U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,319.81
    -25.91 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.48
    -256.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,397.03
    -36.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,190.47
    -37.89 (-1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.47
    -1.46 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.70
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1546
    -0.0055 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3563
    -0.0063 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3390
    -0.1330 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,925.40
    +5,149.58 (+10.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,325.96
    +62.87 (+4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Case Knives Launches Everyday Carry Category, Tapping New Outdoor Consumer, at Retail Now

·2 min read

Marilla™ Knife Named 2021 BLADE® Magazine's "American-Made Knife of the Year®"

BRADFORD, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company, a leading manufacturer of premium knives, is bringing its 130-year brand legacy to modern everyday carry (EDC), an entirely new category for the brand. Now available at retail and online today, Case has introduced two modern options – the Marilla™ and Kinzua™ -- precision-built and crafted for today's doers and the new genre of outdoor enthusiasts. Case recently earned the prestigious BLADE® Magazine "American-Made Knife of the Year®" Award for the Marilla.

Kinzua, Marilla
Kinzua, Marilla

"This category introduction is an important milestone for Case Knives," said Brent Tyler, AVP of Marketing at Case. "The Case brand has maintained deep roots in the outdoor enthusiast community for decades, but with our new Marilla and the Kinzua knives, we are now engaging with an outdoor consumer looking for more versatile, one-handed opening knives with modern materials and styling. These knives combine expertise perfected over generations with a modern design that meets the needs of today's trends in everyday carrying. Each is assembled by Case artisans in the same Bradford, Pennsylvania factory where our traditional pocket knives are made."

The Marilla and the Kinzua, named after local landmarks in the Bradford area, incorporate contemporary materials like high quality S35VN stainless steel blades and anodized handles that can stand up to the rigors of hard work. Each Case EDC knife is engineered with a lightweight aluminum handle and one-handed flipper opening for quick and reliable deployment. The Marilla has a Drop Point blade with a rounded belly for longer cuts, while the Kinzua features a Tanto blade that maintains its thickness to the point, making it a perfect tool for fine, precise cuts.

Both available in black, red and blue handle colors, the Marilla retails for $165 and the Kinzua for $140. The knives are available now at Case retailers and online at caseknives.com.

The Case brand is an icon of uncompromised American quality, built upon generations that have made knives under the brand for more than 130 years. From traditional pocket and sporting knives made for outdoor adventure to other specialty knives, Case carefully crafts its knives with proven materials, including premium steel blades and rich, natural handles. In addition, Case employs a unique blade tang stamping system that has turned it into one of the most collected American knife brands.

ABOUT W.R. CASE & SONS CUTLERY COMPANY
W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company is an American manufacturer of premium knives that are built on a reputation of quality and perseverance. Based in Bradford, Pennsylvania, Case's offerings cover a wide range of product categories, from traditional folding pocket knives to fixed blade sporting knives and modern everyday carry knives. Since 1889, Case branded knives have been built with integrity for people of integrity, and that legacy continues today. Case is owned by Zippo Manufacturing Company, makers of the world famous Zippo® windproof lighter. Call (800) 523-6350 or visit caseknives.com for more information; you can also follow Case (@WRCase) on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Case Logo
Case Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/case-knives-launches-everyday-carry-category-tapping-new-outdoor-consumer-at-retail-now-301394342.html

SOURCE W .R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon exodus turns floating 'cube' into Internet meme

    Exxon Mobil's trophy U.S. campus is becoming an Internet meme. The visually stunning complex, sometimes compared to Apple's ring and Alphabet's Googleplex campuses, opened in 2014 as Exxon stood atop of the global oil market. The cube has become the emblem for a wrenching staff exodus and Exxon's financial fall.

  • Tesla to pay out $137M to ex-worker, Rent the Runway files for IPO, IATSE votes to strike

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Walmart, Target, Home Depot and other large retailers are chartering ships to bypass supply chain problems. Will the strategy save Christmas?

    Leasing a ship can cost millions per month, making it an option only for the retailers with the biggest financial resources

  • Oil Drops as U.S. Inventories Rise and Russia Eases Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude supplies and after Russia signaled it is ready to help ease a growing global natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansFutures in New Y

  • Golden Pacific Bancorp director sues bank over SoFi acquisition

    If the court finds the shares were not lawfully obtained, the plaintiff is seeking to block the acquisition altogether.

  • Natural Gas Rises Even Higher as Oil Prices Ease

    Prices of Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, eased 0.2% to $82.4 a barrel after shooting past the $80-a-barrel mark Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate was down 0.3% to $78.6 a barrel. This contrasted with another major spike of the benchmark Dutch natural-gas price, whose price was up 16% to around €135 ($156) per megawatt-hour (MWh.) after reaching more than 160 per MWh in early trading.

  • Should I convert my traditional IRA to a Roth IRA?

    You may have heard about Roth IRA conversions but aren’t sure if they are right for you. Timing and income tax bracket are important to consider. Roth IRAs are retirement accounts that hold money on which you already have paid taxes—they are after-tax accounts.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

  • Coca-Cola is so desperate for freight space it’s importing ingredients on coal ships

    The soda company is so desperate for freight space it's ditching container shipping and reverting to a logistics strategy most companies started to abandon in the 1960s.

  • Home Depot signs on as first retail partner for Walmart's delivery-as-a-service platform

    Home Depot said that in fiscal 2020, it saw sales on its digital platforms increase 86%, with more than half of online orders fulfilled through stores.

  • Battery giants face skills gap that could jam electric highway

    The South Korean battery giants powering many of the world's electric vehicles face a skills shortage that could drag on the global race towards zero-emissions transport. The country's three major players, which command a third of the global electric vehicle (EV) battery market, told Reuters they were all grappling with a shortage of research and engineering specialists as demand for the technology balloons. LG Energy Solution (LGES), SK On, and Samsung SDI Co Ltd all rank in the top-six https://graphics.reuters.com/SOUTHKKOREA-BATTERIES/TALENT/lbvgngxzmpq/chart.png global battery makers, and supply the likes of Tesla Inc, Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co among others.

  • Analysis-Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices

    Europe's biggest gas firms say the continent's top supplier Gazprom is fulfilling its long-term contracts yet the Russian energy giant remains at the centre of a dispute about whether it could do more to ease the price pain in a red-hot spot market. The rocketing gas price, with the European benchmark up almost 600% this year, fuelled by low inventories and surging demand in Asia and elsewhere as economies recover from the COVID-19 crisis, has put Gazprom in Europe's crosshairs. The Russian gas export pipeline monopoly, which supplies 35% of European needs, insists it is meeting contracted commitments - which top European clients have confirmed to Reuters.

  • Merkel Dismisses Russian Role in Europe’s Energy Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel dismissed charges that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is partly to blame for the record spikes in European gas prices. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interurbans“To my knowledge, there ar

  • Workhorse's top lawyer to depart amid C-suite exodus

    Electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc. is cutting ties with its top lawyer as it continues to shake up its leadership team under new CEO Rick Dauch. Workhorse, a Loveland-based manufacturer of last-mile electric trucks and drones, said it won’t renew an employment agreement for Stephen Fleming, which expires Nov. 5. Fleming has served as Workhorse’s general counsel and vice president since November 2019 and the company's outside corporate/securities counsel since 2010.

  • Biden meets with bank CEOs, Google’s new eco-friendly feature, Walmart teams up with Home Depot for delivery

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • BlackRock Is Adding Annuities to 401(k)s

    The investment giant said five employers have signed up for a new retirement product that will allow workers to receive a stream of payments for the rest of their lives.

  • Bank of America identifies JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, PayPal, and Walt Disney as ‘digital assets exposed companies’

    CRYPTO Bank of America has identified 20 U.S listed companies it rated “Buy” and “Neutral” that have exposure to digital assets.  The companies are those that “may see market value expansion due to digital asset exposure,” BofA (BAC) said in a report led by Alkesh Shah, head of the bank’s global cryptocurrency and digital asset strategy.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 Right Now

    Keith Noonan (Activision Blizzard): No matter what happens in the world, it's a safe bet that people will retain their appetite for entertainment. Within that category, few companies are better positioned than Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard has an incredible collection of video game properties and development studios, and there's a good chance that it will be able to continue releasing new hits that power strong sales and earnings growth.

  • Racism is set to cost Tesla nearly $140 million

    Owen Diaz, who is Black, said he was called racial slurs, saw racist graffiti and cartoons, and was allegedly told to “go back to Africa.”