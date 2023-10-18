Is Casey's General Stores, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CASY) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Casey's General Stores' (NASDAQ:CASY) stock is up by 7.7% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Casey's General Stores' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Casey's General Stores is:

17% = US$463m ÷ US$2.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Casey's General Stores' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Casey's General Stores seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 16%. This probably goes some way in explaining Casey's General Stores' moderate 12% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Casey's General Stores' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is CASY fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Casey's General Stores Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Casey's General Stores' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 14% (implying that it retains 86% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Moreover, Casey's General Stores is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 12%. As a result, Casey's General Stores' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 16% for future ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Casey's General Stores' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

