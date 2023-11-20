Casey Robertson named CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System CEO

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System has a new President and CEO. On Monday, Nov. 20, CHRISTUS Health announced that Casey Robertson has been appointed into this position.

“I am very much looking forward to working with our great CHRISTUS Associates and the communities here in the Shreveport-Bossier area,” said Robertson.

Robertson comes to Shreveport from the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System in Longview, Texas, where he spent 18 months as chief operating officer.

"I cannot speak highly enough of the work that Casey has done in our Good Shepherd ministry,” said Chris Glenney, CHRISTUS senior vice president of Group Operations for Northeast Texas and North Louisiana.

Robertson brings with him nearly 20 years of health care administration and more than 10 years at the CEO level. According to a press release, prior to joining CHRISTUS, he was CEO of Sadiant Inc., a Fort Worth-based clinical on-demand organization.

He has also served as CEO at Longview Regional Medical Center in Longview, Texas and Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin, Texas.

Robertson holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in health care administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

“I know that our future in Shreveport-Bossier under his leadership is very bright and that we will continue to provide excellent, faith-based care that is consistent with the values of CHRISTUS Health," said Glenney.

Robertson is replacing Dr. Steen Trawick, who served CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System since 2019.

According to CHRISTUS, a nationwide search is also underway for a chief medical officer for the CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System gets a new CEO