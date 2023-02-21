U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,997.34
    -81.75 (-2.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,129.59
    -697.10 (-2.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,492.30
    -294.97 (-2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,888.21
    -58.14 (-2.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.05
    -0.29 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    +0.15 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0656
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    +0.1270 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2109
    +0.0070 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9930
    +0.7330 (+0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,206.24
    -579.90 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    548.54
    -14.73 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
·1 min read
Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

RUTLAND, Vt., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company’s management will be participating at the following investor conferences:

  • BofA Securities 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference
    Thursday, March 2, 2023

  • Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
    Tuesday, March 7, 2023

  • Jefferies 2023 Business Services Summit
    Thursday, March 23, 2023

A copy of the presentation material will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor website at http://ir.casella.com.   In addition, a live webcast link will be posted on the company’s investor website for those conferences with presentations.

For further information, contact Jason Mead, Senior Vice President of Finance & Treasurer at (802) 772-2293, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.


Recommended Stories