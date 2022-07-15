U.S. markets open in 8 hours 53 minutes

CASETiFY to Release a Limited-Edition Dragon Ball Z Collection

·3 min read

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its newest collaboration with the fan-favorite animation series, Dragon Ball Z. The collaboration, in partnership with Toei Animation, highlights over 30 years of iconic characters and unforgettable battle scenes from the well-known series on a range of tech accessories and lifestyle products. Dragon Ball Z fans can sign up for priority access to the collection at casetify.com ahead of launch on July 28.

The lineup introduces the popular Japanese animation series to the global lifestyle brand’s premium tech accessories and lifestyle products.

 

CASETiFY Logo (PRNewsfoto/CASETiFY)
CASETiFY Logo (PRNewsfoto/CASETiFY)

The Dragon Ball Z x CASETiFY collection celebrates the iconic anime loved by fans around the world, with designs based on popular characters and memorable scenes from the series, all while offering their tech the power of protection (saving phones from drops up to 9.8ft). Dragon Ball Z fans can represent fan-favorite characters including Goku, Piccolo, and Frieza on custom Impact Cases in orange, green and purple colorways.

The partnership will also introduce a brand new collection of Hologram and Lenticular Cases inspired by the battle with Frieza and Goku's signature "Kamehameha" move––unlocking power from every angle. Customers looking to snag even more anime memorabilia can do so with the "Dragon Radar" 3D AirPods Case, available to shop worldwide.

"We are excited to partner with Toei Animation to present some of the most recognizable characters onto a new platform of everyday lifestyle accessories," said Wes Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY. "This collection brings a sense of familiarity that every generation can be a part of, with the power of protection that only CASETiFY offers."

Images for press available here.

The collection retails for $35-$85 USD and features phone cases made with 65% recycled material, layered in the brand's antimicrobial coating, DEFENSiFY (eliminating 99% of bacteria on the case's surface), with unbeatable drop-protection up to 9.8 ft. As well as designs extending to accessories for AirPods, AirPods Pro, MacBook cases, MagSafe wallets, MagSafe wireless chargers, Apple Watch Bands, AirTags, and a limited-edition water bottle only available to select countries in Asia.

The Dragon Ball Z x CASETiFY collection launches online with products shipping to more than 100+ countries, in the new CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store), and at CASETiFY Studio locations. The collection announcement will also debut alongside a social campaign, in which CASETiFY will give away exclusive items from the collection to seven lucky winners. Fans looking to win free Dragon Ball Z x CASETiFY merch are encouraged to check out the CASETiFY Co-Lab Instagram page for more details! To learn more about the collaboration, visit CASETiFY.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is the global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products turn your personal electronics into stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casetify-to-release-a-limited-edition-dragon-ball-z-collection-301587252.html

SOURCE CASETiFY

