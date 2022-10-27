U.S. markets closed

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Updates Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
·29 min read



  • Solid third quarter results demonstrated continued execution against the Company's operating initiatives, pricing programs, and disciplined growth strategy.

  • The Company raised its revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and net cash provided by operating activities guidance ranges for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 ("fiscal year 2022").

RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today reported its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights for the Three Months and Year-to-Date Period Ended September 30, 2022:

  • Revenues were $295.3 million for the quarter, up $53.3 million, or up 22.0%, from the same period in 2021.

  • Overall solid waste pricing for the quarter was up 6.6%, driven by collection pricing, up 7.2%, and disposal pricing, up 6.0%, from the same period in 2021.

  • Net income was $22.7 million for the quarter, up $6.8 million, or up 42.9%, from the same period in 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $75.0 million for the quarter, up $13.8 million, or up 22.5%, from the same period in 2021.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $152.4 million for the year-to-date period, up $18.3 million, or up 13.7%, from the same period in 2021.

  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $81.7 million for the year-to-date period, up $3.4 million, or up 4.3%, from the same period in 2021.

  • Acquired 13 businesses year-to-date with approximately $48 million of annualized revenues.

"We posted another strong quarter as our operating and pricing initiatives worked well to offset inflation and drive Adjusted EBITDA growth of 22.5% year-over-year in the quarter," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. "As expected, we expanded Adjusted EBITDA margins in the third quarter despite significant declines in commodity prices, acquisition headwinds, and the negative impact from the accrual of a special bonus we will pay in December to our hourly employees in recognition of their excellent work."

"Our team is doing a great job navigating a complex economic environment, while offsetting historically high inflation through operating initiatives and nimble pricing programs," Casella said. "We continue to invest in key operating initiatives that are improving our service efficiency, reducing costs, and improving our team's safety. Further, a 6.6% increase in solid waste price demonstrates the flexibility we have in our programs to offset inflation."

"Our fuel cost recovery program is working well and fully mitigated the impact of higher fuel costs in the third quarter," Casella said. "With the changes we made late in the second quarter, we now anticipate that our fuel cost recovery program will recoup the impact of higher fuel costs this year."

“On top of the strong organic growth in our core business, acquisitions remain a key part of our overall strategy. Year-to-date, we have closed on 13 acquisitions with annualized revenues of approximately $48 million. Our pipeline remains robust, and we are actively working to close several additional acquisitions in the next several quarters," Casella said.

For the quarter, revenues were $295.3 million, up $53.3 million, or up 22.0%, from the same period in 2021, with revenue growth mainly driven by: the roll-over impact from acquisitions along with newly closed acquisitions; positive collection and disposal pricing; higher solid waste fuel cost recovery fees; and higher pricing, recycling processing fees and volume within our Resource Solutions operating segment; partially offset by lower recycling commodity prices.

Net income was $22.7 million for the quarter, or $0.44 per diluted common share, up $6.8 million, or up 42.9%, as compared to net income of $15.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $23.1 million for the quarter, or $0.45 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, a non-GAAP measure, up $5.6 million, or up 31.9%, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $17.5 million, or $0.34 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.

Operating income was $36.3 million for the quarter, up $8.9 million, or up 32.5%, from the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $75.0 million for the quarter, up $13.8 million, or up 22.5%, from the same period in 2021.

For the year-to-date period, revenues were $813.0 million, up $165.6 million, or up 25.6%, from the same period in 2021. Net income was $44.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the year-to-date period, as compared to net income of $32.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted Net Income was $47.4 million, or $0.92 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the year-to-date period, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $35.3 million, or $0.68 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.

Operating income was $78.2 million for the year-to-date period, up $16.8 million from the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $189.0 million for the year-to-date period, up $36.9 million from the same period in 2021.

Please refer to "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" included in "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information and reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Adjusted EBITDA and other Non-GAAP performance measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $152.4 million for the year-to-date period, as compared to $134.1 million for the same period in 2021. Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $81.7 million for the year-to-date period, as compared to $78.3 million for the same period in 2021.

Please refer to "Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures" included in "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information and reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

“Given our strong operating execution year-to-date, the expected positive contribution of acquisitions completed this year and greater visibility through year-end, we are updating certain fiscal year 2022 guidance ranges for the third time this year,” Casella said. “These guidance ranges assume that the economy does not significantly change through the remainder of the year, inflation remains at current historically high levels, and recycling commodity prices decline another 20% sequentially. We expect our pricing, fuel cost recovery fees, and operating efficiency programs will allow us to outpace higher costs and drive margin expansion in the fourth quarter which sets us up well for 2023.”

The Company raised guidance for fiscal year 2022 by estimating results in the following ranges:

  • Revenues between $1.065 billion and $1.080 billion (raised from a range of $1.035 billion to $1.050 billion);

  • Net income between $53 million and $56 million (raised from a range of $50 million to $54 million);

  • Adjusted EBITDA between $245 million and $248 million (raised from a range of $238 million to $242 million); and

  • Net cash provided by operating activities between $210 million and $214 million (raised from a range of $208 million to $212 million).

The Company reaffirmed certain guidance for fiscal year 2022 by estimating results in the following ranges:

  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow between $106 million and $110 million.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow related to fiscal year 2022 are described in the Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release. Net income and Net cash provided by operating activities are provided as the most directly comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, respectively, however these forward-looking estimates for fiscal year 2022 do not contemplate any unanticipated or non-recurring impacts.

Conference call to discuss quarter

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should register for the call by clicking here to obtain a dial in number and unique passcode. Alternatively upon registration, the website linked above provides an option for the conference provider to call the registrant's phone line, enabling participation on the call.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website and accessible using the same link.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors contact Jason Mead, Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at (802) 772-2293; media contact Joseph Fusco, Vice President at (802) 772-2247; or visit the Company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our financial performance; financial condition; operations and services; prospects; growth; strategies; anticipated impacts from future or completed acquisitions; and guidance for fiscal year 2022, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “would,” “intend,” “estimate,” "will," “guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company's operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: the Company may be unable to adequately increase prices or drive operating efficiencies to adequately offset increased costs and inflationary pressures, including increased fuel prices and wages; it is challenging to predict the duration and scope of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its negative effect on the economy, our operations and financial results; it is difficult to determine the timing or future impact of a sustained economic slowdown that could negatively affect our operations and financial results; the capping and closure of the Subtitle D landfill located in Southbridge, Massachusetts ("Southbridge Landfill") could result in material unexpected costs; recent changes in solid waste laws of the State of Maine may result in lower revenues or higher operating costs; adverse weather conditions may negatively impact the Company's revenues and its operating margin; the Company may be unable to increase volumes at its landfills or improve its route profitability; the Company may be unable to reduce costs or increase pricing or volumes sufficiently to achieve estimated Adjusted EBITDA and other targets; landfill operations and permit status may be affected by factors outside the Company's control; the Company may be required to incur capital expenditures in excess of its estimates; the Company's insurance coverage and self-insurance reserves may be inadequate to cover all of its significant risk exposures; fluctuations in energy pricing or the commodity pricing of its recyclables may make it more difficult for the Company to predict its results of operations or meet its estimates; the Company may be unable to achieve its acquisition or development targets on favorable pricing or at all; the Company may not be able to successfully integrate acquired businesses; and the Company may incur environmental charges or asset impairments in the future.

There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors:

Jason Mead
Senior Vice President of Finance & Treasurer
(802) 772-2293

Media:

Joseph Fusco
Vice President
(802) 772-2247
http://www.casella.com

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except for per share data)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenues

$

295,268

 

 

$

241,969

 

 

$

812,962

 

 

$

647,375

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of operations

 

190,285

 

 

 

153,892

 

 

 

538,779

 

 

 

419,583

 

General and administration

 

34,348

 

 

 

30,993

 

 

 

97,702

 

 

 

87,336

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

32,527

 

 

 

27,491

 

 

 

93,106

 

 

 

74,510

 

Expense from acquisition activities

 

816

 

 

 

1,904

 

 

 

3,878

 

 

 

3,950

 

Environmental remediation charge

 

759

 

 

 

 

 

 

759

 

 

 

 

Southbridge Landfill closure charge

 

245

 

 

 

302

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

653

 

 

 

258,980

 

 

 

214,582

 

 

 

734,787

 

 

 

586,032

 

Operating income

 

36,288

 

 

 

27,387

 

 

 

78,175

 

 

 

61,343

 

Other expense (income):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

5,999

 

 

 

5,103

 

 

 

16,818

 

 

 

15,737

 

Other income

 

(1,523

)

 

 

(178

)

 

 

(1,978

)

 

 

(825

)

Other expense, net

 

4,476

 

 

 

4,925

 

 

 

14,840

 

 

 

14,912

 

Income before income taxes

 

31,812

 

 

 

22,462

 

 

 

63,335

 

 

 

46,431

 

Provision for income taxes

 

9,140

 

 

 

6,601

 

 

 

18,677

 

 

 

14,476

 

Net income

$

22,672

 

 

$

15,861

 

 

$

44,658

 

 

$

31,955

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

 

51,677

 

 

 

51,389

 

 

 

51,604

 

 

 

51,312

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

0.62

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

51,806

 

 

 

51,586

 

 

 

51,749

 

 

 

51,506

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.62

 


CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

47,934

 

$

33,809

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

 

108,010

 

 

86,979

Other current assets

 

35,539

 

 

25,691

Total current assets

 

191,483

 

 

146,479

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

685,348

 

 

644,604

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

93,066

 

 

93,799

Goodwill

 

272,442

 

 

232,860

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

94,792

 

 

93,723

Other non-current assets

 

62,216

 

 

72,115

Total assets

$

1,399,347

 

$

1,283,580

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Current maturities of debt

$

8,337

 

$

9,901

Current operating lease liabilities

 

6,898

 

 

7,307

Accounts payable

 

71,074

 

 

63,086

Other accrued liabilities

 

76,523

 

 

71,899

Total current liabilities

 

162,832

 

 

152,193

Debt, less current portion

 

578,462

 

 

542,503

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

58,528

 

 

56,375

Other long-term liabilities

 

112,966

 

 

110,052

Total stockholders' equity

 

486,559

 

 

422,457

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,399,347

 

$

1,283,580


CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

44,658

 

 

$

31,955

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

93,106

 

 

 

74,510

 

Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities

 

6,018

 

 

 

5,915

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

1,414

 

 

 

1,716

 

Stock-based compensation

 

5,589

 

 

 

8,712

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets expense

 

10,405

 

 

 

9,981

 

Gain on sale of property and equipment

 

(580

)

 

 

 

Non-cash expense from acquisition activities

 

298

 

 

 

532

 

Deferred income taxes

 

13,819

 

 

 

12,974

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures

 

(22,296

)

 

 

(12,206

)

   Net cash provided by operating activities

 

152,431

 

 

 

134,089

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(73,963

)

 

 

(153,112

)

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

(87,667

)

 

 

(81,577

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

571

 

 

 

593

 

   Net cash used in investing activities

 

(161,059

)

 

 

(234,096

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from debt borrowings

 

82,200

 

 

 

500

 

Principal payments on debt

 

(57,407

)

 

 

(8,517

)

Payments of debt issuance costs

 

(1,232

)

 

 

 

Payments of contingent consideration

 

(1,000

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of share based awards

 

192

 

 

 

163

 

   Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

22,753

 

 

 

(7,854

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

14,125

 

 

 

(107,861

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

33,809

 

 

 

154,342

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

47,934

 

 

$

46,481

 

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

 

 

 

Cash interest payments

$

14,750

 

 

$

14,378

 

Cash income tax payments

$

2,875

 

 

$

597

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations

$

9,420

 

 

$

18,153

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$

7,672

 

 

$

3,566

 

 

 

 

 

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also presents non-GAAP performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share that provide an understanding of operational performance because it considers them important supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's results. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses these non-GAAP performance measures to further understand its “core operating performance” and believes its “core operating performance” is helpful in understanding its ongoing performance in the ordinary course of operations. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP performance measures to investors, in addition to corresponding income statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s performance using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and its results of operations has performed. The tables below set forth such performance measures on an adjusted basis to exclude such items:

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income

$

22,672

 

 

$

15,861

 

 

$

44,658

 

 

$

31,955

 

Net income as a percentage of revenues

 

7.7

%

 

 

6.6

%

 

 

5.5

%

 

 

4.9

%

Provision for income taxes

 

9,140

 

 

 

6,601

 

 

 

18,677

 

 

 

14,476

 

Other income

 

(1,523

)

 

 

(178

)

 

 

(1,978

)

 

 

(825

)

Interest expense, net

 

5,999

 

 

 

5,103

 

 

 

16,818

 

 

 

15,737

 

Expense from acquisition activities (ii)

 

816

 

 

 

1,904

 

 

 

3,878

 

 

 

3,950

 

Southbridge Landfill closure charge (iii)

 

245

 

 

 

302

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

653

 

Environmental remediation charge (iv)

 

759

 

 

 

 

 

 

759

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

32,527

 

 

 

27,491

 

 

 

93,106

 

 

 

74,510

 

Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations

 

2,376

 

 

 

2,199

 

 

 

6,523

 

 

 

5,781

 

Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities

 

2,002

 

 

 

1,953

 

 

 

6,018

 

 

 

5,915

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

75,013

 

 

$

61,236

 

 

$

189,022

 

 

$

152,152

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues

 

25.4

%

 

 

25.3

%

 

 

23.3

%

 

 

23.5

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

(32,527

)

 

 

(27,491

)

 

 

(93,106

)

 

 

(74,510

)

Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations

 

(2,376

)

 

 

(2,199

)

 

 

(6,523

)

 

 

(5,781

)

Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities

 

(2,002

)

 

 

(1,953

)

 

 

(6,018

)

 

 

(5,915

)

Adjusted Operating Income

$

38,108

 

 

$

29,593

 

 

$

83,375

 

 

$

65,946

 

Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues

 

12.9

%

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

10.2

%


 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income

$

22,672

 

 

$

15,861

 

 

$

44,658

 

 

$

31,955

 

Gain on sale of cost method investment (i)

 

(1,340

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,340

)

 

 

 

Expense from acquisition activities (ii)

 

816

 

 

 

1,904

 

 

 

3,878

 

 

 

3,950

 

Southbridge Landfill closure charge (iii)

 

245

 

 

 

302

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

653

 

Environmental remediation charge (iv)

 

759

 

 

 

 

 

 

759

 

 

 

 

Tax effect (v)

 

(73

)

 

 

(568

)

 

 

(1,071

)

 

 

(1,296

)

Adjusted Net Income

$

23,079

 

 

$

17,499

 

 

$

47,447

 

 

$

35,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

51,806

 

 

 

51,586

 

 

 

51,749

 

 

 

51,506

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.62

 

Gain on sale of cost method investment (i)

 

(0.03

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

 

Expense from acquisition activities (ii)

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.08

 

Southbridge Landfill closure charge (iii)

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Environmental remediation charge (iv)

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

Tax effect (v)

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.03

)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.68

 

(i) Gain on sale of cost method investment associated with the sale of the Company's minority ownership interest in a subsidiary of Vanguard Renewables.

(ii) Expense from acquisition activities is primarily legal, consulting or other similar costs incurred during the period associated with due diligence and the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses or select development projects as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.

(iii) Southbridge Landfill closure charge are expenses related to the unplanned early closure of the Southbridge Landfill along with associated legal activities. The Company initiated the unplanned, premature closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 due to the significant capital investment required to obtain expansion permits and for future development coupled with an uncertain regulatory environment. The unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill reduced the economic useful life of the assets from prior estimates by approximately ten years. The Company expects to incur certain costs through completion of the closure process.

(iv) Environment remediation charge associated with the investigation of potential remediation at an inactive waste disposal site that adjoins one of the landfills we operate.

(v) Tax effect of the adjustments is an aggregate of the current and deferred tax impact of each adjustment, including the impact to the effective tax rate, current provision and deferred provision. The computation considers all relevant impacts of the adjustments, including available net operating loss carryforwards and the impact on the remaining valuation allowance.

Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents non-GAAP liquidity measures such as Adjusted Free Cash Flow that provide an understanding of the Company's liquidity because it considers them important supplemental measures of its liquidity that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's cash flow generation from its core operations that are then available to be deployed for strategic acquisitions, growth investments, development projects, unusual landfill closures, site improvement and remediation, and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet through paying down debt. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses non-GAAP liquidity measures to understand the Company’s cash flow provided by operating activities after certain expenditures along with its consolidated net leverage and believes that these measures demonstrate the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP liquidity measures to investors, in addition to corresponding cash flow statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s liquidity using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and cash flow generation has performed. The table below, on an adjusted basis to exclude certain items, sets forth such liquidity measures:        

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

60,180

 

 

$

55,076

 

 

$

152,431

 

 

$

134,089

 

Capital expenditures

 

(32,799

)

 

 

(25,508

)

 

 

(87,667

)

 

 

(81,577

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

64

 

 

 

190

 

 

 

571

 

 

 

593

 

Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation (i)

 

1,318

 

 

 

1,929

 

 

 

3,272

 

 

 

4,463

 

Cash outlays from acquisition activities (ii)

 

1,163

 

 

 

2,394

 

 

 

3,579

 

 

 

3,418

 

Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures (iii)

 

5,511

 

 

 

2,805

 

 

 

9,499

 

 

 

7,083

 

Waste USA Landfill phase VI capital expenditures (iv)

 

 

 

 

3,802

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,241

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

35,437

 

 

$

40,688

 

 

$

81,685

 

 

$

78,310

 

(i) Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation are cash outlays associated with the unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill and the Company's portion of costs associated with environmental remediation at Potsdam, which are added back when calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow due to their non-recurring nature and the significance of the related cash flows. The Company initiated the unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and expects to incur cash outlays through completion of the closure and environmental remediation process. The Potsdam site was deemed a Superfund site in 2000 and is not associated with current operations.

(ii) Cash outlays from acquisition activities are cash outlays for transaction and integration costs relating to specific acquisition transactions and include legal, environmental, valuation and consulting as well as asset, workforce and system integration costs as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.

(iii) Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures are (x) acquisition related capital expenditures that are necessary to optimize strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations as contemplated by the discounted cash flow return analysis conducted by management as part of the acquisition investment decision; and (y) non-routine development investments that are expected to provide long-term returns. Acquisition related capital expenditures include costs required to achieve initial operating synergies and integrate operations.

(iv) Waste USA Landfill phase VI capital expenditures related to the Company's landfill in Coventry, Vermont ("Waste USA Landfill") phase VI construction and development that are added back when calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow due to the specific nature of this investment in the development of long-term infrastructure which is different from landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations. This investment at the Waste USA Landfill is unique because the Company is investing in long-term infrastructure over an estimated four year period that will not yield a positive economic benefit until 2023 and extending over approximately 20 years.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow presented by other companies.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF FISCAL YEAR 2022 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)

Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted EBITDA (i) from estimated Net income for fiscal year 2022:

 

(Estimated) Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022

Net income

$53,000 - $56,000

Provision for income taxes

23,000

Other income

(2,000)

Interest expense, net

23,000

Environmental remediation charge

800

Expense from acquisition activities

4,000

Southbridge Landfill closure charge

1,000

Depreciation and amortization

126,000

Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations

8,200

Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities

8,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$245,000 - $248,000

Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow (i) from estimated Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal year 2022:

 

(Estimated) Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$210,000 - $214,000

Capital expenditures

(132,000)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

500

Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation

5,000

Cash outlays from acquisition activities

4,000

Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures

18,500

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$106,000 - $110,000

(i) See footnotes for Non-GAAP Performance Measures and Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures included in the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures for further disclosure over the nature of the various adjustments to estimated Adjusted EBITDA and estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA TABLES
(In thousands)

Amounts of total revenues attributable to services provided for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

% of Total
Revenues

 

 

2021

 

% of Total
Revenues

Collection

$

144,117

 

48.8

%

 

$

118,872

 

49.1

%

Disposal

 

66,147

 

22.4

%

 

 

55,593

 

23.0

%

Power generation

 

1,643

 

0.6

%

 

 

1,253

 

0.5

%

Processing

 

3,133

 

1.0

%

 

 

2,959

 

1.2

%

Solid waste operations

 

215,040

 

72.8

%

 

 

178,677

 

73.8

%

Processing

 

32,159

 

10.9

%

 

 

27,418

 

11.4

%

Non-processing

 

48,069

 

16.3

%

 

 

35,874

 

14.8

%

Resource Solutions operations

 

80,228

 

27.2

%

 

 

63,292

 

26.2

%

Total revenues

$

295,268

 

100.0

%

 

$

241,969

 

100.0

%


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

% of Total
Revenues

 

 

2021

 

% of Total
Revenues

Collection

$

400,910

 

49.3

%

 

$

323,667

 

50.0

%

Disposal

 

169,503

 

20.9

%

 

 

142,618

 

22.0

%

Power generation

 

6,050

 

0.7

%

 

 

3,657

 

0.6

%

Processing

 

7,883

 

1.0

%

 

 

6,754

 

1.0

%

Solid waste operations

 

584,346

 

71.9

%

 

 

476,696

 

73.6

%

Processing

 

93,421

 

11.5

%

 

 

65,721

 

10.2

%

Non-processing

 

135,195

 

16.6

%

 

 

104,958

 

16.2

%

Resource Solutions operations

 

228,616

 

28.1

%

 

 

170,679

 

26.4

%

Total revenues

$

812,962

 

100.0

%

 

$

647,375

 

100.0

%

Components of revenue growth for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 are as follows:

 

Amount

 

% of
Related
Business

 

% of
Operations

 

% of Total
Company

Solid waste operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Collection

$

8,516

 

 

7.2

%

 

4.8

%

 

3.5

%

Disposal

 

3,343

 

 

6.0

%

 

1.8

%

 

1.4

%

Solid waste price

 

11,859

 

 

 

 

6.6

%

 

4.9

%

Collection

 

61

 

 

 

 

%

 

%

Disposal

 

3,551

 

 

 

 

2.0

%

 

1.5

%

Processing

 

8

 

 

 

 

%

 

%

Solid waste volume

 

3,620

 

 

 

 

2.0

%

 

1.5

%

Surcharges and other fees

 

11,499

 

 

 

 

6.6

%

 

4.7

%

Commodity price and volume

 

371

 

 

 

 

0.2

%

 

0.2

%

Acquisitions

 

9,016

 

 

 

 

5.0

%

 

3.7

%

Closed operations

 

(2

)

 

 

 

%

 

%

Total solid waste operations

 

36,363

 

 

 

 

20.4

%

 

15.0

%

Resource Solutions operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Price

 

(577

)

 

 

 

(0.9)%

 

(0.2)%

Volume

 

4,870

 

 

 

 

7.7

%

 

1.9

%

Surcharges and other fees

 

1,115

 

 

 

 

1.8

%

 

0.5

%

Acquisitions

 

11,528

 

 

 

 

18.2

%

 

4.8

%

Total Resource Solutions operations

 

16,936

 

 

 

 

26.8

%

 

7.0

%

Total Company

$

53,299

 

 

 

 

 

 

22.0

%

Solid waste internalization rates by region for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Eastern region

41.6

%

 

47.6

%

 

40.1

%

 

50.1

%

Western region

60.7

%

 

63.8

%

 

58.9

%

 

61.8

%

Solid waste internalization

51.1

%

 

56.4

%

 

49.5

%

 

56.3

%

Components of capital expenditures (i) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Growth capital expenditures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Post acquisition and development project

$

5,511

 

$

2,805

 

$

9,499

 

$

7,083

Waste USA Landfill phase VI

 

 

 

3,802

 

 

 

 

10,241

Other

 

1,015

 

 

2,630

 

 

3,501

 

 

9,024

Growth capital expenditures

 

6,526

 

 

9,237

 

 

13,000

 

 

26,348

Replacement capital expenditures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Landfill development

 

11,664

 

 

7,525

 

 

24,526

 

 

16,290

Vehicles, machinery, equipment and containers

 

11,851

 

 

5,369

 

 

41,375

 

 

31,112

Facilities

 

1,414

 

 

1,684

 

 

5,639

 

 

3,353

Other

 

1,344

 

 

1,693

 

 

3,127

 

 

4,474

Replacement capital expenditures

 

26,273

 

 

16,271

 

 

74,667

 

 

55,229

Capital expenditures

$

32,799

 

$

25,508

 

$

87,667

 

$

81,577

(i) The Company's capital expenditures are broadly defined as pertaining to either growth or replacement activities. Growth capital expenditures are defined as costs related to development projects, organic business growth, and the integration of newly acquired operations. Growth capital expenditures include costs related to the following: 1) post acquisition and development projects that are necessary to optimize strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations as contemplated by the discounted cash flow return analysis conducted by management as part of the acquisition investment decision as well as non-routine development investments that are expected to provide long-term returns and includes the capital expenditures required to achieve initial operating synergies and integrate operations; 2) Waste USA Landfill phase VI construction and development for long-term infrastructure, which is unique and different from landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations because the Company is investing in long-term infrastructure over an estimated four year period that will not yield a positive economic benefit until 2023 and extending over approximately 20 years; and 3) development of new airspace, permit expansions, and new recycling contracts, equipment added directly as a result of organic business growth and infrastructure added to increase throughput at transfer stations and recycling facilities. Replacement capital expenditures are defined as landfill cell construction costs not related to expansion airspace, costs for normal permit renewals, and replacement costs for equipment due to age or obsolescence.


