In case you missed it in The Sun the week of Nov. 13, 2023

The Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors unanimously approved on Monday, Nov. 13, authorizing its members to s

ign a subscription agreement to purchase 750,000 shares of common stock

of Bison World Inc.

Bison World Inc. is selling 750,000 shares of its common stock for 67 cents per share to the JSDC in exchange for the assignment of all assets related to Bison World Inc.'s business, including designs, intellectual property, trademarks and inventions valued at approximately $500,000, according to the agreement.

"Basically, what it does is we have equity into Bison World of roughly 7.5% which is pretty awesome for the JSDC to have a piece of this going forward," said Tory Hart, president of the JSDC board.

Corry Shevlin, CEO of the JSDC, said the agreement allows JSDC to have about 10% ownership of Bison World Inc. after the purchase of 750,000 shares of its common stock.

Officials celebrated the

completion of the Green Bison Soy Processing facility

— the state's first dedicated soybean processing plant — on Tuesday, Nov. 14, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility at Spiritwood, N.D.

Green Bison Soy Processing is a 75%-25% venture between ADM and Marathon Petroleum Corp., respectively.

The $350 million soybean processing facility is located in the Spiritwood Energy Park Association's industrial park about 10 miles east of Jamestown. It is located near the Spiritwood Station electrical and steam generation plant and the Dakota Spirit AgEnergy Ethanol plant.

Green Bison Soy Processing is expected to process 150,000 bushels of soybeans per day into oil, meal and fiber. The facility is expected to produce approximately 600 million pounds of refined vegetable oil annually that will be supplied exclusively to Marathon Petroleum as a feedstock to produce 75 million gallons of renewable diesel.

Voters in the Pingree-Buchanan Public School District

will decide on a $5.1 million bond referendum

for an addition and renovation to the elementary school here.

Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the prekindergarten room at Pingree-Buchanan Elementary School in Buchanan. Eligible voters include any resident of the Pingree-Buchanan Public School District.

Absentee ballots are also available by calling the school district's business manager at (701) 252-5563. Absentee ballots must be at the school district's office the day before the election.

The project includes adding three classrooms for students in prekindergarten, kindergarten and first grade, a media center, music room, secure entrance, a new administration office area, spaces for Title I, special education and counseling services, reworking the pickup and drop-off sites for parents and buses, staff parking and an upgraded student commons area.

All elementary school students and classes will be held in the same building if the referendum is approved.

American wildlife scientists are working with groups in Kazakhstan t

o share information about bird deaths related to wind energy development

beginning in that country.

Jill Shaffer, an ecologist with the Northern Prairie Wildlife Research Center in Jamestown, and Todd Katzner, a wildlife research biologist with the Forest and Rangeland Ecosystem Science Center in Boise, Idaho, traveled to Kazakhstan for about two weeks to meet with environmental group leaders in that country.

The Northern Prairie Wildlife Research Center and the Forest and Rangeland Ecosystem Science Center are part of the U.S. Geological Survey. The U.S. State Department sponsored the visit as part of its Embassy Science Fellows Program.

"Our goal was to work with the U.S. Embassy and civilian societies there to teach and inform them of the effects of wind energy on birds and bats," Shaffer said. "We wanted to learn what information they needed and how they could get it."

The American scientists worked with the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan during their visit.