The CASE Groundbreaker Roadshow Takes a Second Tour through the U.S. to Celebrate the Launch of the Minotaur™ DL550 Compact Dozer Loader

·3 min read

New tour kicks off January 17, 2023 in St. Louis and travels all throughout the midwestern, western, southern and mid-Atlantic U.S. through March.

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE Construction Equipment is launching the second leg of its Groundbreaker Roadshow celebrating the launch of the CASE Minotaur™ DL550 compact dozer loader — a first-of-its-kind machine and an all-new equipment category launched in 2022. The tour attracted crowds last Fall and put a huge exclamation point on one of the largest and most dynamic product launches of the year. The all-new machine was named to all major year-end awards lists, including Construction Equipment magazine's Top 100 New Products; Compact Equipment's Innovative Iron awards; and Heavy Equipment Guide's Top Introductions for 2022.

The Groundbreaker Roadshow is coming to a CASE dealer near you!
Attendees of The Groundbreaker Roadshow will experience the Minotaur firsthand while enjoying a day on the lot with chances for prizes and giveaways. The second leg of the Groundbreaker Roadshow kicks off on Tuesday, January 17 with Luby Equipment. For the full roadshow schedule, visit http://casece.com/Roadshow.

More about The CASE Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader 

Weighing in at more than 18,000 pounds and working with 114 horsepower, the new first-of-its-kind machine delivers true dozing and grading performance, as well as powerful site loading capabilities and compatibility with hundreds of attachments. A single platform has never delivered this level of versatility, power and precision — all culminating in an entirely new product category created by CASE: the compact dozer loader.

The hallmark advancement of the CASE Minotaur DL550 is the chassis-integrated C-frame with six-way dozer blade. The C-frame hydraulically couples into both the chassis of the machine, as well as the attachment coupler. This design provides the stability and smooth operating plane of a small dozer while ensuring that all operating power is channeled through the whole body of the machine. This establishes greater performance and long-term reliability than the simple combination of a dozer blade attachment to a traditional compact track loader.

It also comes standard with CASE Universal Machine Control, which makes the machine ready for any of the major three providers of machine control technology, which are sold separately. It's also available with an optional, industry-exclusive fully integrated ripper for tearing up tough terrain to simplify dozing and earthmoving operations.

The C-frame is then detached to allow the operator to use it as a loader with a heavy-duty 1.25-cubic-yard bucket, or with hundreds of common loader attachments many equipment owners already have in their fleet.

For more information on the all-new groundbreaking CASE Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader, contact your local CASE dealer, and learn more at CaseCE.com/Minotaur.

CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/.

The CASE Minotaur DL550 Compact Dozer Loader
CASE Construction Equipment (PRNewsFoto/CASE Construction Equipment) (PRNewsfoto/CASE Construction Equipment)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-case-groundbreaker-roadshow-takes-a-second-tour-through-the-us-to-celebrate-the-launch-of-the-minotaur-dl550-compact-dozer-loader-301720506.html

SOURCE CASE Construction Equipment

