Cascades to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 4, 2022, and will hold a conference call at 12:00 PM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website

Time:

12:00 pm ET



Dial-in number:

1-888-390-0620 / 1-416-764-8651 (international)



Webcast (live and archived):

www.cascades.com, "Investor" section, or


https://app.webinar.net/x3KnMGnLBOz



Replay:

1-888-390-0541 / 1-416-764-8677 (international)


Access code # 567197 (until September 4, 2022)

 

About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

