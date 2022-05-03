U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.50
    +8.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,043.00
    +63.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,086.25
    +13.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,885.70
    +5.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.62
    -0.55 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.70
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.71
    -1.69 (-5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2536
    +0.0047 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2110
    +0.0300 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,471.61
    -516.58 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.40
    -4.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.38
    -7.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

CASETiFY Launches Works In Progress Collection in Support of Mental Health Awareness

·3 min read

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, May. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CASETiFY launched Works In Progress, a curated collection of inspiring and impactful messages of self care in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. The collection features designs, from a collective of mental health advocates and artists, on a range of tech accessories for iPhone, Android, AirPods, Apple Watch and more. Customers who shop the collection will be supporting Sad Girls Club, a nonprofit organization on a mission to diminish stigma around mental health and support young women of color.

The global lifestyle brand encourages fans to embrace their emotions with a charitable collection giving back to the nonprofit organization, Sad Girls Club.
The global lifestyle brand encourages fans to embrace their emotions with a charitable collection giving back to the nonprofit organization, Sad Girls Club.

The Works in Progress collection invites the CASETiFY community to tap into their emotions and embrace being a 'work in progress,' constantly growing and evolving with designs made for everyone. Accessories in the collection also serve as tools for self-expression and small reminders to note they're not alone. The collection will include four exclusive designs in partnership with Sad Girls Club, featuring their iconic logo and gentle words of encouragement like "Love Yourself," "Always Growing," and "Hello I'm: Trying My Best" on CASETiFY's best-selling Impact, Ultra Impact, and Mirror Cases. Artists also joining the Works in Progress collection include: GMF Designs, Kristen Peers, Matt Darling, Mirrors Reflect You , SEE THE WAY I SEE, Sad Ghost Club, and Slimy Oddity.

"The Works In Progress collection really gives us an opportunity to expand our impact as a non-profit by making the conversation around mental health fun and approachable," says Elyse Fox, founder and CEO of Sad Girls Club. "Each design is meant to be an easy reminder to shift how we think about wellness and self-love. We're excited to be able to support our community in this way and on such a global scale."

Throughout the month of May, CASETiFY will donate $5 from every case sold in the collection to Sad Girls Club—further forwarding their mission to provide services and resources for young women of color to practice mental health. Additionally, CASETiFY will continue to donate $5 for every exclusive SGC case sold through the end of the year. Customers can show their support by shopping the collection at casetify.com with products retailing for $35+ USD.

The Works In Progress collection is available to shop today on www.casetify.com, with products shipping to supporters worldwide. To join the movement and show your support, follow along the hashtag #WorksInProgress and visit CASETiFY on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is the global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products turn your personal electronics into stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

About Sad Girls Club

Sad Girls Club is a non-profit destigmatizing mental wellness for millennial and Gen Z women, girls, and femmes of color through community, mental health education, and free access to mental health and wellness services.

CASETiFY Logo (PRNewsfoto/CASETiFY)
CASETiFY Logo (PRNewsfoto/CASETiFY)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casetify-launches-works-in-progress-collection-in-support-of-mental-health-awareness-301537819.html

SOURCE CASETiFY

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Shot 7% Higher Today

    As a nasally administered medicine, Covishield has a short pathway to upper airways and the lungs; COVID infections in these regions have been particularly damaging to many patients and have led to significant fatalities. In its press release trumpeting the news, Sorrento quoted its chief medical officer, Mike Royal, as saying, "We are encouraged by the speed with which this study enrolled, as the IND was just cleared two months ago."

  • COVID Cases are Rising Again and Here's What NOT to Do

    We're all ready for COVID to be over. But just because we want the pandemic to be done doesn't make it so, and although experts are urging Americans to make individual risk-benefit calculations when returning to normal activities for the benefit of their mental health, they say that certain precautions are still necessary. We're learning to live with COVID-19, and for everyone's health, that means not making these mistakes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of oth

  • Pfizer’s Paxlovid Stumbles as Covid Preventative. The Earnings Are Tuesday.

    The company said Friday that the Covid-19 antiviral drug failed to show a statistically significant benefit as a prophylactic treatment.

  • Novartis Is Looking for Deals. Are These 3 Biotechs on Its List?

    In fact, Narasimhan has proven to be a deal maker. Here is a sampling of what Novartis has bought since he took over as CEO in February 2018. Avexis, and what would become gene therapy Zolgensma, for $8.7 billion in April 2018.

  • Pfizer Stock Slides As Data From Covid Antiviral Trial Disappoints Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

    "While we are disappointed in the outcome of this particular study, these results do not impact the strong efficacy and safety data we've observed in our earlier trial," said CEO Albert Bourla.

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • COVID Cases Are "More Than Doubling" in These States, Experts Warn

    Driven by the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant, new COVID cases are rising in many parts of the U.S.—and some states have begun to see exponential increases. The good news: Experts say BA.2 doesn't seem to be causing more severe illness. But precautions are still necessary. Here are five states where the rate of COVID cases per 100,000 residents has more than doubled in the last 14 days, and what a health experts says you should do this summer. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health

  • Disabled woman’s treatment is another awful Tarrant jail story. Will anyone step up to fix it?

    Kelly Masten is in a hospital bed in a coma after 10 days at the Tarrant County Jail. [Opinion]

  • BVXV: Definitive Collaboration Agreement Signed to Develop Pipeline of NanoAb Therapies…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BVXV READ THE FULL BVXV RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Definitive Collaboration Agreement for Pipeline of Nanosized Antibodies (NanoAbs) On March 24, 2022, BiondVax Pharmacueticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) announced a definitive collaboration agreement has been signed with the Max Planck Society, the parent organization of the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary

  • Here we go again: California coronavirus cases rising. Is a new wave coming soon?

    Coronavirus cases have risen by nearly 30% in California over the last week. Hospitalizations are up, too.

  • This Woman Opened Up About Having "Hourglass Syndrome" — A Disorder That Results From Sucking In Your Stomach Too Much

    "If it isn't the consequences of my mother and grandmother's actions."View Entire Post ›

  • FDA rejects Peninsula biotech's cancer drug — at least for now

    The company, working with its partner in China, plans to ask the FDA in August to approve the drug against a type of head-and-neck cancer.

  • This McDonald's Drink Is Made With 4 Pounds of Sugar, Ex-Manager Reveals

    A former McDonald's employee divulged information about one of the chain's most popular beverages that may make you think twice before sipping on it again. In a TikTok video that went viral, Nicole Weiser spilled the tea about the ingredient composition that makes McDonald's tea so sweet.@mightyshelf #stitch with @princessannafit ♬ original sound – Nicole WeiserThe former Mickey D's employee said, "I was a manager at a McDonald's. I worked there for about three years." She explained that they ke

  • COVID Hospitalizations Are Rising in These States Now

    As though we needed a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, both cases and hospitalizations have begun to tick upward in recent weeks. The BA.2 subvariant, which is driving this surge, doesn't seem to produce more severe illness overall, but certain vulnerable people are still at risk, and it's important to keep tabs on the level of community transmission in your area: The CDC recommends taking additional precautions when local levels are "medium" or "high" to prevent hospitals fro

  • BA.4, BA.5, 2 new Omicron variants detected in the U.S., could spark another COVID wave. Research shows these people will fare best

    The new spawns of Omicron sweeping South Africa have arrived in the U.S.

  • If You Notice This With Your Eyes, Call 911

    It's easy to imagine a frightening range of eye injuries that could result in a 911 call. After all, our eyes are as sensitive as they are valuable, and it's never worth it to risk vision loss or blindness. However, many people don't realize that there are several non-traumatic eye conditions that can quickly become medical emergencies. If you delay medical attention when these occur, the consequences can be swift and permanent.In fact, experts say that one ocular condition comes with distinct s

  • If You Drink This Popular Beverage, the FDA Has a Major New Warning for You

    Whether you're a fan of coffee, diet soda, bottled water, or herbal tea, you probably assume that your favorite drinks aren't putting you in harm's way. This sense of security is largely afforded to us by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which protects people from unsafe consumption by regulating food and beverages distributed in the country, among other things. But while we all know there are potential long-term health risks associated with certain beverages, the FDA just sent out a

  • 'Do something Democrats,' abortion rights supporters chant at U.S. Supreme Court

    Hundreds of abortion rights supporters gathered in anger at the U.S. Supreme Court after an unprecedented leak showed a majority of justices poised to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Within hours of Politico's publication on Monday of an initial draft opinion that would overturn the landmark decision, a crowd was calling on Democrats in Congress to take action to protect access to abortion, while decrying a possible ruling that would take away what they see as a fundamental right. "The first line in the draft is that this is a moral issue," Annie McDonnell, 19, a student at George Washington University, said, referring to the draft opinion.

  • Alexander Skarsgard's Trainer Detailed the 'Northman' Diet He Used to Get Shredded

    Magnus Lygdback, who previously helped Alexander Skarsgard get ripped for 'Tarzan', breaks down what the actor ate for 'The Northman'.

  • Trump’s border wall has resulted in ‘unprecedented’ increase in migrant injuries and death

    ‘This is an unseen public health crisis happening right now,’ says a medical director at UC San Diego Health. The US replaced more than 400 miles of existing barriers that were between six-17ft tall with a 30-ft steel wall. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump’s “impenetrable” border wall has resulted in increased migrant deaths and devastating injuries from falling, according to a new study that analyzed the effect of the new barriers on a southern California hospital. The