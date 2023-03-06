U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

CASETiFY Celebrates International Women's Day with Inspirational Messages from Global Female Creators

·2 min read

The feature collection unveiled by CASETiFY to celebrate IWD '23 highlights the empowering messages from European, Asian, and American female artists

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global creative powerhouse CASETiFY has today announced that start of its fifth annual International Women's Day campaign, aiming to empower, inspire, and celebrate womanhood around the world by using its platform to let others hear the voice of the many female creators that are part of the CASETiFY Artist Program.

To further support its local creatives, the CASETiFY campaign will debut a special activation with muralist Karina Vasquez. "This mural was inspired by the feminine essence that influences all of my work," said Karina Vasquez. "It's a celebration of all women, made in recognition of all of our achievements [with] an acknowledgment that there is more work to do."

Fans in the LA area who wish to celebrate International Women's Day with the brand are invited to attend its unveiling on March 8, 2023 from 12pm - 2pm to meet Karina in-person and empower fellow creatives. Guests can also take home a free CASETiFY flower bouquet accompanied by affirmation note cards while supplies last. The 20x20 mural can be found on the corner of Melrose and La Jolla in West Hollywood and will be up from March 8th through March 19th.

Customers who can't attend the event can shop a specially curated lineup of Impact Cases online, featuring empowering messages and uplifting artwork with both new and existing designs from CASETiFY's top female creators. Artists from CASETiFY's platform joining the collection include: Kristen Peers, Wink and Wonder, Top Girl Studio, Huyen Dinh, Chiara LB Art, Nawaal Illustrations, and Mond Kim. Products in the collection will retail $42 - $92 USD.

More images here.

The brand has also introduced a charity campaign that will see $5 from every case sold during the month of March donated to She's the First, a Community Based Organization that  launched in 2009 as a simple YouTube video behind the idea to use social media to inspire and motivate Millennials to support girls' education.

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 18 retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot.  For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casetify-celebrates-international-womens-day-with-inspirational-messages-from-global-female-creators-301763631.html

SOURCE CASETiFY

