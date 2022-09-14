U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Case Management Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the case management market are DST Systems, Pegasystems, Kofax, Dell Technologies, Newgen Software, Appian, Micropact, IBM, AINS, Pulpstream, Hyland Software, Northern Case Management, VONA Case Management, PriMedical Inc, and Maximus.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Case Management Global Market Report 2022"


The global case management market is expected to grow from $5.36 billion in 2021 to $5.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.71%. The case management market is expected to grow to $9.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.54%.

The case management market consists of sales of case management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to methods for managing data relationships, documents, and processes for cases that require action and resolution, such as investigations, service requests, and incidents. The benefits of case management include digital record-keeping decreasing paperwork and centralized data management allowing for remote access.

The main components of case management includes solutions and services.Case management software and solutions provide external support for any complex process that needs a combination of human tasks and electronic workflow.

The case management solutions help enterprises address various business challenges and manage unforeseen, information-centric tasks.They are deployed on-premise or cloud and used for various business functions, which include included service requests, fraud detection and anti-money laundering, incident management, investigation management, and legal workflow management.

These solutions are used by industries ranging from including banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, it and telecom, retail, and manufacturing.

North America was the largest region in the case management market in 2021. The regions covered in the case management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The case management market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides case management market statistics, including case management industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a case management market share, detailed case management market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the case management industry. This case management market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The healthcare organizations deploying rectification solutions for various case management are significantly increasing the scope of the case management market.The healthcare organizations and related stakeholders are deploying rectification solutions for various case management mainly to correct and reduce errors in data of cases, protect health records, and other reasons.

Due to this increased deployment of rectification solutions for various case management, the demand for case management solutions and services will increase as these are effective solutions to manage data digitally while enabling data protection.Case management supports a complex process that requires a blending of electronic workflow and human tasks to avoid errors.

For instance, according to the Future Health Index (FHI) report 2019, India is the leading country in the adoption of digital health technology with 76% of healthcare professionals in the country already utilizing digital health records (DHRs) in the healthcare practice.This indicates that digital solutions are increasingly adopted by healthcare organizations to rectify and protect healthcare case data.

Thus, the healthcare organizations deploying rectification solutions for various case management will drive the growth of the case management market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the case management market.The market is witnessing the implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in case management solutions to enable automation and streamline the case management functionalities.

This AI-based case management software captures customer sentiment, refines cases, and automates functions resulting in better case management and efficient resolutions.Key players are focusing on offering AI-based case management software to strengthen their market position.

For instance, Sprinklr, a US-based software company offers AI-powered case management software for the automation of workflows and streamlining case handling.It uses AI, listening and monitoring tools, and unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform to discern the customer sentiment, filter cases, and automate workflows, leading to easy case handling, focused case management, and quick case resolutions.

It enhances time-to-resolution, customer satisfaction, and cost-efficiency.

In February 2021, AccuRisk Solutions LLC, a US-based general underwriting company acquired Case Management Specialist Inc for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will help AccuRisk provide cost containment services and high-quality medical management services to the clients across the globe.

Case Management Specialists Inc is a US-based independent medical management and wellness company that provides a wide range of services including case management.

The countries covered in the case management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319478/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


