U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.01
    -3.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,008.38
    -22.69 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,286.43
    -0.21 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.00
    -1.30 (-1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.50
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8420
    -0.4180 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,167.66
    +425.07 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.45
    +26.78 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.29
    -78.24 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Casey Quirk: Listed Asset Managers Upbeat and Re-Investing Following Robust Q2 2021 Results

·4 min read

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by solid market appreciation, publicly traded asset managers in North America and Europe hit new highs for revenue and assets under management (AUM) in the second quarter of 2021. Recovering from the bleak early days of the COVID-19 health crisis, listed asset managers delivered healthy profit margins and are now re-investing in their businesses with renewed confidence, according to global asset management strategy consultant Casey Quirk, a Deloitte business.

Casey Quirk's analysis of 27 listed asset managers with a combined $32 trillion in AUM as of June 30, 2021, reveals that combined revenue increased 34.2% in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the year-earlier period. Aggregate revenue rose 16.9% in the first quarter of 2021 versus the similar period in 2020. AUM increased 5.5% in the second quarter compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Total profits reached a high of $14.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, up from $7.7 billion in the same period a year ago.

Alternatives managers, or those primarily focused on private markets, continue to deliver higher profit margins than traditional firms, or those investing mainly in publicly traded stocks and bonds, as they confront less fee pressure, according to Casey Quirk. Median operating margin was 42% for alternatives managers in the second quarter and 29% for traditional managers, compared with 37% and 21%, respectively, in the year-ago period.

While listed asset managers overall shared financial gains broadly, net flows in the second quarter were generated primarily by firms with capabilities in private markets, active and passive fixed income, passive equities, and cash management.

Non-compensation and benefit expense rose 6.3% in the second quarter of 2021 versus the first quarter, as asset managers re-invested in their businesses, particularly in areas including technology, cybersecurity and corporate restructuring.

"Publicly traded managers are a solid proxy for a larger asset management industry that's in growth mode," said Amanda Walters, a principal at Casey Quirk. "Continued positive market momentum should result in greater re-investment and more focus on expanding and accelerating strategic initiatives."

"Continued favorable capital markets, strong financial results, and business confidence support our belief that 2021 will be the busiest year for asset management mergers and acquisitions transactions since 2009," said Scott Gockowski, senior manager at Casey Quirk.

Casey Quirk, a business of Deloitte Consulting LLP, is a leading management consultancy that focuses solely on advising asset management firms. Casey Quirk was established in 2002 and acquired by Deloitte in 2016. The organization has advised a majority of the 50 largest asset management organizations worldwide, including eight of the top 10. Casey Quirk provides senior leadership teams with broad business strategy reviews; investment positioning and strategy consulting; market opportunity evaluations; organizational design; ownership and incentive structuring; and transaction due diligence. For more information, please visit www.caseyquirk.com.

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casey-quirk-listed-asset-managers-upbeat-and-re-investing-following-robust-q2-2021-results-301372387.html

SOURCE Casey Quirk

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Will Alibaba Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), the largest e-commerce and cloud infrastructure company in China, went public in September 2014. Its stock price rose 38% on the first trading day, giving it a market cap of $231 billion. Last October, Alibaba's share price hit a record high of $319 and its market cap approached $850 billion.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Boston Beer stock crashes (again) because hard seltzer isn't selling

    Boston Beer shares drown in sell orders as it issues a major financial warning because of continued weak hard seltzer demand.

  • GameStop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart GameStop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Academy Sports Earnings Beat But ASO Stock Falls Near A Buy Point

    Academy Sports earnings crushed views and the highly rated sporting goods retailer hiked guidance. But ASO stock fell.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in September

    Don't let all the noise and naysaying fool you. There are still plenty of incredible growth stories to tap into.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    There was no news from Plug Power this morning, but the stock struggled to hold up amid the weakness in broader markets as rising delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears of a slowdown in the economy. As it is, investors in Plug Power are becoming increasingly impatient in the absence of substantive progress in the company's business of late even as rivals continue to bag orders. On Sept. 8, too, Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP) subsidiary, Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, announced a partnership with industrials giant Eaton to develop fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty trucks.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Are Tumbling Again. Cathie Wood Has an Idea.

    Biden will unveil new strategy to fight contagious Delta variant, trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes kicks off, hard seltzer slump hits Boston Beer, and other news to start your day.

  • Pfizer: Best Big Pharma Play in the Market?

    Pfizer (PFE) has been one of the earliest biotech firms to launch a COVID-19 vaccine successfully. However, this pharmaceutical company has not seen its stock price perform as well as some of its peers. Looking at Moderna (MRNA), for example, there's quite a large variance between the two drug makers. Granted, both companies have very different business models. However, Pfizer's relative underperformance to the sector invites fundamentally-conscious investors to consider whether there's some rea

  • Is Bilibili a Buy?

    In the meantime, prices for many Chinese stocks are plunging. Up-and-coming entertainment company Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is doing even worse. Investors who missed the boat last year -- when share prices of Bilibili jumped sixfold -- may be wondering if it's time to buy the dip.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    Among the several factors to consider are personal financial considerations, like funding a down payment for a home or paying tuition for a child entering college. Other factors can include company-specific considerations, like an expensive valuation due to a rising stock price or deteriorating operating performance. AMC Entertainment Group's (NYSE: AMC) stock has rocketed higher while its operating performance remains troubling.