U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,008.58
    -11.23 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,620.48
    -9.08 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,320.32
    -44.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.48
    -1.28 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    -1.10 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.60
    +7.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.18 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    -0.0340 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2328
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0790
    -0.5180 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,916.72
    -102.44 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.16
    -4.12 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

CASH APP & VISA PRESENT H.WOOD HOMECOMING ANNUAL POP-UP EXPERIENCE IN SCOTTSDALE IN CELEBRATION OF THE BIG WEEKEND

·5 min read

Performance by Drake

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment today announced the return of Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming, kicking off the big game weekend in Scottsdale, AZ. Following the blowout success of last year's Homecoming installment in Los Angeles, this iconic celebration will fuse together the worlds of sports and entertainment once again to deliver the most sought-after destination during football's biggest moment of the season.

Cash App &amp; Visa Present h.wood Homecoming
Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming

On Friday, February 10th from 9:00pm-2:00am, h.wood Homecoming will transform the luxury private jet complex Scottsdale Hangar One into a one-of-a-kind experiential marvel that blends the distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere of The h.wood Group with the champion-grade spirit of football's favorite Sunday. Taking unparalleled service to new heights, the space will come to life as a two-story playground that showcases artists, brands and experiences in an unforgettable backdrop. The invite-only event will feature a star-studded guest list and a performance by Drake to end the night.

Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming is produced by Uncommon Entertainment and The h.wood Group with support from Taco Bell, Grey Goose, NUTRL, Mezcal El Silencio and Celsius.

As an official sponsor, Taco Bell will be providing a unique fan experience that encourages guests to Live Más, complete with a secret innovation that's perfect for the big weekend.

"We are thrilled to bring the h.wood Homecoming experience back for a second consecutive year in partnership with Uncommon Entertainment," said John Terzian and Brian Toll of The h.wood Group. "We saw monumental success in Los Angeles in 2022, and this year's lineup of talent and experiences promise to create yet another unforgettable evening leading up to the big game weekend".

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life.

"We couldn't be more excited and grateful to bring the second year of the h.wood Homecoming concept to life," said Uncommon Entertainment's Josh Zipkowitz and Jake Nussbaum, "We look forward to once again curating the most influential moment during this marquee weekend."

h.wood Homecoming:
Scottsdale Hangar One

Presented by:  Cash App & Visa
Performers: Drake
Location: Scottsdale Hangar One
Date: Friday, February 10, 2023
Time: 9:00pm – 2:00am

For more information, email homecoming@hwoodgroup.com.

About The h.wood Group

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life. From Delilah and The Nice Guy, to Bootsy Bellows and Harriet's, The h.wood Group is responsible for some of the most iconic brands in the world. With eleven venues in Los Angeles, three across the country and six new ones on the horizon, The h.wood Group is rapidly expanding thanks to its multi-concept portfolio uniquely positioned to cater to different markets. This growth is guided by the brand's core values - distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere - which combine to create extraordinary moments for every guest. The h.wood Group experience is known well beyond the walls of their brick-and-mortar locations, through its work as one of the most reputable event producers in the world. With passions for art, fashion, sports and entertainment, The h.wood Group's signature approach to service and storytelling unites brands, consumers and talent at some of the world's most iconic cultural events including Coachella, F1, Cannes, Art Basel and more. The h.wood Group offers corporate branding, catering, event production and marketing services at both private events and international pop-ups, reflecting and shaping popular culture on both local and global scales.

For more information, visit https://hwoodgroup.com/

About Uncommon Entertainment

Uncommon Entertainment is a full-service event production company positioned at the intersection between producing high profile cultural moments and generating revenue via hospitality & sponsorship sales.  Specializing in curated experiences, event sponsorships, experiential nightlife programs, and marketing initiatives, Uncommon Entertainment comes with over a decade of experience in the fields of focus. Through managing front of house and ticketing operations, running high-end hospitality sales, event sponsorship, logistics and production for premier exclusive events around the globe, Uncommon Entertainment elevates major moments through our unique approach and 'partners first' mentality.

For more information, visit https://www.uncommonent.com/

About Cash App

Cash App is the money app. It's the easy way to spend, send, store, and invest money. Sending and receiving money is free and fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to a bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, customers can also invest in their favorite companies with as little as $1, buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to the app, create a unique $cashtag to share with anyone to get paid fast, and use the Cash App Card to spend the money anywhere Visa debit is accepted. Cash App Card is issued by Sutton Bank. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

The h.wood Group - Media Contacts:
SEQUEL
hwoodpr@sequel-inc.com

Sponsorship and Table Requests:
Uncommon Entertainment
homecoming@uncommonent.com

Cash App &amp; Visa Present h.wood Homecoming Logo
Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cash-app--visa-present-hwood-homecoming-annual-pop-up-experience-in-scottsdale-in-celebration-of-the-big-weekend-301729482.html

SOURCE The h.wood Group

Recommended Stories

  • Norwegian Cruise Follows Disney in Bringing Back Passenger Pain Point

    You might see an airline or a cruise line make an unpleasant change due to government regulations or as a way to make more money, not just because they want to. Before the pandemic, all the cruise lines started their cruises with a muster drill. It was a very unpopular part of the trip as a ship would close all venues before the drill so passengers would report.

  • United Airlines Has a Gift for Rewards Program Members

    Between egregious trip delays and cancellations, software meltdowns, and skyrocketing ticket prices, weary travelers are looking for good news in what's gearing up to be another busy travel year. Thanks to a continued return to regular travel and declining fuel prices, Delta , United , American , and Southwest are gearing up for a good year for the bottom line. Earlier this month, Delta announced it would be bringing back its fancy dessert cart for Delta One members.

  • Down 53%, This Nasdaq Stock Has Never Been a Better Buy

    Although Airbnb has only been public since late 2020, there has never been a better time to purchase the stock. When investors last heard from the alternative stay and experience platform, Airbnb's numbers were quite impressive. Furthermore, Airbnb has now produced $3.3 billion in free cash flow (FCF) over the past 12 months.

  • Carnival Cruise Line Passengers Clap Back at Covid Troll

    As cruise lines have returned to normal operations, every health and safety decision faces intense scrutiny.

  • Why Disney Could Be a Top Stock to Own In 2023

    Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) 2023 is already off to a great start, but even better things could lie ahead for investors. After a rough 2022, Disney reinstalled Bob Iger as CEO. Iger aims to get the company back on track and hand off a stronger Disney to a new successor in just a couple of years.

  • Royal Caribbean Has a Huge Port Project (Here's What We Know)

    The Caribbean has a lot of cruise ships calling on its ports. Royal Caribbean Group , Carnival Cruise Lines , Norwegian Cruise Line , MSC, and even Walt Disney's cruise line have multiple ships sailing those waters which only have a limited amount of ports -- especially when you consider ports that can accommodate the biggest cruise ships.

  • Southwest Airlines Has a Problem That's Bigger Than Broken Software

    The airline loves apologizing but it does not seem to be taking its next potential flight disruption all that seriously.

  • American's Q4 Results to Underscore Travel Recovery

    Return to normal travel and moderating jet fuel costs likely boosted American Airlines' Q4 revenue and profit. The company reports earnings Thursday.

  • The Corporate Cafeteria Is Broken. So How to Feed Workers?

    The corporate cafeteria can be an especially lonely place these days. “You used to walk in at 12 o’clock on a Tuesday and stand in line to get something,” said Casey Allen, 46, who works for a division of the agricultural chemical company BASF in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Now, you walk in and you’re usually first in line.” A paternalistic fixture of white-collar life born of the Industrial Revolution, the office dining room survived the midcentury move to sprawling suburban office parks. It weat

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Booking Holdings a Decade Ago

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • No More Sneaky Fees on Airbnb? Users Can Now Sort by Total Price

    Travel costs can add up quickly. Airbnb recently announced a new search feature that will make it easier for travelers to compare rental prices. Here's how to sort Airbnb rentals by total price so you can stay on budget during your next vacation.

  • New Zealand’s Tourism Rebound Strains Labor Market, Fuels Inflation

    A faster-than-expected recovery in travel adds to price pressures in the South Pacific country, where labor markets are tight.

  • Four Seasons Marks the Start of 2023 with New Leadership, Brand Extensions and Strategic Portfolio Growth

    Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons continues to expand its development pipeline, elevating its experiential offerings and accelerating bold new ventures that capitalize on the company's strong business foundation and singular focus on the luxury segment. Through the lens of unmatched guest-centricity and personalization, Four Seasons is investing in a robust commercial strategy, enhancing its ability to meet the growing demand for travel and luxury experiences.

  • The Expedia Case For and Against Keeping Orbitz and Travelocity

    In Expedia Group's efficiency drive, there's a certain logic to killing some sub-brands as their market share plummets. But what about all those customers who still love Travelocity?

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Refuses to Transport EVs, Hybrids Due to Fire Concerns

    One of the things that have become increasingly apparent with the rise of electric cars is that when they catch on fire, those fires are incredibly difficult to extinguish. This is true of fully equipped fire crews on dry land, but imagine if one of those fires happened inside a ship at sea.

  • Amtrak Plans to Upgrade Its Overnight Train Cars on 14 Routes Across the Country

    Amtrak is giving its overnight trains an overhaul and making plans to replace its long-distance train cars with newer versions. The company will reequip its Amtrak Long Distance Network, considering ideas from as many as 10 manufacturers, according to Amtrak. The new train cars will be rolled out on popular routes like the California Zephyr, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, and Southwest Chief.

  • Splash Mountain Officially Closed at Disney World, People Try to Sell Water They Say Is from Ride

    Disney announced in December that Splash Mountain would be closing Monday to prepare for the new Tiana's Bayou Adventure attraction

  • 3 Lessons Disney Parks Should Learn From Universal Studios' Expansion Plans

    Universal Parks and Resorts are doing things differently, and other theme park companies, like Disney, could learn something.

  • Germaphobic Travelers Come Down With Sticker Shock

    In a survey of more than 4,000 American travelers last month, tourism market research firm Destination Analysts found respondents were most excited to visit cities this year—but only at the right price. This could be a problem for companies whose multiples had been buoyed lately by Americans’ once-seemingly insatiable demand for privacy.

  • How India’s EaseMyTrip Built a Brand Waiving Booking Fees

    EaseMyTrip realized early on that the convenience fee is perhaps the most inconvenient part of travel bookings and were willing to let go of it in return for loyal customers.