invests $9 million in Piscataway

PISCATAWAY, NJ, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades, a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and hygiene products, is pleased to announce that it has purchased a new printing press at its Piscataway, New Jersey, corrugated packaging converting facility.

"The purchase of an EVOL press, one of the fastest technologies in the world, will allow us to continue our growth in the Northeast and increase our ability to serve our current and future customers. This US$9 million investment is part of our 2022-2024 strategic plan and is aimed at increasing our integration rate by adding additional converting capacity in the United States," said Mario Plourde, President and CEO of Cascades.

The Piscataway plant, started in 2018, currently serves the distribution and food processing markets. It is one of the newest and most modern in Cascades' asset base. The purchase of this new press, the plant's sixth, will increase production capacity by 17%, or the equivalent of 480 million square feet. The installation of the press will be completed by the end of April, 2023.

Cascades is the sixth largest containerboard producer in North America and ranks 20th among the top 100 most responsible companies in the world according to the prestigious Global 100 ranking produced by Corporate Knights.

The Piscataway plant currently employs over 175 people and is one of the region's top employers. This investment will require the hiring of 20 additional people in positions like general helpers, assistant operators, operators and shippers. A competitive salary and a flexible benefits program adapted to the employees' lifestyle is offered.

For more information on the positions available, visit choosecascades.com.

To learn more about the Piscataway plant, watch the plant video presentation.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 talents across a network close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Story continues

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-invests-9-million-in-piscataway-301739530.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.