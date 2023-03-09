U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

Cascades joins the United Nations Global Compact

·2 min read

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades is pleased to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. In so doing, the Corporation joins thousands of organizations around the world—including 189 in Canada—that are committed to responsible and transparent business practices to create a better world.

The Global Compact calls for companies to align their strategies with the United Nations' universal principles that advance societal goals in the areas of human rights, labour, the environment, and anti-corruption. It also requires organizations to take concrete actions to advance the 2030 Global Agenda, which encompasses the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Lastly, in joining the Global Compact, organizations must publish an annual report detailing the actions they took to operate responsibly and support the SDGs.

Cascades joins the United Nations Global Compact (CNW Group/Cascades Inc.)

"Our membership in the United Nations Global Compact is a logical extension of our commitment to sustainability, and we are very pleased to join today a group of companies that share our values and objectives," said Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Cascades has always operated with a deep commitment to its environmental, social and, more broadly, societal impact. Over the years, we have built our reputation on concrete, innovative actions that our employees can be proud of. We are honoured to be ranked 20th in the world's most sustainable corporations according to the Corporate Knights Global 100."

"In building its latest sustainability plan, Cascades aligned itself with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. That's why the selected targets contribute to 10 of the 17 global goals that rally governments and organizations around the world. Our commitments, respectful of the planet, solutions driven, community minded and people focused, enable us to drive positive change for the benefit of our customers, the communities we operate in, and the planet," said Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development.

About the United Nations Global Compact

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 local networks.

About Cascades 

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 10,000 people, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-joins-the-united-nations-global-compact-301767814.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

