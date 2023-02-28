Use Case Note: Zuora Revenue - A Scalable Revenue Recognition Solution for High-Complexity XaaS (Anything as a Service)
This highly concentrated research note describes the ideal use case for Zuora Revenue. It outlines the optimal revenue range, business model, regions, tech ecosystem, sales channels, primary users, and top verticals that make up Zuora's sweet spot, as well as assessing the core product's agility, complexity, and investment level.
Zuora Revenue is an automated revenue management solution for B2B and B2C businesses operating in North America and the EU. Users who sell direct, online, and/or through a channel will find a fit with Zuora Revenue. It is an ideal fit for companies with a XaaS model that need complex revenue recognition functionality at scale. Zuora Revenue also supports usage models and one-time offerings such as physical goods, products, and professional services.
Countries Covered:
All EU countries
Canada
Japan
UK
US
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
How to Use
Analyst Notes
Company Information
Representative Customers
Ideal Use Case
Companies Mentioned
Electronic Arts
Hitachi Ventara
Leeyo
McGraw Hill
Salesforce
Siemens Healthineers
Zuora
