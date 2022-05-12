Cascades Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2022

Lower results reflect significant inflationary pressure on costs; Selling price initiatives to contribute positively to results for the remainder of 2022

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Q1 2022 Highlights (comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations 1 )

Sales of $1,038 million (compared with $1,028 million in Q4 2021 and $942 million in Q1 2021)

As reported (including specific items)

Adjusted (excluding specific items2)

Net debt 2 of $1,549 million as of March 31, 2022 (compared with $1,351 million as of December 31, 2021). Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio 2 of 4.8x, up from 3.5x as of December 31, 2021.

Total capital expenditures, net of disposals, of $96 million in Q1 2022, compared to $93 million in Q4 2021 and to $71 million in Q1 20211. Forecasted 2022 net capital expenditures of $415 million, encompassing $275 million for the Bear Island containerboard conversion project in Virginia, USA.

1 2021 first quarter consolidated results and consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations. 2 Some information represents Non-IFRS financial measures, other financial measures or Non-IFRS ratios which are not standardized under IFRS and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other corporations. Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.



Mario Plourde, President and CEO, commented: "Our first quarter performance was disappointing and lower than our expectations. While demand levels were stable for our packaging segments and continued to show positive underlying momentum in tissue, two main factors caused results to come in below our outlook. The first was the important escalation in production and operational costs, the effects of which were further compounded for our Tissue segment by persistently higher raw material prices. The second was logistics from both a cost and availability standpoint. Inflation driven fuel surcharges increased already elevated cost levels. The ongoing transportation constraints slowed order inflow levels from some customers experiencing shipping challenges while also delaying delivery of our products to some customers. Production was therefore temporarily adjusted in several of our operations, which impacted sales levels.

In the context of this high cost environment our Specialty Products segment performed well, as strong demand drove higher volumes and sales price increases were implemented. In our Tissue business, significant cost headwinds for fibre and logistics combined with planned revenue management actions being implemented to transition to an optimized customer and product portfolio resulted in a difficult quarter for this segment prior to benefits from profitability initiatives underway being realized. Finally, below expected results in our Containerboard segment reflect the immediate impact of higher input costs and a challenging transportation environment prior to the realization of benefits from the roll-out of recently announced price increases."

Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Plourde commented, "Looking ahead, we are implementing price increases in our packaging segments that will help to offset input cost headwinds. These, combined with good demand for our packaging products as we enter the summer season, will progressively improve profitability levels in the coming months. Our Bear Island project is advancing as planned with project costs and the December 2022 start-up date in line with our stated objectives. The elevated capital investments for this project combined with our lower consolidated financial results in the first quarter led to a notable increase in leverage. This course is expected to reverse with improved business performance in the coming months and future positive contribution from the Bear Island project following the facility's start-up. In Tissue, we are encouraged with the progress of the profitability plan underway notwithstanding this segment's first quarter results. As expected, benefits from these initiatives did not contribute materially to first quarter performance. Despite significant cost headwinds, we remain confident that we will be in the range of the 2022 target disclosed in our February strategic update, as benefits from previously announced price increases will begin to support this segment's results in the second quarter, and will be further supplemented by additional price increases for Away-from-Home products announced for July 1 as well as continued revenue and cost optimization initiatives."

Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 20211







Sales 1,038 1,028 942 As Reported





Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) 56 (30) 109 Operating income (loss) (4) (90) 44 Net earnings (loss) (15) 105 22 per common share ($0.15) $1.04 $0.22 Margin (OIBD) 5.4% (2.9%) 11.6% Adjusted2





Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) 58 62 122 Operating income (loss) (2) 2 57 Net earnings (loss) (15) (9) 29 per common share ($0.15) ($0.09) $0.29 Margin (OIBD) 5.6% 6.0% 13.0%

Segmented OIBD as reported

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 20211







Packaging Products





Containerboard 72 71 96 Specialty Products 28 21 18







Tissue Papers (18) (98) 18







Corporate Activities (26) (24) (23) OIBD as reported 56 (30) 109

Segmented adjusted OIBD2

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 20211







Packaging Products





Containerboard 80 70 108 Specialty Products 22 21 18







Tissue Papers (17) (6) 20







Corporate Activities (27) (23) (24) Adjusted OIBD2 58 62 122





1 2021 first quarter consolidated results and consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations. 2 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.



Analysis of results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 (compared to the same period last year)

Sales of $1,038 million increased by $96 million compared with the same period last year1. This reflects an $84 million benefit from improvements in selling prices and sales mix, and higher volumes in the Tissue and Specialty Products segments. These were partially offset by lower Containerboard volumes that were largely due to challenges in supply chain and logistics, and difficult year-over-year comparison following very strong industry demand in the first quarter of last year.

The Corporation generated an operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $56 million in the first quarter of 2022, down from $109 million in the first quarter of 20211. On an adjusted basis2, first quarter OIBD totaled $58 million, a decrease of $64 million, or 52% from the $122 million generated in the same period last year1. This decrease is largely attributable to higher raw material costs in all segments, important increases in production and logistics costs, and lower volume in the Containerboard segment.

The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our first quarter 2022 OIBD and/or net earnings were:

$6 million of gain from the sale of land and a building related to a closed plant in Canada in Specialty Products segment (OIBD and net earnings);

$1 million of additional costs related to asset relocation and severances in Tissue Papers segment (OIBD and net earnings);

$7 million unrealized loss on financial instruments (OIBD and net earnings);

$1 million foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments (net earnings).

For the 3-month period ended March 31, 2022, the Corporation posted a net loss of $(15) million, or $(0.15) per common share, compared to net earnings of $22 million, or $0.22 per common share, in the same period of 2021. On an adjusted basis2, the Corporation generated a net loss of $(15) million in the first quarter of 2022, or $(0.15) per common share, compared to net earnings of $29 million, or $0.29 per common share, in the same period of 2021.

1 2021 first quarter consolidated results and consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations. 2 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share to be paid on June 9, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 26, 2022. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the first quarter of 2022, Cascades purchased 394,021 common shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $13.04.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 37 174 Accounts receivable 551 510 Current income tax assets 10 19 Inventories 536 494 Current portion of financial assets 5 1

1,139 1,198 Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures 90 87 Property, plant and equipment 2,551 2,522 Intangible assets with finite useful life 83 88 Financial assets 10 6 Other assets 57 54 Deferred income tax assets 132 138 Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life 471 473

4,533 4,566 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances 7 1 Trade and other payables 663 707 Current income tax liabilities 4 12 Current portion of long-term debt 69 74 Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges 7 12 Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities 18 16

768 822 Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt 1,510 1,450 Provisions for contingencies and charges 47 47 Financial liabilities 13 6 Other liabilities 105 122 Deferred income tax liabilities 185 192

2,628 2,639 Equity



Capital stock 612 614 Contributed surplus 14 14 Retained earnings 1,258 1,274 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27) (23) Equity attributable to Shareholders 1,857 1,879 Non-controlling interests 48 48 Total equity 1,905 1,927

4,533 4,566

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS



For the 3-month periods ended

March 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited) 2022 2021 Sales 1,038 942 Cost of sales and expenses



Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $60 million (2021 — $65 million)) 951 797 Selling and administrative expenses 88 87 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (6) — Restructuring costs 1 5 Foreign exchange loss 1 1 Loss on derivative financial instruments 7 8

1,042 898 Operating income (loss) (4) 44 Financing expense 15 22 Interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities 1 1 Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments (1) (3) Share of results of associates and joint ventures (4) (2) Earnings (loss) before income taxes (15) 26 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (4) 6 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations including non-controlling interests for the period (11) 20 Results from discontinued operations — 8 Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period (11) 28 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 4 6 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period (15) 22 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations per common share



Basic ($0.15) $0.17 Diluted ($0.15) $0.17 Net earnings (loss) per common share



Basic ($0.15) $0.22 Diluted ($0.15) $0.22 Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding 100,822,921 102,279,404 Weighted average number of diluted common shares 101,608,760 103,437,340





Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders:



Continuing operations (15) 17 Discontinued operations — 5 Net earnings (loss) (15) 22

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



For the 3-month periods ended

March 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period (11) 28 Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings



Translation adjustments



Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries (11) (15) Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries from discontinued operations — (19) Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities 3 9 Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities from discontinued operations — 12 Cash flow hedges



Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments 6 1 Provision for income taxes (2) (1) Provision for income taxes from discontinued operations — (2)

(4) (15) Items that are not released to earnings



Actuarial gain on employee future benefits 19 17 Provision for income taxes (5) (5)

14 12 Other comprehensive income (loss) 10 (3) Comprehensive income (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period (1) 25 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests for the period 4 (3) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period (5) 28 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders:



Continuing operations (5) 24 Discontinued operations — 4 Comprehensive income (loss) (5) 28

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY



For the 3-month period ended March 31, 2022 (in millions of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-

CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL EQUITY Balance - Beginning of period 614 14 1,274 (23) 1,879 48 1,927 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings (loss) — — (15) — (15) 4 (11) Other comprehensive income

(loss) — — 14 (4) 10 — 10

— — (1) (4) (5) 4 (1) Dividends — — (12) — (12) (4) (16) Redemption of common shares (2) — (3) — (5) — (5) Balance - End of period 612 14 1,258 (27) 1,857 48 1,905

















For the 3-month period ended March 31, 2021 (in millions of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL EQUITY Balance - Beginning of period 622 13 1,146 (28) 1,753 204 1,957 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings — — 22 — 22 6 28 Other comprehensive income

(loss) — — 12 (6) 6 (9) (3)

— — 34 (6) 28 (3) 25 Dividends — — (8) — (8) (4) (12) Balance - End of period 622 13 1,172 (34) 1,773 197 1,970

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the 3-month periods ended

March 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2022 2021 Operating activities from continuing operations



Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period (15) 22 Results from discontinued operations — (8) Results from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests — 3 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (15) 17 Adjustments for:



Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities 16 23 Depreciation and amortization 60 65 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (6) — Restructuring costs 1 5 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 7 8 Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments (1) (3) Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (4) 6 Share of results of associates and joint ventures (4) (2) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 4 3 Net financing expense paid (30) (40) Net income taxes received (paid) (1) 2 Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities (6) (2)

21 82 Changes in non-cash working capital components (94) (25)

(73) 57 Investing activities from continuing operations



Payments for property, plant and equipment (102) (71) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 6 — Change in intangible and other assets (1) (4)

(97) (75) Financing activities from continuing operations



Bank loans and advances 6 (6) Change in credit facilities 57 — Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations (9) (24) Redemption of common shares (5) — Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (4) (4) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders (12) (8)

33 (42) Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period from continuing operations (137) (60) Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations — 5 Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (137) (55) Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents — (1) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period 174 384 Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period 37 328

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). However, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM.

The Corporation's operations are managed in three segments: Containerboard and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers.