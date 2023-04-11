U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

Cascades to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023

PR Newswire
·1 min read

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 11, 2023, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:

Time:

9:00 am ET



Dial-in number:

1-888-390-0620 / 1-416-764-8651 (international)



Webcast (live and archived):

www.cascades.com, "Investor" section, or


 https://app.webinar.net/1q6k7P95gJ0



Replay:

1-888-390-0541 / 1-416-764-8677 (international)


Access code # 690640 (until June 11, 2023)

About Cascades
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-to-release-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-11-2023-301794693.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.