Casey's General Store bringing new location to southeast Topeka

A new Casey's General Store is coming to the southeast Topeka area.

Construction is underway for a new Casey's General Store location at S.E. 26th and California. It will replace the site of the former Cormier's liquor store, vacant building at 2623 S.E California and a residential home that sat at 2650 S.E. California Ave.

Katie Petru, Casey's director of communications, said the new convenience store's opening date is expected to be "sometime in April."

Demolition and construction began in early November.

How many Casey's General Stores are in Topeka?

Casey's has four locations in Topeka, according to its website. The locations are the following:

600 S.E. Rice Road.

2133 N Kansas Ave.

4441 S.E. California Ave.

6741 S.W. 21st St.

Casey's recently began selling new thin crust pizza available as an option for single-topping, specialty and breakfast pizzas, a Casey's news release said.

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Construction underway for Casey's General Store in southeast Topeka