Cascades Sonoco Birmingham Now SQF Certified

Sonoco Products Company
·2 min read
HARTSVILLE, S.C., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cascades Sonoco, a joint venture between Cascades Inc. and Sonoco Products Company, today announced its Birmingham facility has been certified SQF (Safe Quality Food), a GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative) benchmarked certification standard. Widely applicable to nearly every stage of the food supply chain, SQF certification addresses not only farming and packhouses, but everything from food manufacturing to animal feed and pet food production.

GFSI recognition has been considered the gold standard for food safety certification and harmonizes food safety standards under one umbrella to reduce risk to both producer and consumer while also managing costs, developing competencies and capacity and creating an international platform for collaboration, exchanging knowledge and networking.

“We are pleased to reach this important milestone for Cascades Sonoco,” said Jeff Stacy, Market Segment Manager for Cascades Sonoco. “The SQF certification recognizes that our products are safe, reliable and cost efficient and tells our customers that food safety is at the forefront of our production process.”

About Cascades Sonoco
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs more than 11,700 women and men across a network of 85 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With annual net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 19,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was listed as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third year in a row. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Roger Schrum +843-339-6018 roger.schrum@sonoco.com


