Casey Donaldson Joins Professional Community Management As Director of Business Development

Casey Donaldson, Director of Business Development

Professional Community Management

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout Los Angeles, Orange County and Riverside, is pleased to announce that Casey Donaldson, CMCA®, AMS®, CACM has joined the company as director of business development. In his new role, Donaldson will create business plans designed to generate increased revenue and brand loyalty while improving customer satisfaction. He will also work with business development staff and PCM leadership to create and implement effective strategies for the sale of value-added services to new and existing clients.

Prior to joining PCM, Donaldson worked with a large multinational community management company where he held a number of roles, including community manager, senior community manager, and general manager. He previously held a number of management and sales positions with multiple retail chains throughout southern California. Donaldson holds Associate of Arts degrees in History from both Saddleback University and the University of California at Fullerton.

“Casey is a highly capable sales professional with experience in the areas of business development, client relationship management, customer service, and marketing,” said Associa regional sales director Georgie Zuppa, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “We look forward to benefiting from his expertise in all these areas as we continue to expand throughout the southern California market.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

