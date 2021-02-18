U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.97
    -17.36 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,493.34
    -119.68 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,865.36
    -100.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.39
    -37.72 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.06
    -1.08 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    27.06
    -0.26 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2096
    +0.0050 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    -0.0140 (-1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3975
    +0.0112 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.6630
    -0.2080 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,017.59
    -159.09 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,065.03
    +5.26 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,617.15
    -93.75 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,236.09
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results; and Provides Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
·34 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Financial results exceeded expectations, with strong operating execution, real-time cost controls and disciplined cash flow management.

RUTLAND, Vt., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today reported its financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020. The Company also provided guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 ("fiscal year 2021").

Highlights for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020:

  • Revenues were $200.2 million for the quarter, up $6.6 million, or up 3.4%, from the same period in 2019. Revenues were $774.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 ("fiscal year 2020"), up $31.3 million, or up 4.2%, from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 ("fiscal year 2019").

  • Overall solid waste pricing for the quarter was up 3.9%, driven by robust collection pricing, up 3.8%, and strong landfill pricing, up 5.6%, from the same period in 2019.

  • Net income was $62.9 million for the quarter, up $53.9 million from the same period in 2019. Net income was $91.1 million for fiscal year 2020, up $59.5 million from fiscal year 2019. The fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 includes a $55.0 million non-recurring benefit to income taxes due to the reversal of a valuation allowance on the majority of our net operating loss carryforwards and other deferred tax assets.

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $42.6 million for the quarter, up $1.5 million, or up 3.7%, from the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $171.4 million for fiscal year 2020, up $14.9 million, or up 9.5%, from fiscal year 2019.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $139.9 million for fiscal year 2020, up $23.1 million, or up 19.8%, from fiscal year 2019.

  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $69.1 million for fiscal year 2020, up $13.7 million, or up 24.7%, from fiscal year 2019.

  • Exceeded our initial guidance ranges announced in February 2020 for net income, net cash provided by operating activities and Adjusted Free Cash Flow and achieved our initial Adjusted EBITDA guidance range.

“The last year has been a challenging time and I am extremely proud of our 2,500 dedicated employees, especially our frontline team members who have worked hard to effectively service our customers while meeting our high safety and environmental standards,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. “As an essential services provider, we have continued to operate effectively through this period and our number one priority has been, and will continue to be, keeping our people and the communities we serve safe and healthy.”

“Solid waste volumes were down (4.6)% year-over-year in the quarter and down (7.2)% for the year, as certain customers sustained negative business impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Casella said. “Volume declines continued to moderate throughout the fourth quarter as various commercial customers reopened or increased services, construction activity increased, and overall economic activity rebounded across our mainly secondary and rural markets in the northeast.”

“Despite the negative volume and cost impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020, we still increased Adjusted EBITDA by 9.5% and Adjusted Free Cash Flow by 24.7% year-over-year,” Casella said. “This is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the resiliency of our business model, and our asset positioning in the disposal capacity constrained northeast market that allowed us to advance positive pricing. Systems enhancements over the last year have improved our ability to analyze and respond to key sales trends and operational metrics in a more responsive and intelligent manner.”

“In addition, we continue to execute well against our long-term growth strategy, and year-to-date in 2021 we have acquired one business with approximately $4 million of annualized revenues,” Casella said. “Our acquisition and development pipeline remains robust, and we believe that there is substantial opportunity to drive additional cash flow growth across our footprint with opportunistic acquisitions.”

For the quarter, revenues were $200.2 million, up $6.6 million, or up 3.4%, from the same period in 2019, with revenue growth mainly driven by: positive collection and disposal pricing; the roll-over impact from acquisitions; higher resource solutions volumes; and higher recycling commodity prices; partially offset by lower fuel surcharge and other fees along with lower solid waste volumes primarily due to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income was $62.9 million for the quarter, or $1.24 per diluted common share, up $53.9 million, or up 594.0%, as compared to net income of $9.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2019. The quarter included $0.3 million of expense from acquisition activities, $0.8 million of legal and other expenses associated with closure of our landfill in Southbridge, Massachusetts ("Southbridge Landfill"), and a $55.0 million non-recurring benefit to income taxes due to the reversal of a valuation allowance on the majority of our net operating loss carryforwards and other deferred tax assets. The same quarter last year included $0.5 million of expense from acquisition activities and $0.6 million of legal and other costs associated with the Southbridge Landfill closure. Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $8.8 million for the quarter, or $0.17 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, down $(1.4) million, or down (14.2)%, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $10.2 million, or $0.21 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the same period in 2019. Operating income was $14.2 million for the quarter, down $(0.4) million, or down (2.7)% from the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $42.6 million for the quarter, up $1.5 million, or up 3.7%, from the same period in 2019.

For fiscal year 2020, revenues were $774.6 million, up $31.3 million, or up 4.2%, from fiscal year 2019. Net income was $91.1 million, or $1.86 per diluted common share, for fiscal year 2020, as compared to net income of $31.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for fiscal year 2019. Adjusted Net Income was $40.8 million, or $0.83 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for fiscal year 2020, as compared to $40.6 million, or $0.85 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for fiscal year 2019.

Operating income was $59.3 million for fiscal year 2020, up $6.2 million from fiscal year 2019. Adjusted Operating Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $65.7 million for fiscal year 2020, up $3.7 million from fiscal year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $171.4 million for fiscal year 2020, up $14.9 million from fiscal year 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $139.9 million for fiscal year 2020, as compared to $116.8 million for fiscal year 2019. Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $69.1 million for fiscal year 2020, as compared to $55.5 million for fiscal year 2019. Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the fiscal year included the following adjustments: $8.9 million of landfill closure, site improvement and remediation expenditures associated with the remediation project at our Potsdam, New York scrap yard ("Potsdam") and the Southbridge Landfill closure; $1.3 million of cash outlays related to acquisition activities; $10.6 million of capital expenditures associated with the expansion at our landfill in Coventry, Vermont ("Waste USA Landfill"); and $16.0 million of non-recurring capital expenditures primarily related to acquisitions.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

“Our 2021 budget is tracking ahead of the strategic plan that we first introduced in August 2017 and reflects continued execution of our key strategies with the goal of driving additional shareholder value," Casella said. “We expect solid growth again in 2021 despite continued volume headwinds and negative cost impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Our guidance ranges assume a stable economic environment continuing from the fourth quarter 2020 through the remainder of 2021,” Casella said. "And the guidance ranges do not contemplate a severe relapse of the COVID-19 pandemic or new stay-at-home orders, which may negatively impact commercial and general economic activity in our markets through the remainder of 2021. There are still many variables outside of our control, such as new waves of COVID-19, additional stay-at-home orders, the availability and effectiveness of vaccines and therapeutics as well as impacts on the economy as the Federal stimulus programs run their course. However, our team has remained nimble in this rapidly changing environment and continues to flex operating costs and drive operating efficiencies to offset lower volumes or other headwinds.”

The Company provided guidance for fiscal year 2021 by estimating results in the following ranges:

  • Revenues between $815 million and $830 million (as compared to $774.6 million in fiscal year 2020);

  • Net income between $33 million and $37 million (as compared to $91.1 million in fiscal year 2020, which included a $55.0 million benefit from the reversal of the valuation allowance);

  • Adjusted EBITDA between $184 million and $188 million (as compared to $171.4 million in fiscal year 2020);

  • Net cash provided by operating activities between $149 million and $153 million (as compared to $139.9 million in fiscal year 2020); and

  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow between $75 million and $79 million (as compared to $69.1 million in fiscal year 2020).

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow related to fiscal year 2021 are described in the Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release. Net income and Net cash provided by operating activities are provided as the most directly comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, respectively, however these forward-looking estimates for fiscal year 2021 do not contemplate any unanticipated or non-recurring impacts.

The Company provided the following assumptions that are built into its outlook:

  • Overall the Company expects revenue growth of between 5.2% and 7.2% in fiscal year 2021, including 1.5% revenue growth from the roll-over impact of acquisitions completed during fiscal year 2020 and those already completed in early fiscal year 2021.

  • Does not include the impact of any acquisitions that have not yet been completed.

  • In the Solid Waste business, revenue growth of between 6.5% and 9.5%, with price growth from 3.5% to 4.5%, volume growth from 1.0% to 2.5%, and 2.0% growth from acquisitions completed during fiscal year 2020 and those already completed in early fiscal year 2021.

  • In the Resource Solutions business, revenue growth of approximately 1.5%, mainly driven by higher recycling commodity prices and neutral to slightly higher volumes, partially offset by lower processing fees.

  • Capital expenditures of approximately $113 million, which includes approximately $15 million of non-recurring capital associated with acquisition integration, and $13 million of Waste USA landfill phase VI construction capital expenditures.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities will be negatively impacted in fiscal year 2021 as we plan to spend $10 million on landfill closure, site improvement and remediation expenditures associated with the Southbridge landfill closure. We expect the Southbridge Landfill closure project to be substantially completed in fiscal year 2021.

  • Given the reversal of the tax valuation allowance in fiscal year 2020, we now expect an income statement tax provision of approximately 30.5% in fiscal year 2021. However, our cash taxes are expected to remain at approximately $1.5 million in fiscal year 2021.

Conference call to discuss quarter and fiscal year results

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (877) 838-4153 or for international participants (720) 545-0037 at least 10 minutes before start time. The Conference ID is 933 8304 for the call and the replay.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 933 8304).

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239; media contact Joseph Fusco, Vice President at (802) 772-2247; or visit the Company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the expected and potential direct or indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; our financial performance; financial condition; operations and services; prospects; growth; strategies; and guidance for fiscal year 2021, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “would,” “intend,” “estimate,” "will," “guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company's operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: it is challenging to predict the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative effect on the economy, our operations and financial results; policies adopted by China and other countries will further restrict imports of recyclable materials into those countries and have a further material impact on the Company’s financial results; the capping and closure of the Southbridge Landfill and the lawsuit relating to the North Country Landfill could result in material unexpected costs; adverse weather conditions may negatively impact the Company's revenues and its operating margin; the Company may be unable to increase volumes at its landfills or improve its route profitability; the economics of recycling programs may cause municipalities to reconsider the viability of continuing these programs; the Company's need to service its indebtedness may limit its ability to invest in its business; the Company may be unable to reduce costs or increase pricing or volumes sufficiently to achieve estimated Adjusted EBITDA and other targets; landfill operations and permit status may be affected by factors outside the Company's control; the Company may be required to incur capital expenditures in excess of its estimates; the Company's insurance coverage and self-insurance reserves may be inadequate to cover all of its significant risk exposures; fluctuations in energy pricing or the commodity pricing of its recyclables may make it more difficult for the Company to predict its results of operations or meet its estimates; the Company may be unable to achieve its acquisition or development targets on favorable pricing or at all; and the Company may incur environmental charges or asset impairments in the future.

There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors:

Ned Coletta
Chief Financial Officer
(802) 772-2239

Media:

Joseph Fusco
Vice President
(802) 772-2247
http://www.casella.com

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Unaudited

Revenues

$

200,240

$

193,619

$

774,584

$

743,290

Operating expenses:

Cost of operations

133,260

130,949

515,646

508,656

General and administration

28,170

25,358

102,410

92,782

Depreciation and amortization

23,501

21,646

90,782

79,790

Southbridge Landfill closure charge

773

612

4,587

2,709

Expense from acquisition activities

328

450

1,862

2,687

Withdrawal costs - multiemployer pension plan

3,591

186,032

179,015

715,287

690,215

Operating income

14,208

14,604

59,297

53,075

Other expense (income):

Interest expense, net

5,401

6,174

22,068

24,735

Other income

(466

)

(480

)

(1,073

)

(1,439

)

Other expense, net

4,935

5,694

20,995

23,296

Income before income taxes

9,273

8,910

38,302

29,779

Benefit for income taxes

(53,644

)

(156

)

(52,804

)

(1,874

)

Net income

$

62,917

$

9,066

$

91,106

$

31,653

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

50,436

47,811

48,793

47,226

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.25

$

0.19

$

1.87

$

0.67

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

50,719

48,583

49,045

47,966

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.24

$

0.19

$

1.86

$

0.66


CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

154,342

$

3,471

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

74,198

80,205

Other current assets

18,714

19,137

Total current assets

247,254

102,813

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

510,512

443,825

Operating lease right-of-use assets

95,310

108,025

Goodwill

194,901

185,819

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

58,324

58,721

Restricted assets

1,848

1,586

Cost method investments

11,264

11,264

Deferred income taxes

61,163

8,577

Other non-current assets

13,322

11,552

Total assets

$

1,193,898

$

932,182

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Current maturities of debt

$

9,240

$

4,301

Current operating lease liabilities

8,547

9,356

Accounts payable

49,198

64,396

Other accrued liabilities

64,223

52,536

Total current liabilities

131,208

130,589

Debt, less current portion

530,411

509,021

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

60,979

70,709

Other long-term liabilities

109,158

99,110

Total stockholders' equity

362,142

122,753

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,193,898

$

932,182


CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2020

2019

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

Net income

$

91,106

$

31,653

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

90,782

79,790

Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations

7,781

7,711

Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities

7,090

6,976

Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,169

2,293

Stock-based compensation

8,219

7,223

Operating lease right-of-use assets expense

8,476

9,559

Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment

936

(892

)

Southbridge Landfill non-cash closure charge

263

74

Non-cash expense from acquisition activities

554

65

Withdrawal costs - multiemployer pension plan

2,230

Deferred income taxes

(52,288

)

(1,244

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures

(25,166

)

(28,609

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

139,922

116,829

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(32,457

)

(75,379

)

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(108,108

)

(103,165

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

533

750

Proceeds from property insurance settlement

332

Net cash used in investing activities

(140,032

)

(177,462

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

Proceeds from debt borrowings

157,000

197,800

Principal payments on debt

(149,378

)

(243,374

)

Payments of debt issuance costs

(1,531

)

(749

)

Proceeds from the exercise of share based awards

100

3,355

Proceeds from the public offering of Class A Common Stock

144,790

100,446

Proceeds from unregistered sale of Class A Common Stock

2,619

Net cash provided by financing activities

150,981

60,097

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

150,871

(536

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

3,471

4,007

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

154,342

$

3,471

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

Cash interest

$

20,117

$

23,183

Cash income tax refunds

$

(1,534

)

$

(1,631

)

Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:

Non-current assets obtained through long-term obligations

$

18,069

$

13,053


CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also presents non-GAAP performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share that provide an understanding of operational performance because it considers them important supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's results. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses these non-GAAP performance measures to further understand its “core operating performance” and believes its “core operating performance” is helpful in understanding its ongoing performance in the ordinary course of operations. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP performance measures to investors, in addition to corresponding income statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s performance using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and its results of operations has performed. The tables below set forth such performance measures on an adjusted basis to exclude such items:

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income

$

62,917

$

9,066

$

91,106

$

31,653

Net income as a percentage of revenues

31.4

%

4.7

%

11.8

%

4.3

%

Benefit for income taxes

(53,644

)

(156

)

(52,804

)

(1,874

)

Other income

(466

)

(480

)

(1,073

)

(1,439

)

Interest expense, net

5,401

6,174

22,068

24,735

Expense from acquisition activities (i)

328

450

1,862

2,687

Southbridge Landfill closure charge (ii)

773

612

4,587

2,709

Withdrawal costs - multiemployer pension plan (iii)

3,591

Depreciation and amortization

23,501

21,646

90,782

79,790

Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations

2,070

2,131

7,781

7,711

Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities

1,766

1,666

7,090

6,976

Adjusted EBITDA

$

42,646

$

41,109

$

171,399

$

156,539

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues

21.3

%

21.2

%

22.1

%

21.1

%

Depreciation and amortization

(23,501

)

(21,646

)

(90,782

)

(79,790

)

Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations

(2,070

)

(2,131

)

(7,781

)

(7,711

)

Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities

(1,766

)

(1,666

)

(7,090

)

(6,976

)

Adjusted Operating Income

$

15,309

$

15,666

$

65,746

$

62,062

Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues

7.6

%

8.1

%

8.5

%

8.3

%



Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income

$

62,917

$

9,066

$

91,106

$

31,653

Expense from acquisition activities (i)

328

450

1,862

2,687

Southbridge Landfill closure charge (ii)

773

612

4,587

2,709

Withdrawal costs - multiemployer pension plan (iii)

3,591

Valuation allowance (iv)

(54,966

)

(54,966

)

Tax effect (v)

(300

)

67

(1,756

)

Adjusted Net Income

$

8,752

$

10,195

$

40,833

$

40,640

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

50,719

48,583

49,045

47,966

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.24

$

0.19

$

1.86

$

0.66

Expense from acquisition activities (i)

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.06

Southbridge Landfill closure charge (ii)

0.02

0.01

0.09

0.06

Withdrawal costs - multiemployer pension plan (iii)

0.07

Valuation allowance (iv)

(1.09

)

(1.12

)

Tax effect (v)

(0.01

)

(0.04

)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$

0.17

$

0.21

$

0.83

$

0.85

(i) Expense from acquisition activities are primarily legal, consulting or other similar costs incurred during the period related to acquisition diligence, acquisition integration or select development projects as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.

(ii) Southbridge Landfill closure charge are expenses related to the unplanned early closure of the Southbridge Landfill along with associated legal activities. The Company initiated the unplanned, premature closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 due to the significant capital investment required to obtain expansion permits and for future development coupled with an uncertain regulatory environment. The unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill reduced the economic useful life of the assets from prior estimates by approximately ten years. The Company expects to incur certain costs through completion of the closure process.

(iii) Withdrawal costs – multiemployer pension plan consists of a charge related to withdrawal from a multiemployer pension plan.

(iv) Valuation allowance consists of the income tax benefit associated with our assessment on the recoverability of deferred tax assets and the resulting unwinding of our valuation allowance pertaining to the majority of our net operating loss carryforwards and other deferred tax assets.

(v) Tax effect of the adjustments is an aggregate of the current and deferred tax impact of each adjustment, including the impact to the effective tax rate, current provision and deferred provision. The computation considers all relevant impacts of the adjustments, including available net operating loss carryforwards and the impact on the remaining valuation allowance. Amounts in the prior quarters has been adjusted to $442, $248, $766 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, computed as if the valuation allowance was released at the beginning of the year and excluding the tax benefit from the release.

Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents non-GAAP liquidity measures such as Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Bank Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated Funded Debt, Net and Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio that provide an understanding of the Company's liquidity because it considers them important supplemental measures of its liquidity that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's cash flow generation from its core operations that are then available to be deployed for strategic acquisitions, growth investments, development projects, unusual landfill closures, site improvement and remediation, and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet through paying down debt. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses non-GAAP liquidity measures to understand the Company’s cash flow provided by operating activities after certain expenditures along with its consolidated net leverage and believes that these measures demonstrate the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP liquidity measures to investors, in addition to corresponding cash flow statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s liquidity using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and cash flow generation has performed. The tables below, in some instances on an adjusted basis to exclude certain items, set forth such liquidity measures:

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

28,007

$

45,334

$

139,922

$

116,829

Capital expenditures

(30,837

)

(27,167

)

(108,108

)

(103,165

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

103

208

533

750

Proceeds from property insurance settlement

332

Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation (i)

4,169

4,362

8,906

15,445

Cash outlays from acquisition activities (ii)

323

456

1,307

2,622

Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures (iii)

3,504

5,870

16,014

17,782

Waste USA Landfill phase VI capital expenditures (iv)

3,873

2,303

10,573

4,873

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

9,142

$

31,366

$

69,147

$

55,468

(i) Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation are cash outlays associated with the unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill and the Company's portion of costs associated with environmental remediation at Potsdam, which are added back when calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow due to their non-recurring nature and the significance of the related cash flows. The Company initiated the unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and expects to incur cash outlays through completion of the closure and environmental remediation process. The Potsdam site was deemed a Superfund site in 2000 and is not associated with current operations.

(ii) Cash outlays from acquisition activities are cash outlays for transaction and integration costs relating to specific acquisition transactions and include legal, environmental, valuation and consulting as well as asset, workforce and system integration costs as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.

(iii) Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures are (x) acquisition related capital expenditures that are necessary to optimize strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations as contemplated by the discounted cash flow return analysis conducted by management as part of the acquisition investment decision; and (y) non-routine development investments that are expected to provide long-term returns. Acquisition related capital expenditures include the following costs required to achieve initial operating synergies: trucks, equipment and machinery; and facilities, land, IT infrastructure or related upgrades to integrate operations.

(iv) Waste USA Landfill phase VI capital expenditures are capital expenditures related to Waste USA Landfill phase VI construction and development that are added back when calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow due to the specific nature of this investment in the development of long-term infrastructure which is different from landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations. This investment at the Waste USA Landfill is unique because the Company is investing in long-term infrastructure over an estimated four year period that will not yield a positive economic benefit until 2023 and extending over approximately 20 years.

Following is the Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio and the reconciliations of Consolidated Funded Debt, Net from debt and Bank Consolidated EBITDA from Net cash provided by operating activities:

Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2020

Covenant Requirement at
December 31, 2020

Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (i)

2.76

4.00

(i) Our credit agreement requires us to maintain a maximum consolidated net leverage ratio, to be measured at the end of each fiscal quarter ("Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio"). The Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio is calculated as consolidated debt, net of unencumbered cash and cash equivalents in excess of $2,000 and up to $50,000 ("Consolidated Funded Debt, Net", calculated at $498,419 as of December 31, 2020, or $548,419 of consolidated debt, less $50,000 of cash and cash equivalents in excess of $2,000 and up to $50,000 as of December 31, 2020), divided by consolidated EBITDA as defined by our credit agreement ("Bank Consolidated EBITDA"). Bank Consolidated EBITDA is based on operating results for the twelve months preceding the measurement date of December 31, 2020. A reconciliation of Bank Consolidated EBITDA from Net cash provided by operating activities is as follows:

Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

139,922

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures

25,166

Loss on sale of property and equipment

(936

)

Non-cash expense from acquisition activities

(554

)

Southbridge Landfill non-cash closure charge

(263

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets expense

(8,476

)

Stock-based compensation

(8,219

)

Interest expense, less amortization of debt issuance costs

20,202

Benefit for income taxes, net of deferred income taxes

(516

)

Adjustments as allowed by the credit agreement

14,130

Bank Consolidated EBITDA

$

180,456


CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF FISCAL YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted EBITDA (i) from estimated Net income for fiscal year 2021:

(Estimated) Fiscal Year
Ending December 31, 2021

Net income

$33,000 - $37,000

Provision for income taxes

14,000

Other income

(500)

Interest expense, net

22,500

Expense from acquisition activities

1,000

Southbridge Landfill closure charge

1,000

Depreciation and amortization

98,000

Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations

8,000

Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities

7,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$184,000 - $188,000


Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow (i) from estimated Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal year 2021:

(Estimated) Fiscal Year
Ending December 31, 2021

Net cash provided by operating activities

$149,000 - $153,000

Capital expenditures

(113,000)

Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation

10,000

Cash outlays from acquisition activities

1,000

Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures

15,000

Waste USA Landfill phase VI capital expenditures

13,000

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$75,000 - $79,000

(i) See footnotes for Non-GAAP Performance Measures and Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures included in the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures for further disclosure over the nature of the various adjustments to estimated Adjusted EBITDA and estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA TABLES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Amounts of total revenues attributable to services provided for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

% of Total
Revenues

2019

% of Total
Revenues

Collection

$

100,600

50.2

%

$

97,930

50.6

%

Disposal

45,575

22.8

%

47,149

24.4

%

Power generation

1,141

0.6

%

921

0.5

%

Processing

1,937

0.9

%

1,750

0.8

%

Solid waste operations

149,253

74.5

%

147,750

76.3

%

Organics

14,504

7.3

%

13,658

7.0

%

Customer solutions

22,458

11.2

%

21,397

11.1

%

Recycling

14,025

7.0

%

10,814

5.6

%

Resource solutions operations

50,987

25.5

%

45,869

23.7

%

Total revenues

$

200,240

100.0

%

$

193,619

100.0

%



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

% of Total
Revenues

2019

% of Total
Revenues

Collection

$

391,438

50.5

%

$

372,041

50.1

%

Disposal

175,546

22.7

%

181,895

24.5

%

Power generation

4,072

0.5

%

3,576

0.5

%

Processing

7,218

1.0

%

7,175

0.9

%

Solid waste operations

578,274

74.7

%

564,687

76.0

%

Organics

59,394

7.6

%

56,326

7.5

%

Customer solutions

86,680

11.2

%

79,457

10.7

%

Recycling

50,236

6.5

%

42,820

5.8

%

Resource solutions operations

196,310

25.3

%

178,603

24.0

%

Total revenues

$

774,584

100.0

%

$

743,290

100.0

%


Components of revenue growth for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019 are as follows:

Amount

% of
Related
Business

% of
Operations

% of Total
Company

Solid waste operations:

Collection

$

3,698

3.8

%

2.5

%

1.9

%

Disposal

1,992

4.2

%

1.4

%

1.0

%

Solid waste price

5,690

3.9

%

2.9

%

Collection

(2,939

)

(2.0

)

%

(1.5

)

%

Disposal

(4,105

)

(2.8

)

%

(2.1

)

%

Processing

181

0.2

%

0.1

%

Solid waste volume

(6,863

)

(4.6

)

%

(3.5

)

%

Fuel surcharge and other fees

(1,613

)

(1.2

)

%

(0.8

)

%

Commodity price and volume

231

0.2

%

0.1

%

Acquisitions, net divestitures

4,053

2.7

%

2.1

%

Closed operations

5

%

%

Total solid waste operations

1,503

1.0

%

0.8

%

Resource solutions operations:

Organics

846

1.8

%

0.4

%

Customer solutions

1,061

2.3

%

0.5

%

Recycling:

Commodity price

3,272

30.3

%

7.1

%

1.7

%

Processing price

(845

)

(7.8)

%

(1.8

)

%

(0.4

)

%

Volume

484

4.5

%

1.1

%

0.3

%

Commodity acquisition

300

2.7

%

0.6

%

0.1

%

Recycling

3,211

29.7

%

7.0

%

1.7

%

Total resource solutions operations

5,118

11.1

%

2.6

%

Total company

$

6,621

3.4

%


Solid waste internalization rates by region for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Eastern region

44.7

%

49.4

%

47.0

%

49.7

%

Western region

59.0

%

57.6

%

60.7

%

60.2

%

Solid waste internalization

52.2

%

53.7

%

54.2

%

54.9

%


Components of capital expenditures (i) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Growth capital expenditures:

Post acquisition and development project

$

3,504

$

5,870

$

16,014

$

17,782

Waste USA Landfill phase VI

3,873

2,303

10,573

4,873

Other

2,452

740

4,362

1,582

Growth capital expenditures

9,829

8,913

30,949

24,237

Replacement capital expenditures:

Landfill development

7,061

5,637

36,981

26,915

Vehicles, machinery, equipment and containers

10,022

8,867

30,846

42,828

Facilities

2,611

2,946

5,170

7,001

Other

1,314

804

4,162

2,184

Replacement capital expenditures

21,008

18,254

77,159

78,928

Capital expenditures

$

30,837

$

27,167

$

108,108

$

103,165

(i) The Company's capital expenditures are broadly defined as pertaining to either growth or replacement activities. Growth capital expenditures are defined as costs related to development projects, organic business growth, and the integration of newly acquired operations. Growth capital expenditures include costs related to the following: 1) post acquisition and development projects that are necessary to optimize strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations as contemplated by the discounted cash flow return analysis conducted by management as part of the acquisition investment decision as well as non-routine development investments that are expected to provide long-term returns and includes the following capital expenditures required to achieve initial operating synergies: trucks, equipment and machinery; and facilities, land, IT infrastructure or related upgrades to integrate operations; 2) Waste USA Landfill phase VI construction and development for long-term infrastructure, which is unique and different from landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations because the Company is investing in long-term infrastructure over an estimated four year period that will not yield a positive economic benefit until 2023 and extending over approximately 20 years; and 3) development of new airspace, permit expansions, and new recycling contracts, equipment added directly as a result of organic business growth and infrastructure added to increase throughput at transfer stations and recycling facilities. Replacement capital expenditures are defined as landfill cell construction costs not related to expansion airspace, costs for normal permit renewals, and replacement costs for equipment due to age or obsolescence.


Latest Stories

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $145 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its first day of trading, with investors exchanging $145 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto -- although Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC) invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes are well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Slashes Prices As Rivals Make Big Push In EV Market

    Tesla cut the price of base variants of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle as competing EV models proliferate.

  • Walmart just dealt a major blow to other retailers

    Walmart is going to invest a ton in its business in 2021. Here's what that means.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) cut its positions in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and piled on stocks of drug, telecom, and oil companies in the latest quarter, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company shed its Apple stake by 6% to 887 million shares in the quarter, but at the same time has upped its investments in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) by 20%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) by 11%, and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) by 28%. The conglomerate increased its exposure to T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) by 1.36% to 5.2 million shares and also added 146.7 million shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bets On These Four Drugmakers Amid Pandemic Berkshire picked up a fresh stake of 48.5 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares and increased its investment in The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) by 34%. Other changes include a 59% cut in exposure to Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and a 28% cut in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE: SU) stake. Why It Matters: Apple is still the largest single investment in Berkshire’s portfolio, as of the latest 13F filing, and the investment is worth about $120 billion. See Also: Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation Apple shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $133.19 on Tuesday and fell another 0.41% in the after-hours session. In the after-hours trading on Tuesday — AbbVie shares were up 0.42% at $104.64. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.34% to $59.60. T-Mobile shares rose 0.86% to $123.05. Verizon shares shot up 3.05% to $55.80 in the after-hours trading, while Chevron shares rose 2.54% to $95.50. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.11% in the after-hours. Kroger and Suncor shares remained largely unchanged. Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.23% higher at $369,333. The company’s class B shares closed 1.15% higher at $245.28 and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese MediaWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Retirement Balances Hit Records, So Do Ranks Of Fidelity 401(k) And IRA Millionaires

    Millions of retirement savings accounts hit record balances in the fourth quarter. The number of IRA and 401(k) millionaires also set records.

  • Palantir Slides With Nearly All Shares Unlocked for Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. declined 7% on Thursday after a flood of shares became eligible to sell for the first time.Nearly all shares are now unlocked for trading, the result of an unusual restriction placed on stockholders when the data software company went public. Such lockups are common after initial public offerings but less so for companies that list their shares directly on an exchange, as Palantir did on the New York Stock Exchange in September.Two longtime investors said in interviews that they will hold, but at least one other, billionaire George Soros, has publicly signaled his plans to exit.Palantir has amassed a long list of shareholders in the nearly two decades since it was founded. But starting in September, only a fifth of their shares could be traded. On Thursday, almost all stockholders got the option to sell as much as they’d like for the first time.The expiration of a lockup is a volatile time for any company but could be especially so for Palantir, which was privately held for an exceptionally long time and which courts a great deal of controversy. Its co-founder and chairman is Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist who backed Donald Trump’s successful bid for the U.S. presidency and became a pariah in Silicon Valley. Palantir, which relocated from the Valley to Denver, works with the military, immigration enforcement and intelligence agencies, all of which draw public scrutiny and howls for surveillance overreach.Soros Fund Management, which revealed in November it began investing in Palantir in 2012 and owned 18.46 million shares, has said it will sell for ethical reasons. The firm said at the time that it had sold all it was able to and “will continue to sell shares as permitted.”“SFM does not approve of Palantir’s business practices,” the firm said in a statement last year. “SFM made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood. SFM would not make an investment in Palantir today.”Palantir still has plenty of believers. Its tools are used by corporate titans like BP Plc and Merck KGaA as well as governments around the world, nearly a dozen of which are using Palantir to battle Covid-19 and power vaccine distribution. Adit Ventures, which said it holds about $270 million worth of Palantir, told Bloomberg it will sell few, if any, shares on Thursday. Ditto for PHX Financial, which said it holds more than $10 million. Ark Invest has also indicated its support.Palantir’s stock has more than tripled since going public. But the lockup loomed over the company’s quarterly financial report on Tuesday. Despite exceeding analysts’ expectations on revenue and other measures, concerns about growth prospects and the lockup expiration sent the stock falling.Speaking in a prerecorded video shown to investors Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp walks through snowy woods and discusses the perils of technology companies managing for quarterly expectations and “near-term myopism.”Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, backs that philosophy. “Palantir’s attitude is refreshing,” she said in an interview on CNBC. “It’s exactly how we invest. We want our companies to invest aggressively. We don’t want profits now.”Palantir has now fallen for six consecutive trading days, the longest streak since its September debut(Updates shares in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop shares jumped as Keith ‘Roaring Kitty’ Gill presented bullish thesis to House committee

    GameStop's stock price jumped on Thursday as Keith 'RoaringKitty' Gill provided testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

  • Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

    One massive project changed the face of America in 1935. But now, Biden’s set to continue this plan 85 years later, creating sweeping changes across the nation

  • Why some SPAC investors may get burned

    SPACs raised a record $45 billion in the first two months of the year but investment advisors warn individual investors to be careful they don't get burned.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally Over 100%

    Bank of America has a strong reputation for keeping finger on the pulse of the financial world – and one of its key tools is the Global Fund Manager Survey, conducted monthly and seeking opinions from more than 200 hedge fund, mutual fund, and pension fund managers who hold a combined $645 billion in AUM. It’s the largest regularly conducted survey of its kind. And BofA most recent findings show that Big Money is feeling confident. More than 90% of investors surveyed believe that 2021 will show a significant recovery from 2020, that asset allocations to stocks and commodities are at their highest in 10 years, and there’s a general belief that global growth is at an all-time high. So, there is a general consensus that now is the time to invest. The only remaining question is, invest in what? Wall Street pros argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. ObsEva SA (OBSV) First up is a clinical-state biopharma company with a sharp focus on women’s health. ObsEva is working to develop and commercialize new therapeutics for women’s reproductive health issues – up to and including pregnancy. The company’s lead drug candidate, linzagolix (branded as Yselty), is an orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist that has completed two Phase 3 studies, PRIMROSE 1 in the US and PRIMROSE 2 in both the US and Europe. The clinical trials enrolled 574 and 535 patients, respectively, and used doses of 100mg or 200mg to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The results from both studies were positive, supporting Linzagolix's favorable safety and efficacy profile. In an update announced last month, ObsEva reported that, pursuant to Phase 3 results, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated for review the company's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Yselty (100mg and 200mg). Potential MAA approval is anticipated in Q4:21. The drug is also slated to be the subject of a New Drug Application (NDA) that is due to be submitted to the FDA in Q2. With shares changing hands for $3.80 apiece, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos sees an attractive entry point for investors. “In our view, Linzagolix has the potential to achieve best-in class oral GnRH receptor antagonist status based on a flexible dosing regimen either with or without the add-back hormone therapy (ABT)—a key differentiator from other GnRH receptor antagonists… Based on the positive PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 primary endpoint results for YSELTY®/UF and additional follow-up data, we project annual sales of more than $750 million in 2027 for Linzagolix/UF,” Moussatos opined. To this end, Moussatos rates OBSV a Buy along with a $28 price target. Should her thesis play out, a potential twelve-month gain of ~643% could be in the cards. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here.) Overall, ObsEva has impressed its observers, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on the shares, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. With a return potential of 342%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $16.67. (See OBSV stock analysis on TipRanks) BELLUS Health (BLU) The second stock we’re looking at, BELLUS Health, is also a clinical stage biopharma research company – but the focus here is on an issue that few of us ever think about. Hypersensitivity – the state of being highly, or even excessively, sensitive to environmental or foreign stimuli – can cause a range of conditions from a chronic cough to serious disorders. Sometimes, the less severe chronic symptoms can be the worst. Chronic cough and chronic pruritus (itchy skin) are mild to moderate symptoms that can triggered by a range of factors – but when the symptoms don’t go away, they can have a disproportionately negative impact on the quality of life. BELLUS’ lead drug candidate, BLU-5937, is undergoing studies of its efficacy in the treatment of these symptoms. BLU-5937 is a highly selective PsX3 antagonist, working on the P2X3 receptor in the cough reflex pathway. The current clinical trial is a Phase 2b study, the follow-up to the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. The RELIEF trial enrolled 68 patients in the US and UK, of whom 52 completed two test periods. The trial showed a statistically significant cough count reduction in patients with a higher baseline count. The Phase 2b studies, are now enrolling and dosing patients, with interim results expected by mid-year and top line results expected to be published in the fourth quarter. Singing the healthcare name’s praises is RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza. “With a proven MOA from the clinically successful P2X3 antagonistgefaxipant (MRK), we believe the high selectivity of BLU-5937 could lead to minimal taste effects and drive higher patient compliance and preference than gefapixant, where, if successful, we estimate revenues as early as2024 with over $900M peak global sales potential in RCC with upside from potential label expansion into indications linked to P2X3 hypersensitivity,” Renza noted. ”Despite the PE miss of the ph.II trial in RCC, we believe the stats sig reduction in awake cough frequency in patients with high baseline demonstrated POC and viability of the asset.” It should come as no surprise, then, that Renza joined the bulls. Along with an Outperform rating, the analyst gives the stock an $8 price target. This target conveys his confidence in BLU’s ability to surge ~116% in the next twelve months. (To watch Renza’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts also like what they’re seeing. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that BLU is a Strong Buy. At $8.67, the average price target indicates ~134% upside potential. (See BLU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • When will your next stimulus check arrive? These dates are key to the timing

    Congress is burning rubber to get a bill to President Biden in a race against time.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security

    Social Security benefits can provide an additional income stream in retirement alongside withdrawals from a 401(k), individual retirement account or brokerage account. Part of shaping a retirement plan around Social Security income means planning ahead for taxes. Social Security benefits … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tilray stock loses steam as analysts say company not compelling as stand-alone business, look to Aphria deal

    Tilray Inc. shares fell on Thursday, as analysts weighed in on the company's latest quarterly earnings with most looking ahead to the company's pending merger with Aphria Inc., saying Tilray looks less compelling on its own.

  • Why Grayscale And Mark Cuban Bullish On Ethereum At $1,900

    What happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (ETH), reached a new all-time high of $1,900 earlier today. This new high means that ETH is officially up 2000% since March 2020, while Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 1200%. Why it matters: In the wake of Bitcoin’s disruption, the second-largest cryptocurrency might have been overlooked by newer investors in the crypto space. However, many analysts and crypto industry proponents believe that at current levels, ETH is undervalued. Institutions are currently choosing to buy more $ETH than $BTC. Couldn't be more clear that they see $ETH as undervalued. https://t.co/7E4dV8lLc6 — James Spediacci ⟠ (@JamesSpediacci) February 12, 2021 Leading digital asset manager Grayscale recently opened its Ethereum trust to accredited investors and has since been buying large amounts of ETH each day. On February 12, the asset management firm bought 52,730 Ethereum, which over $94 million worth of ETH, or $8 million worth of BTC. Institutional buying and the belief of industry proponents aside, the asset did receive some new backing from popular investors. Billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban recently stated that “ETH has an advantage over BTC as a store of value.” The Dallas Mavericks owner is most excited about smart contracts that are developed on the Ethereum blockchain, powering decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi). According to Cuban, most of this innovation is happening on Ethereum, which leads him to believe ETH is becoming a better store of value than BTC. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEthereum Surpasses Bitcoin To Become Largest Network For 'Trustless' Money Settlement© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stocks To Watch: Square Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 128% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring DocuSign, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 128% growth.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Electric Vehicle Sales Surge In New Year?

    Nio is growing its lineup of electric vehicles as sales boom for the emerging Tesla of China. But is Nio stock a buy right now as it tests key support?

  • Natural Gas Prices Plunge 99% in Oklahoma as Supply Recovers

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst of the squeeze on natural gas supplies appears to have passed as spot prices in Oklahoma plunged 99% on Thursday, ending a dramatic rally amid the chaos caused by extreme cold weather in the central U.S.Supply for next-day delivery at the Oneok Gas Transportation hub in Oklahoma traded at $4 per million British thermal units on Thursday, according to traders. That’s down from $1,250 on the previous day and in line with prices seen just over a week ago.The extreme price reversal comes as temperatures rise in Texas following several days of frigid conditions. Data published early on Thursday from state grid operator Ercot showed electricity demand above 50 gigawatts for the first time since Monday, signaling fewer blackouts are needed to keep the system stable. About 400,000 homes and businesses in Texas were without power, according to Poweroutage.us, down from more than 3 million on Wednesday.The drop in Oklahoma prices also followed Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order less than a day earlier that gas in the state be offered to state power generators before it can be shipped out of Texas.Production of the fuel is also starting to recover from the cold, Output from the Lower 48 U.S. states rose 2.4% Thursday, BloombergNEF data show. Supply had tumbled as the polar blast triggered blackouts and caused liquids to freeze inside pipes, forcing wells to shut. Flows to liquefied natural gas export terminals also climbed as power was restored to the Cameron plant in Louisiana.Natural gas futures fell 4.3% in New York after government data showed a smaller-than-expected drop in stockpiles of the heating fuel for last week. The report doesn’t reflect this week’s extreme cold, however.The Oneok system is a key link between Great Plains gas fields and major population centers in the Midwest and East. The network has about 2,400 miles (3,860 kilometers) of pipe connecting to 130 gas fields, six major storage facilities and a dozen interstate systems that carry the fuel to Chicago and other cities.(Updates with futures settlement in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If you want to get rich with marijuana stocks, you need to know the crucial difference between U.S. and Canadian companies

    U.S. companies are overlooked by many investors. But any state and federal legalization favors them over Canadian rivals, fund managers say.

  • Ark Invest Backs SPAC Merger For Quantum-Si, A Company Founded By Butterfly Network's Jonathan Rothberg

    A SPAC deal announced Thursday will see a company working on a new protein sequencing on a chip go public. The SPAC Deal: Semiconductor company Quantum-Si is going public in a SPAC merger with HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CAPA). The deal values Quantum-Si at $925 million. An oversubscribed PIPE of $425 million included investment from accounts advised by Ark Invest, the firm led by Cathie Wood. PIPE investors will own 29.1% of the company after the merger. Shares will trade as "QSI" on the Nasdaq if the merger is approved. Current HighCape Capital Acquisition shareholders will own 7.9% of the new company. About Quantum-Si: Planning to launch a chip-based proteomics solution, Quantum-Si believes it can change the protein and genomics markets. Quantum-Si created the first next-gen protein sequencing platform with the goal of revolutionizing the field of proteomics. The company will start by decoding the molecules of life starting with proteins with the potential to expand the scale to genomics. The company is led by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, who is also the founder of Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY). Rothberg founded over 10 companies and is an award winner in the technology and medical fields. Butterfly Network, which is backed by Bill Gates, recently completed its SPAC merger. Related Link: Cathie Wood Adds Longview Acquisition SPAC Ahead Of Deal With Butterfly Network Growth Ahead: A commercial launch for Quantum-Si is scheduled for 2022 beginning with research use. The company is targeting a $21 billion market. Applications for the chips from Quantum-Si could include diagnostic applications and drug discovery. Quantum-Si uses protein to show what is happening instead of DNA which shows what could happen, according to the company’s presentation. The company believes it has a scalable semiconductor chip that could expand to home testing sometime after the year 2024. Financials: Quantum-Si is a pre-revenue company with no revenue anticipated until 2022. The company sees revenue of $17 million in fiscal 2022. The fiscal years of 2023, 2024 and 2025 have respective revenue projections of $49 million, $104 million and $186 million. By 2025, Quantum-Si anticipates it can have over 5,000 devices installed. Price Action: Shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition are up 51% to $15.70 in early Thursday trading. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNo 'Zelda: Breath Of The Wild' Sequel Reveal At Nintendo DirectCathie Wood Talks Tesla, Bitcoin, SPACs And More On CNBC: Here Are The Highlights© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Verizon (VZ) Could Be Headed for an All-Time High

    Verizon (VZ) has been a steady stock for years, but a breakout is likely in the works as it bounces off a key support level.